Kansas City, MO

prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes gives Chiefs fans the perfect promise

Kansas City Chiefs fans will love the promise that quarterback Patrick Mahomes made ahead of this season. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again back in the Super Bowl. Specifically, they are in the big game for the third time in five years since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the starter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs have a secret weapon

In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their week-long journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP quarterback, its future Hall of Fame head coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes injury update: How Chiefs QB is feeling ahead of Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs will have quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the starting lineup for Super Bowl 57 against the Eagles. But how will his high ankle sprain impact him?. Patrick Mahomes commented on his injury over the weekend, saying that much of his concern is mental, rather than physical. Mahomes has done all he can to prepare himself for the big game with an extra week of rest. Odds are, he’s had the necessary recovery time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSLA

Kansas City Chiefs arrive in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have deboarded at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix, exactly one week from Super Bowl LVII. A lot of hope in the Chiefs is riding on quarterback Pat Mahomes. Mahomes had the throwing pedigree as the son of former major league pitcher Pat Mahomes, and his strong arm was evident long before he became the starter at Whitehouse in East Texas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Chiefs General Manager Has Warning For Rest Of NFL

In five years with Patrick Mahomes as the starter, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached five conference championship games and are hoping to win their second Super Bowl in three attempts. In a recent conversation with ESPN.com, Chiefs GM Brett Veach had a pretty telling comment about his team and ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs release updated depth chart for Super Bowl LVII

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. There is a single change to the depth chart this week reflecting a transaction made ahead of the AFC Championship Game. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Tyreek Hill has many questioning one NFL policy

Football fans found out what it was like for players to have access to their cell phones during a game in Sunday’s 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill was live-tweeting his reactions throughout the contest, making headlines with one specific post. Hill and Rams superstar...
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

