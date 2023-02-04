Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
NASCAR Clash 2023 start time, TV schedule, live stream, format for Coliseum exhibition race
After a frigid winter, the NASCAR Cup Series is back. And it's opening its newest campaign with a little California love. The Clash, the annual event that marks the start of race season, will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. There are certainly worse places for drivers, crews and fans to be in early February.
Chase Elliott Directly Addresses Fans Who Give Him Hell for Being a Boring Driver
Chase Elliott is his father’s son. Like his dad, Bill, he’s achieved the highest level of success in NASCAR, winning the Cup Series title in 2020 (Bill won in 1988). The 27-year-old, also like his dad, has had a stranglehold on the sport’s most popular driver award, taking home the trophy five years in a row.
Denny Hamlin Needed Oxygen on the Plane Ride Back Home After Busch Light Clash
A new NASCAR season and there might be the same old problems. Denny Hamlin talked about feeling sick after the Clash. On his plane ride back, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver did not feel too well and had a rough night. While talking on the first episode of his new...
FOX Sports
Joey Logano takes blame for getting into Kyle Busch at Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum | NASCAR on FOX
Joey Logano took blame for getting into Kyle Busch at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. He was glad that Busch was able to make another run at the front.
Gwen Stefani Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Clint Bowyer At The Busch Clash: “First Time I Met Him He Was WASTED”
NASCAR is BACK. The 2023 NASCAR season is officially underway as drivers returned to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the second straight year to the run the Busch Clash, the annual exhibition race that kicks off the NASCAR Season. The broadcast was handled by the likes of former drivers Clint Bowyer, Tony Stewart, and play-by-play analyst Mike Joy, however a number of special guests were on hand. Including Gwen Stefani, the singer/songwriter and frontwoman of the ’90s era rock […] The post Gwen Stefani Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Clint Bowyer At The Busch Clash: “First Time I Met Him He Was WASTED” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Sporting News
Bubba Wallace reacts to getting 'dumped' by Austin Dillon late in Clash at the Coliseum
Bubba Wallace and Austin Dillon brought the fireworks to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night. The duo found themselves jostling for position often during NASCAR's preseason Clash at the Coliseum, routinely going back and forth at the front of the pack. With just 10 laps to go, Dillon and...
Bubba Wallace Shuts Down Austin Dillon Feud Rumors
Despite what NASCAR fans and perhaps even the organization itself think, Bubba Wallace isn’t letting feud rumors start. As far... The post Bubba Wallace Shuts Down Austin Dillon Feud Rumors appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: Gwen Stefani Embarrasses Clint Bowyer With ‘Wasted’ Bonfire Story Live on Air
Tonight is all about ringing in the NASCAR season and having a great time in Los Angeles. The stars are out and that includes Gwen Stefani. As the pop star and wife of country singer Blake Shelton got up in the FOX booth, she spilled the beans on Clint Bowyer.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
WATCH: Kevin Harvick Edges Out Chase Elliott For Spot in Busch Light Clash Final
The Busch Light Clash is bumping and grinding in these heats. Heat 2 was rowdy as Kevin Harvick edged past Chase Elliott. It was a classic case of The Closer doing what he does best. This quarter-mile track lends itself to bumping and aggressive driving. The top five in each...
tvinsider.com
2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports
Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
Polygon
NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt
Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
ng-sportingnews.com
NASCAR lineup for Clash at the Coliseum: Starting order, pole for 2023 exhibition race in L.A.
NASCAR is back after a three-month break, as drivers and teams gear up for the 2023 season with the Clash at the Coliseum Sunday in Los Angeles. The annual exhibition race, now in its second year in California after decades at Daytona, serves to whet the appetite of race fans ahead of the traditional season opener in two weeks.
Popculture
NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2023 Busch Light Clash
NASCAR is back for the 2023 season. While the season doesn't officially start until later this month, the drivers are back together for an exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The 2023 Busch Light Clash will start tonight, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET and air on Fox.
Ty Gibbs catches fire in NASCAR Clash practice (Video)
NASCAR Next Gen fire issues return for the 2023 season. This weekend, the 2023 NASCAR season begins. A 1/4-mile asphalt oval has been constructed inside the LA Coliseum and it hosts the exhibition event. Watch the Ty Gibbs fire video below. In the opening practice round, Ty Gibbs has light...
NBC Sports
NASCAR will not race at Auto Club Speedway in 2024
LOS ANGELES — Auto Club Speedway will not host a NASCAR race next year because of plans to convert the 2-mile speedway into a short track. It will mark only the second time the Cup Series has not raced at the Southern California track since first competing there in 1997. Cup did not race at the track in 2021 because of the pandemic.
FOX Sports
Kevin Harvick joining FOX Sports broadcast booth for Cup Series in 2024
Kevin Harvick doesn't just have his retirement announcement out of the way, he also has his post-retirement plan out there for everyone to see. Harvick will join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer in the FOX Sports broadcast booth for NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024. The 47-year-old Harvick, winner of...
The Alex Bowman Worries Kicking off New Season Are a False Alarm
Alex Bowman's fourth-place effort at the Busch Light Clash sets a good tone for the season. The post The Alex Bowman Worries Kicking off New Season Are a False Alarm appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AJ Allmendinger Delivers the Season’s First Message and Reveals Surprising News
AJ Allmendinger showed a bit of temper but revealed something about Stewart-Haas Racing through his run-in with Chase Briscoe. The post AJ Allmendinger Delivers the Season’s First Message and Reveals Surprising News appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
