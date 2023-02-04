Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 57 picks, odds, Chiefs vs. Eagles bets from top expert: This 5-way same game parlay pays 19-1
The NFL season comes to an end when the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs collide in Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. The Eagles (16-3) and Chiefs (16-3) ended the regular season tied for the best record in the league. Philadelphia earned its spot in Super Bowl 57 by virtue of a 31-7 victory over San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Kansas City edged Cincinnati, 23-20, in a dramatic AFC Championship Game to claim its berth in Super Bowl 2023.
The Next Potential Change to the Busch Light Clash Will Be Controversial and Unnecessary
Leave it to NASCAR to try turning its most recent success story into a solution in search of a problem. The Cup Series only has one edition of the Busch Light Clash in the books but reportedly is already considering turning its season-opening exhibition into more than it needs to be.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday Night's Finish
NASCAR returned to the LA Coliseum on Sunday night for the Busch Light Clash and it saw Martin Truex Jr. pull away with the win. The driver of the No. 19 Toyota was able to separate himself in the final lap of a race that saw 15 cautions. Edging out Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman to put ...
Kevin Harvick Tips His Hand on His Busch Light Clash Strategy With His Frank Reaction To Last Year’s Race
The Kevin Harvick farewell tour starts Sunday with the shortest, slowest race of the NASCAR season. The Busch Light Clash won’t count in the Cup Series standings, but that doesn’t make it any less fun for Harvick, who’ll retire at the end of the season. In fact,...
NASCAR tempers are already flaring before the season thanks to the bumper-cars-like exhibition
NASCAR held its preseason exhibition at the LA Coliseum. The bumper-cars-like race is good for fans, but tempers are already flaring on the track.
For Bob Baffert, it's now wait and see on whether he can run in 2023 Kentucky Derby
Baffert's lawyer expects Judge Rebecca Grady Jenning's ruling in 'next several days' after hours of argument and testimony in U.S. District Court.
