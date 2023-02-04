ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTLA

Gusty winds topple trees in Los Angeles

Strong winds blew threw Southern California Sunday and into Monday morning, bringing down trees in some neighborhoods. In Palms, wind toppled a large tree that landed on the roadway and on top of several cars early Monday. Trees also came down in the Hollywood and Santa Monica areas. A wind advisory is in effect in […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
news3lv.com

#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynewsla.com

Cold Temps, Snow Expected in Los Angeles County Mountains

A cold front is expected to move over the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains early this week, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory. The advisory is in effect into Monday morning until 10 for the north slopes of the mountains in both counties. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop below freezing levels and into the 20s in the mountains and the Antelope Valley Monday night.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The wrong kind of fires are burning across California

California’s forests depend on wildfires. The regular blazes clear out the understory and allow space for new growth. Some trees even need fire to reproduce, waiting for the searing heat to pop open their cones and disperse seeds. But over the last century, to protect an increasing number of homes in wooded areas, fire has been suppressed — and in the process, the ecosystem has been put in danger. This...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley

At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in crash with cyclist in Brentwood: TMZ

Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a crash with a cyclist in West Los Angeles Sunday, according to reports by TMZ. Police confirmed to KTLA that a cyclist was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of San Vicente Blvd. and Burlingame Avenue in the Brentwood neighborhood around 10:30 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

The Scoop on Santa Clarita’s Best Soups

The weather is getting chillier and what better way to warm up than a nice bowl of soup — especially with Saturday, Feb. 4, being National Soup Day. For those who get tired of having the same old Campbell’s canned soups for their fixings, consider these highly rated soups across the Santa Clarita Valley.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

IRA Capital Sells 157,322 SQFT Retail Plaza in Ventura for $66MM

Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Poinsettia Plaza, a 157,322-square-foot shopping center in Ventura, California. The asset traded for $66 million. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy represented the seller, IRA Capital. “The sale of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

