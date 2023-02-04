Texas A&M went 5-7 in 2022 and there were a variety of reasons for that, some of which were readily apparent on any given Saturday last fall and others which were far less discernible. Gigem 247 provides a look at what those items were and more importantly what can be done to fix them. The first installment concerns the Aggies' problems on and off the field last season, how that impacted them, and what the coaching staff can do to make things better in 2023.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO