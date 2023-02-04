ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

brownwoodnews.com

36 Brown County student-athletes selected for Big Country FCA All-Star Festival

The Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes revealed its 2023 All-Star Festival participants in Abilene Sunday, as seven sports will be played over eight games from June 4-10, with Brownwood, Abilene, San Angelo, and Eastland serving as host cities. A total of 36 Brown County athletes have been selected to...
ABILENE, TX
CBS Sports

Auto Club Speedway will not host NASCAR races in 2024 due to reconfiguration

Auto Club Speedway president Dave Allen told reporters on Saturday that the track will not host any NASCAR races in 2024 as it undergoes a major reconfiguration from its current two-mile oval layout to a new, half-mile short track layout. The reconfiguration will begin after the NASCAR Cup Series' annual visit to the Fontana, Calif. speedway on Feb. 26.
FONTANA, CA
600 ESPN El Paso

5 Things That Should Be Done With Abilene’s ‘White Mansion’ On Buffalo Gap Road

I'd venture to say that almost everyone I know in Abilene has gone past that massive white house on Buffalo Gap road. Most Abilenians simply call it "the white mansion". Although there have been plans uttered here and there for a remodel, I've always known it to be completely vacant. It seems like such a waste. From what I've seen, it was once a gorgeous home with a little history.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Vehicle crashes into ditch in North Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle traveling eastbound has landed in a ditch on the north side of Abilene. Just before 8:00 p.m., first responders reported to a vehicle that landed in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 351 and East Ambler Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. The […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Earthquake Strikes Big Country Friday

ABILENE – U.S. Geologists are reporting a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Big Country Friday afternoon. According to information from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened just after 1:00 p.m. Friday on the Scurry County/Fisher County divide. The quake was recorded about 10.3 miles northeast of...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Woman, grandfather caught shoplifting at Abilene store together

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of S 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA report was completed […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Santa Anna man arrested for Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual

According to a news release from the Coleman Police Department – On February 2, 2023, the Coleman Police Department filed Third-degree Felony charges on Malcolm Todd McMillan, age 54 of Santa Anna, Texas for Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual. An arrest warrant was issued and McMillan was arrested by the Santa Anna Police Department in Santa Anna, Texas. He was placed in the Coleman County Jail for allegations that he had taken several thousands of dollars from elderly individuals in Coleman. Bond was set by the Coleman County Justice of the Peace at $40,000.00.
SANTA ANNA, TX
Rock 108

6 Rude Things I Have Encountered While Grocery Shopping in Abilene

We've all been there at one time or another - the grocery store. Here in Abilene, they can get awfully crowded and the things you encounter can boggle the mind. Almost all of us have witnessed some rude act at one time or another. I know I have. Maybe these folks are unaware of what they're doing. That's why I think it's time to bring these things to light. Rudeness has happened right here in Abilene at my neighborhood grocery store.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Guests accused of squatting in Abilene AirBNB

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block of Kirkwood Street – Theft of Motor VehicleA vehicle was involved in […]
ABILENE, TX

