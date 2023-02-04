Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
golobos.com
Sophomores Lead Lobos Past Aztecs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A 15-0 run in the first quarter provided the separation the Lobos needed as New Mexico defeated San Diego State 83-78 on Saturday afternoon. Four Lobos finished in double figures with sophomores Aniyah Augmon and Paula Reus leading the way with 17 points apiece, with Reus also collecting a team-high seven rebounds and Augmon credited with two steals to tie for the team high. Fellow sophomore Viané Cumber went 4-6 from three-point range and 6-8 from the floor to finish with 16 points as the trio combined for 50 points on 18-24 shooting and combined for six three-pointers, shooting 6-9 from behind the arc. LaTora Duff nearly registered a double-double with 13 points and a team-high eight assists.
travellemming.com
28 Best Coffee Shops in San Diego (in 2023)
Did you know that there are over 800 coffee shops in San Diego? Considering factors such as high-quality coffee, specialty drinks, reliable wifi, and delicious pastries, you’ll have your hands full discovering the best shops around the city. But never fear – I’m from the San Diego area and...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield High to honor 10, 1972 championship team at second wrestling hall of fame induction
Bakersfield High School will commemorate its 66th year of wrestling with the induction of its second hall of fame class. The event is scheduled to start with a social hour at 5 p.m on April 15 in Liberty Hall at Hodel’s Country Dining Restaurant. Dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the inductions at 7 p.m. Individual tickets are $65 with reserved tables available for $500.
Lowrider clubs, Assemblyman headed to Sac to repeal ban on cruising
A South Bay leader is heading to Sacramento to bring forth legislation that repeals cruising bans.
Low-flying military helicopter caught on video in downtown San Diego
Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that's because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.
Former San Diego TV anchor, Sandra Maas suing KUSI
SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego television news anchor, Sandra Maas is suing local KUSI saying she was paid far less than her male counterpart. Maas also worked at CBS 8 from 1990-2001 before taking taking the job at KUSI. "It's humiliating to share everything that happened to me...
Local restaurant holds fundraiser for Mexican-born Half Moon Bay victim
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three victims of the Half Moon Bay shooting massacre were from Oaxaca and one of them was the sole provider for his family. A local business is helping to raise funds by selling Mole Plates throughout the day. The business raising funds is Taqueria Rinconcito Oaxaqueno. The restaurant partnered with a […]
California Slavery Reparations Task Force Debates Eligibility for Compensation
The California reparations task force concluded two days of public hearings in San Diego last week, making some key decisions and inching closer to their July deadline for their final set of recommendations. The task force agreed on to recommend that the state create the California African American Freedmen Affairs...
San Diego weekly Reader
Lake Cuyamaca Upper Basin Full and Fishable
Dock Totals 1/22 – 2/4: 1,063 anglers aboard 51 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 9 barracuda, 1 black seabass (released), 2 bonito, 33 calico bass (95 released), 41 halfmoon, 4 halibut (6 released), 146 lingcod, 11 perch, 35 spiny lobster (86 released), 5 rock crab, 2,035 rockfish, 589 sand bass, 466 sculpin, 12 sheephead, 2 triggerfish, 349 whitefish, and 3 yellowtail.
What Happened to Damacio Diaz? Bakersfield Cop Seen in 'Killing County'
Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick is an executive producer on new Hulu documentary "Killing County," which explores the story of Damacio Diaz.
KESQ
A mild start to the weekend before gusty winds arrive
A Wind Advisory will take effect at 10:00 a.m. Sunday until midnight. This advisory includes Riverside County mountains, as well as the low desert, extending south into San Diego County deserts. The strongest gusts will occur in the wind-prone spots such as the San Gorgonio Pass and the desert slopes....
Bakersfield Californian
15-year-old Bakersfield boy dies in east Bakersfield collision
A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a man driving a reportedly stolen car ran a stop sign and drove into another car in east Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol said Monday in a news release. Timothy Leal, 18, was driving a stolen Kia Optima going west on Irene Street and...
OnlyInYourState
The Easy 2.2-Mile La Jolla Coast Trail Will Lead You Along The Southern California Coast
Hiking in Southern California is such a joy. The weather is amazing and the beaches are beautiful. There is something about the San Diego setting in particular that seems to open up our natural sense of wonder. The short and sweet La Jolla Coast Trail takes you through an unforgettable stretch of beaches, making it one of the best scenic hikes in Southern California.
Bakersfield Californian
'Fall in love with the vision': Hundreds have signed petition, but Kern Gateway Trail needs more buy-in, say advocates
Some call it an idea, a concept, or even a vision of something that has the potential to transform outdoor recreation around Bakersfield. But it's also a long shot, an impossible dream that maybe, just maybe, can be made real.
600 units of affordable housing to become available in San Diego
More than 600 units of affordable housing will soon be made available for low-income residents, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Thursday.
OnlyInYourState
This Remote Little Town In Southern California Is One Of The Darkest Places In The Nation
Beyond the beaches, bright lights, and city vibes, Southern California’s small towns each have their own unique character. The town of Julian, for example, is a lovely place to get away and indulge in homemade apple pie, photograph fall foliage, and tour an old gold mine, but now there is yet another reason to visit. Julian is one of the darkest places in Southern California, and in the entire country.
CalFresh emergency allotments ending soon
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CalFresh emergency allotments that were made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be ending after February, according to a Kern County Department of Human Services release. The allotments, which gave eligible low-income households at least an extra $95 a month, began in March 2020. Those eligible will continue to […]
'Killing County' billboards seen across Bakersfield
Bakersfield residents may have seen billboards around town ahead of the premiere of "Killing County" on Hulu. Executive Producer Colin Kaepernick tweeted about the billboard installations.
'Killing County' sheds light on police tactics and family tragedies in Kern
“Killing County,” the ABC News Studios and Hulu docu-series is now available to watch online. The series takes a look at police tactics here in Kern.
Meeting a murderer: One man's encounter with former cop Christopher Dorner
It has been 10 years since a former Los Angeles police officer killed four people and escaped law enforcement for days, resulting in a massive manhunt that spanned Southern California.
