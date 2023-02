Lloyd L. Luedtke, 82, of Laurel, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel. Service will be held Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at United Lutheran Church in Laurel. Pastor Matthew Quanbeck will be officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5 until 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at United Lutheran Church in Laurel. Burial, with military honors, will be at the Laurel Cemetery.

LAUREL, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO