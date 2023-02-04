Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
CBS Sports
Women's basketball AP Top 25: South Carolina remains No. 1, Indiana reaches No. 2 for first time ever
South Carolina came out on top against a tough UConn team on Sunday, which helped the Gamecocks stay remain No. 1 for the 33rd consecutive week. Meanwhile, the Indiana Hoosiers made their first appearance ever at No. 2 after their 10 straight victory. Indiana has been strong this season, with...
College Basketball World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday
Another game, another loss for Chris Holtmann and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State is losing to Michigan on Sunday, as the Buckeyes will fall to 11-12 on the season. Where does Ohio State go from here? Many Buckeyes fans appear to be done with their head coach, who might or might not be on ...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue holds firm at No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 despite loss to Indiana
If you listened to Friday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. Saturday's Top 25 And 1, you likely know that I promised to keep Purdue at No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 regardless of what happened Saturday when the Boilermakers played at Indiana. That's why it should come as no surprise that Purdue remains No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings despite Saturday's 79-74 loss on the road to the Hoosiers.
College Basketball Odds: Texas vs. Kansas State prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/4/2023
The Texas Longhorns take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Our college basketball odds series has our Texas Kansas State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas Kansas State. The college basketball season has been entertaining and notably unpredictable. The churn and balance at the top of the Big...
Indiana basketball fans get blasted for court-storming after upsetting Purdue
Viewers weren’t pleased about the Indiana Hoosiers basketball fanbase storming the court after beating the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. The Purdue Boilermakers have only lost one game this season, and that was to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights back on Jan. 2. Since then, they had gone on a nine-game winning streak. On Saturday, that streak officially reached its end, losing to one of their Big Ten rivals.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa hoops drops intense hype video for matchup vs. Illinois
Iowa and Illinois are gearing up for another intense rivalry meeting of the basketball series on Saturday. The two sides are also jockeying for positioning in the B1G behind Purdue. Entering Saturday, Illinois is tied with Rutgers for second in the conference with a 7-4 record in league play. Iowa...
Look: Tom Izzo Names The Big Ten's "Second Best" Team
At 14-9 and having lost five of their last seven, Michigan State are no locks to make the NCAA Tournament. But while his team may not be No. 1, head coach Tom Izzo knows for a fact who the No. 2 team in the conference is. Speaking to the media after yesterday's 61-55 loss to Rutgers, Izzo declared ...
Big 12 Basketball Standings, Weekly Schedule + Power Rankings
A look at where each team stands heading into this week's action.
Upset Alert: No. 1 Purdue Goes Down Against Big Ten Rival
Down goes No. 1! The top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers fell to Big Ten rival Indiana on Saturday, a game that saw the Hoosiers leading by 15 at halftime. Purdue showed its mettle by making it a one possession game in the game's final minute, but ultimately Indiana was able to hang on to score one of ...
Iowa State beats Kansas: Media stunned by Cyclone blowout of Jayhawks
No. 8 Kansas entered its showdown with No. 13 Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum with some momentum after defeating Kentucky and Kansas State in back-to-back games. And that all came to a screeching halt, as the Cyclones sent the Jayhawks back to Lawrence, Kan., with a resounding 68-53 loss. Iowa...
3 College Basketball Programs Accused Of 'Buying' Teams
Three major college basketball programs have been accused of "buying" their teams this year. Of course, thanks to Name, Image and Likeness, it's essentially legal, but the accusations are still making headlines. Syracuse Orange men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim made the accusations. He said that ...
Baylor Stuns No. 12 Iowa State 76-70
Ames, Iowa-- In the waning seconds bodies were hitting the floor hard, Iowa State missed at least four layups and Sarah Andrews was able to salt the game away at the free throw line as Baylor (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) upset No. 12 Iowa State (15-6, 7-4) 76-70. The win moves the Bears closer to Texas in the Big 12 title race.
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up. In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz is not a popular figure among Hawkeyes fans, but the school is stubbornly standing by him. That said, an adjustment to his contract is a good indicator of how even the administration’s faith in him seems pretty limited. On Monday, Iowa announced modifications to Ferentz’s contract for 2023. His salary... The post Iowa makes pitiful change to Brian Ferentz OC contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ESPN updates BPI Top 25 rankings after wild Saturday of college basketball
Saturday featured quite a few exciting games across college basketball, including matchups between AP-ranked teams. Following all of the action, ESPN has again updated their BPI Top 25 rankings with some big changes. Fascinating scores dominated Saturday, including Purdue falling to Indiana by a score of 79-74. Additionally, Auburn tried...
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases New Final Four Prediction
The NCAA Tournament begins next month. ESPN's Basketball Power Index is constantly updating its projections for the event. The BPI is meant to be predictive and forward-facing. It updates daily and has several categories for ranking teams, including estimating how they will do in the NCAA ...
Basketball Snap Judgments and Big 12 Power Rankings
The Big 12 Conference meatgrinder continues. Teams are cannibalizing each other left and right across the league, with upsets and big wins happening nearly every day. After two more games since our last update, now's the time to update our snap judgments and the Actually Accomplished Rankings. First, we'll give a rundown of each team, what happened since our last update, and what's up next on the schedule.
CBB world blasts insane coaching decision
It’s not a secret that the Ohio State Buckeyes have struggled on the basketball court as late with the team losing eight of their last nine games and falling to just 11-11 on the season, on pace to likely miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time under head coach Chris Holtmann. It’s clear that Read more... The post CBB world blasts insane coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Texas jumps up to a No. 1 seed, bumps Arizona off top line in NCAA Tournament projection
A new bracket is up, and again there is a change on the top line. Texas jumped both Kansas and Arizona to take over the third overall seed on the strength of a win at Kansas State on Saturday. The Longhorns are at Kansas on Monday night, so more change could be in the offing.
chatsports.com
How to Watch: Texas at Kansas
The Kansas Jayhawks hope to close the gap against the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12. A win for the Jayhawks would put them one game out of first place while a loss would make their road a little more difficult. Here is how to watch the game. #9 Kansas...
Comments / 0