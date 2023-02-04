ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

CBS New York

Crews battle 5-alarm fire on Long Island

ROSLYN, N.Y. -- Crews battled a five-alarm fire on Long Island on Saturday.It started around 6 p.m. inside a three-story commercial building on Northern Boulevard in Roslyn.The fire reportedly burned through the roof, causing a partial collapse.The building, which housed several doctors' offices, was empty at the time.More than 100 firefighters responded. Three reportedly suffered weather-related injuries.Crews were still on the scene late Saturday night.The cause of the fire is not yet known.
ROSLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman dragged by husband’s car dies; organs donated: family

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jennifer Patino, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was dragged by her husband’s car late last month, died at a hospital Sunday shortly before her organs were harvested for donation, her family told PIX11 News on Monday. “My parents decided it would be a good thing to do,” Patino’s older sister, Mayra, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Top FDNY officials, including Staten Islander, step down from positions amid department shakeup

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two top FDNY officials voluntarily stepped down from their positions in an apparent protest to Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, reports said. Staten Island native FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens and Chief of Fire Operations John Esposito, both of whom took their positions just last year, forfeited their titles but will technically remain in their posts, the Daily News reported.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Lansing Daily

Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook

An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Crumbl Cookies coming to Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready dessert lovers. Crumbl, the viral cookie-maker whose dense, ooey gooey desserts quickly became a social media sensation, is opening up shop on Staten Island. “We are very excited to be part of the Charleston community,” a company spokesperson noted when questioned about a sign...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

