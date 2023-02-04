ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

The Avery Journal-Times

Jim Boeheim apologizes to ACC teams over NIL remarks

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim issued an apology Monday morning for remarks he made over the weekend accusing three teams of buying players. The apology came 36 hours after Boeheim told ESPN that Pitt, Wake Forest and Miami "bought" their teams through Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals. "I would like to clarify remarks I made in a conversation I had with a media member following our game on Saturday...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

3 College Basketball Programs Accused Of 'Buying' Teams

Three major college basketball programs have been accused of "buying" their teams this year. Of course, thanks to Name, Image and Likeness, it's essentially legal, but the accusations are still making headlines. Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim made the accusations. He said that ...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Photos: UNC vs Duke

DURHAM, N.C. -- North Carolina lost at Duke on Saturday night, 63-57. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins has all the scenes and action from Cameron Indoor Stadium ...
DURHAM, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams

Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange... The post Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

Jon Scheyer record at Duke vs UNC as a player

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer got his start as a player for the Blue Devils under Coach K, so he knows the rivalry with UNC up close and personal. North Carolina and Duke have faced off more than 250 times. Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer played in eight of them.
DURHAM, NC

