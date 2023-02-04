ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

The Spun

College Basketball World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday

Another game, another loss for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is losing to Michigan on Sunday, as the Buckeyes will fall to 11-12 on the season.  Where does Ohio State go from here? Many Buckeyes fans appear to be done with their head coach, who might or might not be on ...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Purdue holds firm at No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 despite loss to Indiana

If you listened to Friday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. Saturday's Top 25 And 1, you likely know that I promised to keep Purdue at No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 regardless of what happened Saturday when the Boilermakers played at Indiana. That's why it should come as no surprise that Purdue remains No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings despite Saturday's 79-74 loss on the road to the Hoosiers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FanSided

Indiana basketball fans get blasted for court-storming after upsetting Purdue

Viewers weren’t pleased about the Indiana Hoosiers basketball fanbase storming the court after beating the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. The Purdue Boilermakers have only lost one game this season, and that was to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights back on Jan. 2. Since then, they had gone on a nine-game winning streak. On Saturday, that streak officially reached its end, losing to one of their Big Ten rivals.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois

Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: Tom Izzo Names The Big Ten's "Second Best" Team

At 14-9 and having lost five of their last seven, Michigan State are no locks to make the NCAA Tournament. But while his team may not be No. 1, head coach Tom Izzo knows for a fact who the No. 2 team in the conference is. Speaking to the media after yesterday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers, Izzo declared ...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

3 College Basketball Programs Accused Of 'Buying' Teams

Three major college basketball programs have been accused of "buying" their teams this year. Of course, thanks to Name, Image and Likeness, it's essentially legal, but the accusations are still making headlines. Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim made the accusations. He said that ...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
247Sports

Baylor Stuns No. 12 Iowa State 76-70

Ames, Iowa-- In the waning seconds bodies were hitting the floor hard, Iowa State missed at least four layups and Sarah Andrews was able to salt the game away at the free throw line as Baylor (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) upset No. 12 Iowa State (15-6, 7-4) 76-70. The win moves the Bears closer to Texas in the Big 12 title race.
AMES, IA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up.  In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not a popular figure among Hawkeyes fans, but the school is stubbornly standing by him. That said, an adjustment to his contract is a good indicator of how even the administration’s faith in him seems pretty limited. On Monday, Iowa announced modifications to Ferentz’s contract for 2023. His salary... The post Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Basketball Snap Judgments and Big 12 Power Rankings

The Big 12 Conference meatgrinder continues. Teams are cannibalizing each other left and right across the league, with upsets and big wins happening nearly every day. After two more games since our last update, now's the time to update our snap judgments and the Actually Accomplished Rankings. First, we'll give a rundown of each team, what happened since our last update, and what's up next on the schedule.
IOWA STATE
The Comeback

CBB world blasts insane coaching decision

It’s not a secret that the Ohio State Buckeyes have struggled on the basketball court as late with the team losing eight of their last nine games and falling to just 11-11 on the season, on pace to likely miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time under head coach Chris Holtmann. It’s clear that Read more... The post CBB world blasts insane coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
chatsports.com

How to Watch: Texas at Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks hope to close the gap against the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12. A win for the Jayhawks would put them one game out of first place while a loss would make their road a little more difficult. Here is how to watch the game. #9 Kansas...
AUSTIN, TX

