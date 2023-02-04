Read full article on original website
Hawaii women’s basketball scores season-high in 80-58 victory
The University of Hawaii women's basketball team had a season-high in points on Saturday night.
Kapa’a wins HHSAA girls Division II championship
Kapa'a won its first-ever girls basketball title on Saturday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Kapaa wins their first HHSAA DII girls basketball championship over Hanalani, 54-37
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The HHSAA Division II girls basketball Championship was rocking the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium on the big island on Saturday night. Kapaa of Kauai took on Hanalani for D2 supremacy. It would be the year of the Warriors as Kapaa captures their first HHSAA title in program history,...
scoringlive.com
Buffanblu breakthrough against Warriors for first state championship since 2011
WAIPAHU — Buff nation, rejoice. Three different players scored a goal to propel No. 2 Punahou to a 3-0 win over No. 1 Kamehameha in the title game of the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division I Girls Soccer State Championships Saturday night. A crowd of more than 2,000 spectators at Waipahu's...
scoringlive.com
Kapaa routs Hanalani to claim first ever basketball state title
For the first time in HHSAA history, a basketball title is headed back to the Garden Island. Kapaa capped off a perfect season in the Kauai Interscholastic Federation with a leave-no-doubt, 54-37, win over Hanalani to win the 2023 Heide & Cook/HHSAA Division II girls basketball championship. "It's the greatest...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Even without thrill rides, returning crowds pack Punahou Carnival
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. That’s what thousands of people experienced Friday night as the longtime tradition reopened to the public for the first time in three years — even though there’s still a big part that’s missing.
Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards
Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in Hawaii
HAWAII - Whether you’re looking for a classic Chicago-style hot dog, a savory vegetarian option, or something more exotic, you’ll find it at one of these Best Hot Dog Joints in Hawaii.
Danny De Gracia: The Legislature Needs To Cool It On New Taxes And Regulations
This year’s legislative session has launched with lawmakers who seemingly have something to prove ideologically. So far, we have seen bills proposing carbon offsets for Hawaii air travel, micromanagement of coffee production, more restrictions on short-term rentals and the possibility of wealth asset taxes, just to name a few.
‘Mysterious viruses’ a possible threat to Hawaii’s state flower
The UH College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources said after they analyzed hibiscus samples collected in Honolulu they found a pair of viruses called hibiscus betacarmovirus and hibiscus soymovirus.
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol
As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands. At issue is a relatively obscure law designed to...
Invasive bugs spark Honolulu airport’s new exhibit
A newly released biosecurity exhibit is now up in the Mauka Concourse in terminal one at the Honolulu international airport.
123-year-old Hanakeoki canoe damaged in bad weather
The Makaha Canoe Club said that recent weather has damaged the oldest functioning racing canoe in Hawai'i.
Showers ramping up this weekend
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another wet-season storm will bring heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms now through Saturday afternoon. Due to increasing trade winds, some showers may blow leeward at times. Drier weather and sunshine with clouds mixed return Sunday.
Instability continues to linger over east end of state
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will become strong and gusty by Wednesday, with windy conditions continuing into next weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas through the week, but a few will briefly spread to leeward areas. Windward Big Island will be wet over the next couple of days, with […]
This Zippy’s location to serve its last sit-down meal
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staffing issues are bringing changes to Zippy’s Restaurants Koko Marina Center location. Zippy’s said the last day for dine-in restaurant service at that Hawaii Kai location will be on Sunday, Feb. 5. “Historically, staffing of the restaurant has been a challenge, and even more so in the current challenging employment environment,” said […]
hawaiinews.online
Hawaii Circle Island Road Closed at Waimea Bay, Oahu
Rockslides in the year 2000 resulted in rebuilding the original stretch of Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s pictures North Shore. It made circle island trips impossible until authorities built a temporary road on top of the sandy beaches of famous Waimea Bay. 23 years later, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation...
HECO: Over 5k customers without power across Oahu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Hawaiian Electric, there are numerous power outages across Oahu. The map below shows outages as of 10:15 a.m. today. For more information on outages, visit HECO’s website.
Residential fire extinguished in Mililani
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire incident that happened in a six-unit residential building on Kaloapau Street. Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene on Thursday night, they saw smoke and flames emanating from the front and back of the two-story building. While firefighters began an aggressive interior fire […]
Threat of heavy showers and thunderstorms decrease
HONOLULU (KHON2) – A low aloft over the state will continue to keep the local airmass unstable for the rest of the weekend. Areas of moisture riding in on the trades will continue to bring showery weather. The unstable air will allow for possible downpours and even a thundershower or two. The trough will begin […]
