San Diego, CA

golobos.com

Sophomores Lead Lobos Past Aztecs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A 15-0 run in the first quarter provided the separation the Lobos needed as New Mexico defeated San Diego State 83-78 on Saturday afternoon. Four Lobos finished in double figures with sophomores Aniyah Augmon and Paula Reus leading the way with 17 points apiece, with Reus also collecting a team-high seven rebounds and Augmon credited with two steals to tie for the team high. Fellow sophomore Viané Cumber went 4-6 from three-point range and 6-8 from the floor to finish with 16 points as the trio combined for 50 points on 18-24 shooting and combined for six three-pointers, shooting 6-9 from behind the arc. LaTora Duff nearly registered a double-double with 13 points and a team-high eight assists.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travellemming.com

28 Best Coffee Shops in San Diego (in 2023)

Did you know that there are over 800 coffee shops in San Diego? Considering factors such as high-quality coffee, specialty drinks, reliable wifi, and delicious pastries, you’ll have your hands full discovering the best shops around the city. But never fear – I’m from the San Diego area and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield High to honor 10, 1972 championship team at second wrestling hall of fame induction

Bakersfield High School will commemorate its 66th year of wrestling with the induction of its second hall of fame class. The event is scheduled to start with a social hour at 5 p.m on April 15 in Liberty Hall at Hodel’s Country Dining Restaurant. Dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the inductions at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $65 with reserved tables available for $500.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS 8

Former San Diego TV anchor, Sandra Maas suing KUSI

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego television news anchor, Sandra Maas is suing local KUSI saying she was paid far less than her male counterpart. Maas also worked at CBS 8 from 1990-2001 before taking taking the job at KUSI. "It's humiliating to share everything that happened to me...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KGET

Local restaurant holds fundraiser for Mexican-born Half Moon Bay victim

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three victims of the Half Moon Bay shooting massacre were from Oaxaca and one of them was the sole provider for his family. A local business is helping to raise funds by selling Mole Plates throughout the day. The business raising funds is Taqueria Rinconcito Oaxaqueno. The restaurant partnered with a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Lake Cuyamaca Upper Basin Full and Fishable

Dock Totals 1/22 – 2/4: 1,063 anglers aboard 51 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 9 barracuda, 1 black seabass (released), 2 bonito, 33 calico bass (95 released), 41 halfmoon, 4 halibut (6 released), 146 lingcod, 11 perch, 35 spiny lobster (86 released), 5 rock crab, 2,035 rockfish, 589 sand bass, 466 sculpin, 12 sheephead, 2 triggerfish, 349 whitefish, and 3 yellowtail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ

A mild start to the weekend before gusty winds arrive

A Wind Advisory will take effect at 10:00 a.m. Sunday until midnight. This advisory includes Riverside County mountains, as well as the low desert, extending south into San Diego County deserts. The strongest gusts will occur in the wind-prone spots such as the San Gorgonio Pass and the desert slopes....
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

15-year-old Bakersfield boy dies in east Bakersfield collision

A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a man driving a reportedly stolen car ran a stop sign and drove into another car in east Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release. Timothy Leal, 18, was driving a stolen Kia Optima going west on Irene Street and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
OnlyInYourState

The Easy 2.2-Mile La Jolla Coast Trail Will Lead You Along The Southern California Coast

Hiking in Southern California is such a joy. The weather is amazing and the beaches are beautiful. There is something about the San Diego setting in particular that seems to open up our natural sense of wonder. The short and sweet La Jolla Coast Trail takes you through an unforgettable stretch of beaches, making it one of the best scenic hikes in Southern California.
SAN DIEGO, CA
OnlyInYourState

This Remote Little Town In Southern California Is One Of The Darkest Places In The Nation

Beyond the beaches, bright lights, and city vibes, Southern California’s small towns each have their own unique character. The town of Julian, for example, is a lovely place to get away and indulge in homemade apple pie, photograph fall foliage, and tour an old gold mine, but now there is yet another reason to visit. Julian is one of the darkest places in Southern California, and in the entire country.
JULIAN, CA
KGET

CalFresh emergency allotments ending soon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CalFresh emergency allotments that were made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending after February, according to a Kern County Department of Human Services release. The allotments, which gave eligible low-income households at least an extra $95 a month, began in March 2020. Those eligible will continue to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

