San Luis Obispo, CA

scoringlive.com

Kapaa routs Hanalani to claim first ever basketball state title

For the first time in HHSAA history, a basketball title is headed back to the Garden Island. Kapaa capped off a perfect season in the Kauai Interscholastic Federation with a leave-no-doubt, 54-37, win over Hanalani to win the 2023 Heide & Cook/HHSAA Division II girls basketball championship. "It's the greatest...
MILILANI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Even without thrill rides, returning crowds pack Punahou Carnival

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. That’s what thousands of people experienced Friday night as the longtime tradition reopened to the public for the first time in three years — even though there’s still a big part that’s missing.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Luaus And Lawmakers: Early Junkets To Hawaii Brought Many Rewards

Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Showers ramping up this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another wet-season storm will bring heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms now through Saturday afternoon. Due to increasing trade winds, some showers may blow leeward at times. Drier weather and sunshine with clouds mixed return Sunday.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Instability continues to linger over east end of state

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will become strong and gusty by Wednesday, with windy conditions continuing into next weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas through the week, but a few will briefly spread to leeward areas. Windward Big Island will be wet over the next couple of days, with […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

This Zippy’s location to serve its last sit-down meal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Staffing issues are bringing changes to Zippy’s Restaurants Koko Marina Center location. Zippy’s said the last day for dine-in restaurant service at that Hawaii Kai location will be on Sunday, Feb. 5. “Historically, staffing of the restaurant has been a challenge, and even more so in the current challenging employment environment,” said […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinews.online

Hawaii Circle Island Road Closed at Waimea Bay, Oahu

Rockslides in the year 2000 resulted in rebuilding the original stretch of Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s pictures North Shore. It made circle island trips impossible until authorities built a temporary road on top of the sandy beaches of famous Waimea Bay. 23 years later, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Residential fire extinguished in Mililani

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire incident that happened in a six-unit residential building on Kaloapau Street. Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene on Thursday night, they saw smoke and flames emanating from the front and back of the two-story building. While firefighters began an aggressive interior fire […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Threat of heavy showers and thunderstorms decrease

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A low aloft over the state will continue to keep the local airmass unstable for the rest of the weekend. Areas of moisture riding in on the trades will continue to bring showery weather. The unstable air will allow for possible downpours and even a thundershower or two. The trough will begin […]
HONOLULU, HI

