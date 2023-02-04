Nightmare on Highway 169

Zimmerman woman on way to work at Methodist Hospital goes from commuter to victim after crash, assault and carjacking

by Jim Boyle

Editor

Getting rear-ended by a truck while traveling at highway speed in the slow lane of Highway 169 in Elk River on Jan. 22 became the least of Billi Jo Kruse’s concerns when her 911 call was canceled.

The 40-year-old wife, mother of two and surgery technician from Zimmerman went from being a commuter heading to her job at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park and victim in a motor vehicle crash to the victim of an assault, robbery and carjacking in a scene that played out more like a Liam Neeson movie on a big screen than her real life.

Kruse was herself headed toward the Twin Cities to pull an overnight shift in the Methodist Hospital operating room, where she is a technician who helps surgeons perform everything from emergency cesarean-sections to deliver babies to appendectomies to remove appendixes.

“I had my cruise control set at 65 and I was just looking ahead and all of sudden I felt just bam!” she said. “He hit me so hard, it pushed me forward.”

She saw headlights in her rear view mirror upon the impact and then could hear tires of another vehicle squealing like the driver of it was sliding and trying to regain control of the car.

She was able to keep control of her vehicle and pull over to the side of the highway. The impact, she said, happened just before the bridge at Sherburne County Road 33 and she stopped just beyond the bridge on the right side of the road shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Kruse’s seat belt had locked up, preventing her body from going through windshield. She said her seat belt tightened up so much she couldn’t move.

“It was like I was glued to my seat,” she said. “I don’t think my mind was working too well at that time. I think there was a lot of shock. I called my husband right away. He was my first phone call. There was a lot of shouting to him and him not really knowing how to respond back to me.”

Then she called 911.

As she shared what happened with the dispatcher, the driver of the truck that struck her approached her vehicle.

“I rolled my window down and he said: ‘Oh, my gosh. Are you OK? I’m so sorry.’ ”

Kruse said she thought she was OK and comforted the disheveled man.

Kruse recalls saying something to the effect of: “It’s all right. You look like you’re cold and you might be hurt. Why don’t you get in.”

“I thought he was probably like me and in shock. I was shaking,” she said.

The man walked around the car and over to the passenger side and got in as she spoke with the 911 dispatcher. That’s when he reached out and pushed the touchscreen on the dash of her car and disconnected the 911 call.

He apologized and said he didn’t mean to, and the thought that he had ill intentions cropped up in the back of Kruse’s mind.

“It didn’t hit me until he told me he couldn’t get another ‘D-dub,’” she said.

She said he eventually told her to get out of her car, and she refused.

“That’s when he started hitting me,” she said. “I was still seriously glued to the seat. I couldn’t move my arms very well and I couldn’t turn too well.”

It became a fight for her life as Kruse has both a genetic bleeding disorder, called von Willebrand disease, and a membrane disorder.

“He was striking me in the side of the face and in the back of the head,” she said. “He bit my arm three times. He was pulling hair. I had my hair up in a ponytail and he was pulling my head down to my chest. He was trying to maneuver my head to push me out the door.

“I kept telling him: ‘You need to stop doing this. You’re killing me. I have a bleeding disorder. If you keep hitting me, you’re going to kill me,’ and he just kept hitting me.”

Kruse kept talking to him, telling him about herself and urging him to stop.

“I told him I had kids, and he didn’t care. He wanted me out of the vehicle. There was nothing I could do.”

Kruse pushed the OnStar button, even though she knew she and husband don’t pay for the service. She was hoping something would happen.

“We were fighting with that for a bit, and then he pushed my seat belt button. It unbuckled, and I turned and he was able to push me. He popped open my driver’s door and pushed, but my arm was still caught in the seat belt when he started to drive away.”

“When he started driving is when I got the scrapes on my back,” she said. “I almost went under the rear tire. My arm was caught up with my shoulder. I remember looking at the wheel going.”

What kept her from getting run over, Kruse is not quite sure.

“I don’t know if I was able to push off,” she said. “A lot of my memories are spotty.”

She was able to get her arm loose before he picked up a lot of speed, she said.

The wife of Matthew Kruse and mother of two adult daughters — a 20-year-old at college in Duluth studying geology and a 17-year-old who lives at home and attends Minnesota Online School — now found herself kneeling on the side of the road and screaming for someone to help in the dark of night.

“I was trying to flag people down, and people were just driving past,” she said. “I just wanted my husband. And then finally an image of a lady approached.

“She was the light in the pitch dark,” she said, as fresh sobs and tears resurfaced as she recalled what it felt like to have a wave of danger lift.

Before the man had hung up her emergency call, Kruse was able to relay her location to the dispatch operator. In the midst of the struggle, she tried to stall him by telling him things about her to make her seem more human to this man.

“I just needed more time and for the police to come,” she said.

State Patrol, Elk River Police alerted at 6:08 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Elk River Police were dispatched to the scene at 6:08 p.m. on a report of a two-vehicle crash. Little did they know Kruse’s Chevrolet Equinox, which had been struck from behind by a Chevrolet pickup, had become the scene of a crime, and before they got there to sort things out, the driver of the truck had fled in the Equinox.

The State Patrol is still investigating the crash along with the Elk River Police Department and other agencies in the Twin Cities. A KOPS Alert (Keeping Our Police Safe) was put out.

Authorities learned the suspect was a person unknown to the victim and she would be treated for her injuries at Methodist Hospital.

The victim’s vehicle was later located unoccupied in the city of Minneapolis, according to an Elk River police report.

In addition to learning of the altercation, they learned Billi had been dragged behind the vehicle for a short distance. The police reported she had injuries to her face and back consistent with being dragged from a vehicle.

The State Patrol later advised that the suspect had stolen the truck he was driving at the time of the crash from his father along with a handgun that was recovered from inside the truck.

“I think as soon as he drove away I knew I was going to make it,” Kruse said. “I knew he was the only one who could have hurt me.”

During their struggles the suspect told her he was going to shoot her.

“I told him I didn’t believe him and that I didn’t believe he had a gun,” she said. “That was stupid. I should never have said that. He probably would have used a gun if he had one.”

She was still scared upon her arrival to the hospital.

“What if he finds me here?” she said she wondered.

“They all said, ‘He is not coming in here,’” she recalled. “‘You are safe now.’

“Everybody at the hospital was so gentle and sweet. There was no yelling — sometimes in an ER, there’s yelling at each other. They looked me straight in my eyes. They made me feel comfortable. They let me know what they were going to do before they did it. I can’t think of a better experience.”

Kruse did not suffer any broken bones but had a lot of superficial injuries. Both of her ears sustained broken blood vessels. She had multiple “goose eggs” and lots of bruising, primarily on her head, arm, thigh and chest. She also had a tooth knocked loose.

She suffered a concussion and has been experiencing vertigo as well. A CT scan of her brain, however, came back clear, she said.

“With all the hits I took to my head, it’s pretty much a miracle,” she said.

She recognizes she could have suffered a much worse fate.

“I guess I am very lucky,” she said. “It’s hard to see that, but I am very lucky.”

She still fears for her safety when leaving the house.

“Good deeds don’t always turn out the way we hope they would,” she said of her decision to let her attacker warm up in her car.

“He looked like he was cold,” she said. “I didn’t know if he was injured.”

Her co-workers at the hospital where she has worked since 2019 are helping her keep up her faith in people, however.

They have been donating PTO “so I can take the time I need to heal,” she said. “I chose (to work at) Methodist because the people are so nice. You don’t feel like you’re at work. You feel like you’re with family.”

Kruse and her husband, Matthew, have learned their employers also provide a certain number of free counseling sessions. Matthew says they plan to take their employers up on the benefit.

“I haven’t really made time to process it all yet,” he said. “I’m just trying to be here and be strong for her. I feel like I have blocked it off. But this did happen and now we have to move forward and that’s a good way to move forward.”

Next steps will be learning of the suspect’s apprehension and maybe someday meeting up with the woman who came to her aid.

“She just hugged me,” Kruse said. “That’s exactly what I needed.”

Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said police have no reason to believe the suspect would be in the Elk River area.

It’s just a matter of time before the man is arrested, Gacke said.