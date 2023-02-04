Read full article on original website
Video posted online shows apparent handgun slide across gym at Staten Island high school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Video circulating on social media shows what appears to be a firearm fall out of an individual’s clothes and slide across the gym floor of Moore Catholic High School. The video, taken on the evening of a basketball game against Manhattan’s Regis High School,...
Staten ‘Odd-land’: Strange shoreline idol, ghostly abandoned NYC train station, boat left in the weirdest spot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Here’s an idea: Get out of your car and walk around. That’s a good way to really see things on Staten Island. Including some pretty odd stuff. Like a weird waterfront carving that looks like some kind of idol. Or an abandoned train station...
Cement truck careens into marsh, causing massive delays on West Shore Expressway: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Massive delays were reported on the West Shore Expressway starting during the morning rush hour on Monday when a cement truck careened off the highway and into the marsh, police said. The emergency response in the vicinity of Victory Boulevard continued as of nearly 2...
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel.
Staten Island is among NY counties with most overcrowded housing, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A recent report from the Citizen’s Committee for Children (CCC) has revealed that Staten Island ranked among the top 10 New York counties with the most barriers to children and families’ well-being in two key categories – housing and community resources. The CCC...
Deterring potential bridge jumpers: Safety fencing on Verrazzano-Narrows now complete
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The MTA has completed work on the new safety fencing on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge that is intended to deter potential jumpers on the iconic crossing. Installation of the new $32.8 million safety fencing has been a priority for the agency given the long history of residents...
Crews battle 5-alarm fire on Long Island
ROSLYN, N.Y. -- Crews battled a five-alarm fire on Long Island on Saturday.It started around 6 p.m. inside a three-story commercial building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn.The fire reportedly burned through the roof, causing a partial collapse.The building, which housed several doctors' offices, was empty at the time.More than 100 firefighters responded. Three reportedly suffered weather-related injuries.Crews were still on the scene late Saturday night.The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Car crashes into pole, catches fire on Manor Road: Driver fled scene before FDNY arrived
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A vehicle fire prompted a large FDNY presence Sunday morning in Castleton Corners. According to witnesses, a white four-door sedan caught fire after it struck a pole on Manor Road, by Utter Avenue.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 p.m., until Sunday, Feb. 5, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall Terminal...
Before and after photos: Tons of debris removed from North Shore illegal dumping site
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A notorious spot for illegal dumping has been cleaned up, with tons of debris removed. The Sanitation Department last Tuesday sent a team to a vacant lot at 316 Victory Blvd., near the busy intersection of Cebra Avenue, and removed three tons of debris from the area.
Brooklyn woman dragged by husband’s car dies; organs donated: family
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jennifer Patino, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was dragged by her husband’s car late last month, died at a hospital Sunday shortly before her organs were harvested for donation, her family told PIX11 News on Monday. “My parents decided it would be a good thing to do,” Patino’s older sister, Mayra, […]
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
Top FDNY officials, including Staten Islander, step down from positions amid department shakeup
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two top FDNY officials voluntarily stepped down from their positions in an apparent protest to Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, reports said. Staten Island native FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens and Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito, both of whom took their positions just last year, forfeited their titles but will technically remain in their posts, the Daily News reported.
Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook
An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
‘The Wanderers’ visit site of growing memorials to teens killed in Hylan Boulevard crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Three teens died horrifically in a crash on Hylan Boulevard just over six months ago. And two growing roadside memorials show that the crash victims have not been forgotten.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Breathtaking views of the harbor,’ European-inspired kitchen, Ward Hill, $1.28M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- According to siborrealtors.com, this luxurious home atop Ward Hill was built in 1930. The single-family residence, complete with stucco siding, at 143 Nixon Ave. is currently listed for $1,275,000. This home rests on a hill that offers breathtaking views of the harbor. According to the listing,...
D.A. McMahon commences anti-bullying campaign with help from Staten Island students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon paid a visit to the students, teachers and faculty of PS/I.S. 48 in Concord to kick off the 2023 “Stand Up Stop Bullying” campaign. Each year, the campaign holds a contest that allows elementary and middle school students...
Crumbl Cookies coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready dessert lovers. Crumbl, the viral cookie-maker whose dense, ooey gooey desserts quickly became a social media sensation, is opening up shop on Staten Island. “We are very excited to be part of the Charleston community,” a company spokesperson noted when questioned about a sign...
‘What more can be done?’: Recent fatalities highlight Hylan Boulevard’s dangerous history of tragic crashes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The fatal crashes that have been recorded along Hylan Boulevard in recent months are simply the latest in a long line of traffic deaths that have occurred on Staten Island’s longest street over the past decade. Since July, Hylan Boulevard has been the site of...
2 students shot near their Brooklyn high school
Two students were shot one block from their Brooklyn public high school on Monday afternoon, a source and police said.
