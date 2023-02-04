Read full article on original website
Watch Fearless Divers Encounter the World’s Largest Great White Shark (Over 4,000 Lbs!)
Watch Fearless Divers Encounter the World's Largest Great White Shark (Over 4,000 Lbs!) Ocean Ramsey is a skilled free diver in Hawaii. She works with an organization called One Ocean Diving. They study shark behavior and teach others how to avoid dangerous situations. The shark population continues to decline in the area and there is red tape preventing their conservation.
Jellyfish Lake in Palau draws tourists who want to swim with jellyfish
An extraordinary place called Jellyfish Lake draws visitors every year from around the world who are looking to swim with jellyfish. Surrounded by mangrove trees, millions of the world's rarest jellyfish can be found in the lake, which is located in the western Pacific island nation of Palau. While some jellyfish, like the box jellyfish, can kill a person within minutes, the inhabitants of Jellyfish Lake are benign. If felt, their sting would cause no more than mild discomfort."I would normally be scared, but nothing's going on, I mean, they don't sting me, you know?" said Eyren Yepez, who came all...
Incredible 6,049lb Bony Sunfish Discovered Near the Azores
© Photo by Erik van der Goot, used with permission, provided to FishBase by Marianne Nyegaard / CC BY-SA 4.0 – License / Original. A fish weighing more than a large pickup truck was recently discovered off the coast of Faial Island in the Azores archipelago of Portugal. The bump-head sunfish (Mola alexandrini) measured nearly 12 feet tall and almost 11 feet long. It weighed an astonishing 6,049 pounds, making it the largest bony fish ever discovered.
