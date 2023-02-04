Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Related
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Patrick Mahomes gives Chiefs fans the perfect promise
Kansas City Chiefs fans will love the promise that quarterback Patrick Mahomes made ahead of this season. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again back in the Super Bowl. Specifically, they are in the big game for the third time in five years since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the starter.
Check out the scene on Chiefs’ plane as they departed to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII
The Chiefs players seemed loose on the plane that was taking them to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs have a secret weapon
In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their week-long journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP quarterback, its future Hall of Fame head coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
Look: Million-Dollar Bet Has Been Placed On 1 Team To Win Super Bowl
With Super Bowl LVII still eight days away, the first seven-figure bet on the big game has been placed. David Purdum of ESPN reported Saturday that someone has wagered $1 million on the Philadelphia Eagles' moneyline, via ProFootballTalk. At odds of -125, if the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs, ...
Patrick Mahomes injury update: How Chiefs QB is feeling ahead of Super Bowl 57
The Kansas City Chiefs will have quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the starting lineup for Super Bowl 57 against the Eagles. But how will his high ankle sprain impact him?. Patrick Mahomes commented on his injury over the weekend, saying that much of his concern is mental, rather than physical. Mahomes has done all he can to prepare himself for the big game with an extra week of rest. Odds are, he’s had the necessary recovery time.
KSLA
Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have deboarded at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, exactly one week from Super Bowl LVII. A lot of hope in the Chiefs is riding on quarterback Pat Mahomes. Mahomes had the throwing pedigree as the son of former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes, and his strong arm was evident long before he became the starter at Whitehouse in East Texas.
Hurts ready for historic Super Bowl battle with Mahomes
For the first time, we will see two Black QBs face off in a Super Bowl.
Bengals fans getting their Whataburger fix in Kansas City might have Mahomes to thank
Whataburger fans living in Greater Cincinnati know that you can't get it in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana. The Whataburger locations closest to the Tri-State are near Nashville, Tennessee. While Bengals fans headed to Kansas City for Sunday's AFC Championship against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium might be looking forward to...
Celebrity Chiefs fans roast Cincinnati mayor for his viral video about Mahomes, KC
Cincinnati’s mayor later apologized for the video, which upset many Chiefs fans.
🏈 Chiefs activate RB Edwards-Helaire off IR for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve Monday and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the list for the second time as they finalize their roster for the Super Bowl. Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 first-round pick, has been out since...
Look: Chiefs General Manager Has Warning For Rest Of NFL
In five years with Patrick Mahomes as the starter, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached five conference championship games and are hoping to win their second Super Bowl in three attempts. In a recent conversation with ESPN.com, Chiefs GM Brett Veach had a pretty telling comment about his team and ...
🏈 Chiefs' Hunt, Eagles' Lurie behind Super Bowl-winning teams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Clark Hunt proudly held aloft the AFC championship trophy bearing his father's name, the one signifying that his Kansas City Chiefs were headed back to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, and reflected that not so long ago, success seemed elusive.
Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes talks injury and making Super Bowl history
It was just over two weeks ago that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and likely NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes suffered a
More from Chiefs’ late-season victory over Russell Wilson’s Denver Broncos
Want to see more about this game?
Chiefs Super Bowl diary: KSHB 41 Anchor Dia Wall provides updates from Phoenix
Follow me here as I spend Super Bowl week in Phoenix. You’ll find my stories, social media posts, answers to all kinds of questions and lots of fun content you won’t always see on TV.
Chiefs release updated depth chart for Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is a single change to the depth chart this week reflecting a transaction made ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
atozsports.com
Tyreek Hill has many questioning one NFL policy
Football fans found out what it was like for players to have access to their cell phones during a game in Sunday’s 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill was live-tweeting his reactions throughout the contest, making headlines with one specific post. Hill and Rams superstar...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0