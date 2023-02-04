The NFL season comes to an end when the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs collide in Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. The Eagles (16-3) and Chiefs (16-3) ended the regular season tied for the best record in the league. Philadelphia earned its spot in Super Bowl 57 by virtue of a 31-7 victory over San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Kansas City edged Cincinnati, 23-20, in a dramatic AFC Championship Game to claim its berth in Super Bowl 2023.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO