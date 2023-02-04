Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
36 Brown County student-athletes selected for Big Country FCA All-Star Festival
The Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes revealed its 2023 All-Star Festival participants in Abilene Sunday, as seven sports will be played over eight games from June 4-10, with Brownwood, Abilene, San Angelo, and Eastland serving as host cities. A total of 36 Brown County athletes have been selected to...
CBS Sports
Auto Club Speedway will not host NASCAR races in 2024 due to reconfiguration
Auto Club Speedway president Dave Allen told reporters on Saturday that the track will not host any NASCAR races in 2024 as it undergoes a major reconfiguration from its current two-mile oval layout to a new, half-mile short track layout. The reconfiguration will begin after the NASCAR Cup Series' annual visit to the Fontana, Calif. speedway on Feb. 26.
Former KTAB weather forecaster Charlie Jordan remembered throughout Abilene as positive force
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Navy Veteran, weather forecaster, Former Ben Richey Boys Ranch President. Charlie Jordan, by all accounts, was a character. Pouring his all into everything he did, Jordan left a legacy to learn from after his recent passing at the age of 86. Charlie Jordan’s impact on KTAB News: “I’ve been at KTAB […]
5 Things That Should Be Done With Abilene’s ‘White Mansion’ On Buffalo Gap Road
I'd venture to say that almost everyone I know in Abilene has gone past that massive white house on Buffalo Gap road. Most Abilenians simply call it "the white mansion". Although there have been plans uttered here and there for a remodel, I've always known it to be completely vacant. It seems like such a waste. From what I've seen, it was once a gorgeous home with a little history.
BREAKING: Vehicle crashes into ditch in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle traveling eastbound has landed in a ditch on the north side of Abilene. Just before 8:00 p.m., first responders reported to a vehicle that landed in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 351 and East Ambler Avenue. One person was taken to a hospital for unknown injuries. The […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Earthquake Strikes Big Country Friday
ABILENE – U.S. Geologists are reporting a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Big Country Friday afternoon. According to information from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened just after 1:00 p.m. Friday on the Scurry County/Fisher County divide. The quake was recorded about 10.3 miles northeast of...
The Silver Spur Gun & Blade Show Coming to Abilene is Getting Bigger
Spring is around the corner and so is spring hunting season. Do you have your favorite shotgun or rifle are you prepared for the spring hunting season? Let us help you by inviting you to the Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show coming to the Taylor County Coliseum for the biggest show of the year.
UPDATE: Garage fire south of Abilene caused by extension cord
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The garage fire south of Abilene was caused by an overloaded extension cord according to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department. On February 4, AFD responded to garage fire in the 3300 block of Gays Way. Crews saw smoke and made an attack to quickly put out the fire. […]
Abilene ISD will not have to make up this week’s “snow days”
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD will not have to make up any of the “snow days” used during winter weather this week. Director of Communications, Dr. Jordan Ziemer, told KTAB and KRBC AISD anticipated having to miss several days of school due to inclement weather because that has been the trend in the past. […]
The impact of free to low cost lodging for families of inmates in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There is nothing like the unconditional love between a parent and their child. What lengths will you go to see your child? Hector Herrasti and his wife drive eleven hours from Brownsville to Abilene multiple times each year. They’ve been making that drive now for ten years to visit their son, […]
Abilene man arrested by SWAT team, accused of threatening wife with rifle at work
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested by a SWAT team after he allegedly threatened his wife with a rifle at her workplace. Shirley Sedberry was taken into custody and charged with Terroristic Threat of Family/Household in connection to the incident Monday, and now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a […]
Camper catches on fire in Cisco, first responders search for two pets
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A camper caught on fire in the backyard of a property in Cisco. Just before 7:00 p.m. on February 4, fire crews were called out to a camper fire in the 600 block of Ramsey Street. The camper showed signs of heavy smoke, but crews were able to contain the fire […]
Crime Reports: Woman, grandfather caught shoplifting at Abilene store together
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1500 block of S 3rd Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA report was completed […]
brownwoodnews.com
Santa Anna man arrested for Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual
According to a news release from the Coleman Police Department – On February 2, 2023, the Coleman Police Department filed Third-degree Felony charges on Malcolm Todd McMillan, age 54 of Santa Anna, Texas for Financial Abuse of an Elderly Individual. An arrest warrant was issued and McMillan was arrested by the Santa Anna Police Department in Santa Anna, Texas. He was placed in the Coleman County Jail for allegations that he had taken several thousands of dollars from elderly individuals in Coleman. Bond was set by the Coleman County Justice of the Peace at $40,000.00.
6 Rude Things I Have Encountered While Grocery Shopping in Abilene
We've all been there at one time or another - the grocery store. Here in Abilene, they can get awfully crowded and the things you encounter can boggle the mind. Almost all of us have witnessed some rude act at one time or another. I know I have. Maybe these folks are unaware of what they're doing. That's why I think it's time to bring these things to light. Rudeness has happened right here in Abilene at my neighborhood grocery store.
Crime Reports: Guests accused of squatting in Abilene AirBNB
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 800 block of Kirkwood Street – Theft of Motor VehicleA vehicle was involved in […]
WANTED: Driver in police pursuit in Tye is a criminal gang member, now wanted by U.S. Marshals & Tye PD
TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An update from a pursuit in Tye on February 3 reveals the identity of the man who fled from police. Just before 6:00 p.m. February 3, Tye PD initiated a felony pursuit that traveled through Tye, Merkel and Abilene with speeds over 110 mph. Police are still looking for the driver, […]
‘I don’t have my best friend no more’: Midland man searching for answers three months after his sister died in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One Midland man is still searching for answers three months later after his sister was struck by a vehicle and died from her injuries in Abilene. Kayson Paschel, Amber Sue Hall’s brother, said she was one of the only family members he had left. “I don’t have my best friend no […]
