

Whiskey Riff

Gwen Stefani Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Clint Bowyer At The Busch Clash: “First Time I Met Him He Was WASTED”

NASCAR is BACK. The 2023 NASCAR season is officially underway as drivers returned to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second straight year to the run the Busch Clash, the annual exhibition race that kicks off the NASCAR Season. The broadcast was handled by the likes of former drivers Clint Bowyer, Tony Stewart, and play-by-play analyst Mike Joy, however a number of special guests were on hand. Including Gwen Stefani, the singer/songwriter and frontwoman of the ’90s era rock […] The post Gwen Stefani Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Clint Bowyer At The Busch Clash: “First Time I Met Him He Was WASTED” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...

tvinsider.com

2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports

Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
Polygon

NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt

Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...

Racing News

Ty Gibbs catches fire in NASCAR Clash practice (Video)

NASCAR Next Gen fire issues return for the 2023 season. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. A 1/4-mile asphalt oval has been constructed inside the LA Coliseum and it hosts the exhibition event. Watch the Ty Gibbs fire video below. In the opening practice round, Ty Gibbs has light...
NBC Sports

NASCAR will not race at Auto Club Speedway in 2024

LOS ANGELES — Auto Club Speedway will not host a NASCAR race next year because of plans to convert the 2-mile speedway into a short track. It will mark only the second time the Cup Series has not raced at the Southern California track since first competing there in 1997. Cup did not race at the track in 2021 because of the pandemic.


