California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Shooting Suspect Detained After Wild High-Speed Pursuit Across LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Massive 2023 In-State DL Habib Bello Talks About His Decision To Walk-On At Washington
The Huskies continued their hard work on the walk-on front when massive 2023 Sehome (Bellingham, Wa.) DT Habib Bello announced his decision to join Washington as a preferred walk-on. The 6'4", 300-pounder is the seventh known prospect to announce his decision to join the program. "Coach (Inoke Breckterfield) is the...
realdawghuskies.com
National Preps Showcase MVP Talks Washington, Offer
“Relentlessness” is how 4-star linebacker Kamar Mothudi describes Washington’s defense last season. ”I saw guys not giving up. Every single play…all 11 get there. I saw that, especially the Oregon game,” he recalled of Washington’s 37-34 victory in Eugene this past season. “There was a point going into the 4th quarter where I was like, ‘Oregon’s got this won’, but not…at…all.”
Yardbarker
Three Huskies Named to Pro Football Focus' Top 101 for 2022
It took a while for people to realize University of Washington football was back, with All-America consideration eluding individual Huskies. However, Pro Football Focus always seems to be crunching numbers 24/7 and in reviewing this past college season it places three Huskies among its top 101 players— quarterback Michael Penix Jr. comes in at No. 19, edge rusher Bralen Trice at 57 and wide receiver Rome Odunze at 82.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?
Is Seattle, Washington cold all year?Photo bySpencer BackmanonUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is often thought of as a cold and rainy city, but is it really cold all year round? In this article, we'll take a closer look at the climate in Seattle and what you can expect weather-wise if you live or visit there.
ALERT: “Snow”-qualmie Pass Lives Up to Name This Week in WA
The mountain passes of Washington State are getting hit with more snow this week, especially one with snow at the beginning of its name. Stormy weather and snow are expected most of this week in the most traveled mountain pass in Washington State. Spring is around the corner in the Northwest but you should still be prepared if you plan on traveling over Snoqualmie Pass this week. The pass has received 4 inches of new snow over the last 3 days, and more snow is expected all week long. Currently, there are 56 inches of snow on the ground in Snoqualmie Pass with a total of 236 inches of snow so far this season according to WSDOT.
CBS Sports
Auto Club Speedway will not host NASCAR races in 2024 due to reconfiguration
Auto Club Speedway president Dave Allen told reporters on Saturday that the track will not host any NASCAR races in 2024 as it undergoes a major reconfiguration from its current two-mile oval layout to a new, half-mile short track layout. The reconfiguration will begin after the NASCAR Cup Series' annual visit to the Fontana, Calif. speedway on Feb. 26.
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State
Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
What Salary Do You Need In Seattle?
A street of boundless opportunity awaits you in the eternally vibrant city of Seattle, Washington. If you’re looking to make a splash and break into the area’s tech-fueled economy, one number stands between you and your golden future – the salary needed to live comfortably in this northwest hub.
What is Seattle Washington famous for?
What is Seattle Washington famous for?Photo byyousef alfuhigionUnsplash. Seattle, Washington is famous for many things, from its iconic landmarks to its thriving arts and culture scene. Here are a few things that the city is renowned for:
Washington could be first state to pass approach to addressing domestic violent extremism
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Newly released body camera footage showed the moments Seattle Police arrested a man for allegedly harassing and threatening Rep. Pramila Jayapal outside of her West Seattle home. Brett Forsell is charged with felony stalking. Witnesses said he drove past Jayapal’s home three times and yelled obscenities...
The US city that keeps changing the world
Since its 1869 foundation, Seattle has been a city of innovation. Whether it's coffee or computers, aviation to Amazon, its businesses have changed the world. Is there something in the air?
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis
The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
Tracking the next storm system arriving Tuesday
SEATTLE — The next weather maker arrives Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. Expect widespread lowland rain, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow for the passes with this system. Timeline. Rain initially moves into coastal Washington and the Olympic Peninsula...
Shelton woman shares survival story on NBC's Dateline about 2017 killing of Montana sheriff's deputy
SHELTON, Wash. — Nearly six years ago, a Montana sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty. Lloyd Barrus, an anti-government extremist, is serving a life sentence for the crime. Barrus and his son Marshall Barrus shot the deputy, then led officers on a high-speed chase before a...
Chronicle
Washington Bill Aims to Boost AC for Vulnerable Residents in Wake of 2021's Extreme Heat Wave
Philip Knowles, a firefighter in South King County, goes on hundreds of emergency calls every year. But those during the extreme heat wave of summer 2021 are etched in his brain. The bulk were from people reporting heat-related illnesses like heat stroke, heat exhaustion or other complications from overheating as...
q13fox.com
Times of lowland rain, mountain snow this weekend
Even though temperatures will be mild today, you can plan on cloudy skies and scattered showers. Over the next several days, there will be times of lowland rain and mountain snow. Thankfully, winds are much lighter today than what we experienced on Friday. The coast could still see gusts between...
Watch: Final 747 Departs Boeing
The final Boeing 747 has left Paine Field in Seattle, marking the close of another epic chapter in aviation history. Boeing released a video commemorating the departure of the final 747 from Being, a cargo-configured jetliner for Atlas Air:. This jet, while enroute from Paine Field (PAE) in Seattle to...
This Is Washington's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
OnlyInYourState
The Most Unique Campground In Washington That’s Pure Magic
Here in Washington, we love to get out and enjoy the bountiful beauty of the state we call home. Snowcapped mountains, glistening waterways, and lush forests call out to us just waiting to be explored. Washingtonians don’t let the changing seasons slow them down. Camping is a year-round activity in the Evergreen State and we’ve found the most magical campground of all.
