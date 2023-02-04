Read full article on original website
The Most Reliable Compact SUV Isn’t a Honda or Toyota
Which compact SUVs is rated as the most reliable if its not a Toyota or Honda? Keep reading and find out. The post The Most Reliable Compact SUV Isn’t a Honda or Toyota appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Most Reliable Kia Models
Kia is known to make reliable vehicles. Here are the top 3 most reliable Kia models you should consider. The post 3 Most Reliable Kia Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Used Sedans That Can Last Over 200,000 Miles and Beyond
If you're shopping for a good used sedan that's sure to last you many years and miles, check out these five examples. The post 5 Used Sedans That Can Last Over 200,000 Miles and Beyond appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 of the Best Used SUVs For Under $15,000 in 2023
Used SUVs are pretty popular. Which ones should you look at if your budget is $15,000? The post 3 of the Best Used SUVs For Under $15,000 in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Car Brand Is Less Reliable Than Jeep, According to Consumer Reports
From Consumer Reports collection data, here's a look at the only automaker with worst reliability than the Jeep brand in 2022. The post Only 1 Car Brand Is Less Reliable Than Jeep, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Why Dealerships Now Want Older High-Mileage Used Cars
Car dealers are doing things they wouldn't normally do to keep sales volume and profits up for what is expected to be a bad 2023. The post Why Dealerships Now Want Older High-Mileage Used Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why
While the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America, there are years to avoid with common problems throughout those years. The post Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops
Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops. The post 5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Do the Letters GMC Stand For?
Here's a look at the history behind the GMC automaker, and what the letters of the brand's name actually mean and stands for. The post What Do the Letters GMC Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honda issues ‘Do Not Drive’ warning for cars with certain Takata airbags
Honda and Acura have issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for certain 2001-2003 model vehicles that have unrepaired Takata Alpha driver-side airbag inflators.
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
5 Toyotas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance
Toyota is known for its reliability. It also has low maintenance as well. Here are Toyotas with the lowest 5-year maintenance. The post 5 Toyotas With the Lowest 5-Year Maintenance appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Is As Sexy As Swanky American Choppers
Even though Harley-Davidson bid farewell to its Evo-powered Sportsters last year, their popularity has anything but decreased. They are still the go-to Harley for custom motorcycle projects worldwide, especially when customers want reliability with svelte looks. So when Australia’s Zen Motorcycles were approached to build a 70s-style chopper with a modern engine, the Sportster was undeniably the way to go. And the eventual result is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster which looks as swanky as American choppers of yore.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why You Should Own The Harley-Davidson Breakout 117
Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary came with an impressive selection of new models, updates, and changes. Among them was the valiant return of its modern softail chopper, the Breakout. When it was first introduced in 2013, the Breakout was literally the breakout bike of the year as a CVO before the standard model was released. It was flashy, powerful, and a certified head-turner. It enjoyed its time as Harley's factory chopper for a new age before being discontinued in 2020, breaking many hearts in the process. But the newer 2023 version is a bit different when compared to its predecessors. It's bolder. It's faster. It's more muscular. But, more importantly... it's back! So if one of your New Year's resolutions is tearing down the road in this lean, mean, concrete-burning machine, here are ten reasons why that is a great idea!
