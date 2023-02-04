Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Women's basketball AP Top 25: South Carolina remains No. 1, Indiana reaches No. 2 for first time ever
South Carolina came out on top against a tough UConn team on Sunday, which helped the Gamecocks stay remain No. 1 for the 33rd consecutive week. Meanwhile, the Indiana Hoosiers made their first appearance ever at No. 2 after their 10 straight victory. Indiana has been strong this season, with...
2024 4-Star ATH Martavious Collins Decommits from Alabama
Collins has visited Auburn twice since committing to the Crimson Tide last July.
Former Georgia Player Thinks Alabama Will Reclaim “King of CFB” Title
There are fans of some college football teams who would be nothing but appreciative if their team came away with a winning season, let alone a bowl victory. For fans of Alabama however, the Crimson Tide's absence from the 2022 College Football Playoffs left many feeling disappointed despite the program coming away with a New Year's Six bowl victory.
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue holds firm at No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 despite loss to Indiana
If you listened to Friday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast. Saturday's Top 25 And 1, you likely know that I promised to keep Purdue at No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 regardless of what happened Saturday when the Boilermakers played at Indiana. That's why it should come as no surprise that Purdue remains No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings despite Saturday's 79-74 loss on the road to the Hoosiers.
Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator
The Alabama Crimson Tide have finished up their major staff overhaul by settling on a new defensive coordinator. Kevin Steele, a former defensive coordinator for LSU and Auburn, has accepted the Alabama defensive coordinator job, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Steele also previously served as Alabama defensive coordinator in 2007. Kevin Steele has accepted... The post Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Alabama fans hate the Kevin Steele hire as rivals celebrate Nick Saban’s dud
Alabama football fans are not exactly feeling the hiring of Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator but their rivals definitely are on board. Nick Saban has found his new defensive coordinator by looking to his past. It’s Kevin Steele, his first DC at Alabama who has spent time with the Crimson Tide in multiple stints.
Nick Saban Stopped Jalen Hurts From Transferring To 2 Schools
When Jalen Hurts decided to transfer out of Alabama, following the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa, he had two schools in mind. Hurts, now starring with the Philadelphia Eagles, wanted to transfer to Miami or Maryland. But Nick Saban stopped that. Alabama's head coach told Hurts to transfer to ...
Notre Dame Heisman Trophy Winner Rips Tommy Rees After Taking Alabama Job
Notre Dame alum Tim Brown is happy for former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and his new job at Alabama. Brown is happy Rees is leaving. The Fighting Irish went 9-4 this season, including three Top 20-ranked wins over Syracuse, Clemson and BYU. Their total offense ...
How to Watch: No. 3 Alabama Basketball vs. Florida
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's upcoming game vs the Gators at Coleman Coliseum.
SEC Hoops: Close Calls for Arkansas, Tennessee and Bad Beats
Entering the 2022-23 season, the two matchups between Kentucky and Arkansas appeared to be the biggest headliners of the SEC. Injuries put each team on the bubble early. The Cats have won their way off, for now, while the Razorbacks can’t seem to find a rhythm in Eric Musselman’s fourth season.
LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
Follow along for live updates on Ole Miss versus Vanderbilt.
Alabama Basketball: Across college basketball it was a wild Saturday
It was a musical chairs Saturday in college basketball – at least in terms of projected NCAA Tournament seeding. Alabama Basketball took care of business in Baton Rouge, despite LSU getting to the line for more than double the free throw attempts as the Crimson Tide. Not that covering...
Alabama Football Staffer Is Reportedly Leaving For NFL Job
A veteran college football coach reportedly landed his first NFL job. According to FootballScoop's John Brice, the Atlanta Falcons hired Dave Huxtable as a senior defensive assistant coach. He spent the last two seasons working as a senior defensive analyst at Alabama. Huxtable has worked at 14 ...
Kevin Steele might only be a placeholder DC for Alabama
Nick Saban has hired Kevin Steele as the next Alabama defensive coordinator, but one report suggests he could merely be a placeholder for the Tide. When both coordinator jobs opened up for the Alabama Crimson Tide, fans were immediately dreaming about the staff that Nick Saban could assemble. But now that Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele have been hired to fill the offensive and defensive coordinator roles, respectively, some have viewed the end result as a bit of a disappointment.
Soon-to-commit 4-star athlete from Louisiana has new favorite
Prime time has come knocking for Ju'Juan Johnson, and for the first time (that I can remember) in his recruiting process, Colorado is projected as a 97% favorite to land the four-star athlete. Johnson will be committing on Saturday at noon CT, and it appears that it will take a...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really starting to heat up. In less than two months, the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be taking place. ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Here's the latest top 25 from the ESPN ...
Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama's Defensive Coordinator Hire
Some were disappointed by Alabama's latest defensive coordinator hire, but not ESPN's Paul Finebaum. Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," on Monday the SEC commentator outlined why he believes Kevin Steele is one of the top-tier Nick Saban assistants. Going as far as calling the hire ...
Lane Kiffin's Message For Alabama Fans Is Going Viral
Some changes were made in Tuscaloosa regarding the Alabama football program. Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding are out as the offensive and defensive coordinators and Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele were hired to replace them. O'Brien left to take the same position with the New England Patriots while ...
Look: ESPN's Computer Releases New Final Four Prediction
The NCAA Tournament begins next month. ESPN's Basketball Power Index is constantly updating its projections for the event. The BPI is meant to be predictive and forward-facing. It updates daily and has several categories for ranking teams, including estimating how they will do in the NCAA ...
