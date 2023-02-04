ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
realdawghuskies.com

National Preps Showcase MVP Talks Washington, Offer

“Relentlessness” is how 4-star linebacker Kamar Mothudi describes Washington’s defense last season. ”I saw guys not giving up. Every single play…all 11 get there. I saw that, especially the Oregon game,” he recalled of Washington’s 37-34 victory in Eugene this past season. “There was a point going into the 4th quarter where I was like, ‘Oregon’s got this won’, but not…at…all.”
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Three Huskies Named to Pro Football Focus' Top 101 for 2022

It took a while for people to realize University of Washington football was back, with All-America consideration eluding individual Huskies. However, Pro Football Focus always seems to be crunching numbers 24/7 and in reviewing this past college season it places three Huskies among its top 101 players— quarterback Michael Penix Jr. comes in at No. 19, edge rusher Bralen Trice at 57 and wide receiver Rome Odunze at 82.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Washington

If you live in Washington and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
SEATTLE, WA
Som Dutt

Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?

Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?Photo bySpencer BackmanonUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is often thought of as a cold and rainy city, but is it really cold all year round? In this article, we'll take a closer look at the climate in Seattle and what you can expect weather-wise if you live or visit there.
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA

The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
CBS Sports

Auto Club Speedway will not host NASCAR races in 2024 due to reconfiguration

Auto Club Speedway president Dave Allen told reporters on Saturday that the track will not host any NASCAR races in 2024 as it undergoes a major reconfiguration from its current two-mile oval layout to a new, half-mile short track layout. The reconfiguration will begin after the NASCAR Cup Series' annual visit to the Fontana, Calif. speedway on Feb. 26.
FONTANA, CA
Som Dutt

Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State

Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
SEATTLE, WA
Som Dutt

What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?

A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
SEATTLE, WA
Som Dutt

What is Seattle Washington famous for?

What is Seattle Washington famous for?Photo byyousef alfuhigionUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is famous for many things, from its iconic landmarks to its thriving arts and culture scene. Here are a few things that the city is renowned for:
SEATTLE, WA
Som Dutt

Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis

The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Tracking the next storm system arriving Tuesday

SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrives Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. Timeline. Rain initially moves into coastal Washington and the Olympic Peninsula...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Times of lowland rain, mountain snow this weekend

Even though temperatures will be mild today, you can plan on cloudy skies and scattered showers. Over the next several days, there will be times of lowland rain and mountain snow. Thankfully, winds are much lighter today than what we experienced on Friday. The coast could still see gusts between...
SEATTLE, WA
BoardingArea

Watch: Final 747 Departs Boeing

The final Boeing 747 has left Paine Field in Seattle, marking the close of another epic chapter in aviation history. Boeing released a video commemorating the departure of the final 747 from Being, a cargo-configured jetliner for Atlas Air:. This jet, while enroute from Paine Field (PAE) in Seattle to...
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyInYourState

The Most Unique Campground In Washington That’s Pure Magic

Here in Washington, we love to get out and enjoy the bountiful beauty of the state we call home. Snowcapped mountains, glistening waterways, and lush forests call out to us just waiting to be explored. Washingtonians don’t let the changing seasons slow them down. Camping is a year-round activity in the Evergreen State and we’ve found the most magical campground of all.
