Former Duke star Paolo Banchero: Blue Devils' win over North Carolina 'gives me closure'
Former Duke basketball standout Paolo Banchero told the USA TODAY Network that the Blue Devils' 63-57 win over North Carolina "gives me closure."
UNC basketball fan invades Cameron Indoor to troll the hell out of Duke, Coach K
A UNC Tar Heels fan made the short trip down Tobacco Road to Cameron Indoor Stadium, and trolled Duke with a sign during College Gameday. Jon Scheyer may be the Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball coach these days, but for now he lives in the shadow of Mike Krzyzewski, who led the program for over four decades.
Bracketology predictions: How UNC’s loss to Duke will impact the NCAA Tournament field
UNC has to get things in order quickly after losing to Duke because their bracketology is pointing to being on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament. North Carolina opened the season as the runaway No. 1 team in college basketball. With February upon us, the Tar Heels could end up...
UNC Must Regroup After Loss at Duke
Hubert Davis details what he told his team in the postgame locker room in Durham, and what's next. The Tar Heels have a quick turnaround, facing Wake Forest on Tuesday.
ACC men's basketball leaders as of Feb. 5
The ACC continues to march forward with its season. It’s getting late for some teams to make a move, and others will be just fine when the time comes to unveil the NCAA Tournament bracket. Here are some players who could help sway the selection committee for their team, especially if they’re on the bubble:
Jim Boeheim apologizes to ACC teams over NIL remarks
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim issued an apology Monday morning for remarks he made over the weekend accusing three teams of buying players. The apology came 36 hours after Boeheim told ESPN that Pitt, Wake Forest and Miami "bought" their teams through Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals. "I would like to clarify remarks I made in a conversation I had with a media member following our game on Saturday...
3 College Basketball Programs Accused Of 'Buying' Teams
Three major college basketball programs have been accused of "buying" their teams this year. Of course, thanks to Name, Image and Likeness, it's essentially legal, but the accusations are still making headlines. Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim made the accusations. He said that ...
Photos: UNC vs Duke
DURHAM, N.C. -- North Carolina lost at Duke on Saturday night, 63-57. Inside Carolina's Jim Hawkins has all the scenes and action from Cameron Indoor Stadium ...
Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams
Jim Boeheim believes college basketball is in a terrible spot, but the longtime coach says he misspoke on Saturday when he accused some ACC opponents of buying their teams. Following his team’s 77-68 win over Boston College, Boeheim spoke about his future at Syracuse. He said he is excited about the young core the Orange... The post Jim Boeheim backpedals on comments about ACC opponents buying teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jon Scheyer record at Duke vs UNC as a player
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer got his start as a player for the Blue Devils under Coach K, so he knows the rivalry with UNC up close and personal. North Carolina and Duke have faced off more than 250 times. Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer played in eight of them.
NC State basketball: Latest bracketology projections on February 5
RALEIGH, NC -- NC State has stayed above water when looking at their tournament resume after staying unscathed against both Quad 4 opponents last week, one in a dominant fashion and the latter after an emphatic late run to improve their record to 19-5 (9-4 ACC). After opening ACC play...
