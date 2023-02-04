ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Kearney Truck Driver Hurt After Hitting Abandoned Car

A Kearney, Missouri truck driver was left with minor injuries early this morning when his big rig hit an abandoned vehicle left on the side of the interstate in Jasper County. According to the accident report from Troop D of the Highway Patrol 42-year-old Kearney resident Mark J. Reickard was driving a 2020 Mac Anthem with towed unit on Interstate 49 two miles north of the city of Carthage at 3:00 A.M. today when his truck went off the roadway and struck a stationary abandoned Honda Accord.
KEARNEY, MO
KYTV

Trains slowed as teams fought brush fire near Pierce City, Mo.

PIERCE CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Several fire crews in Lawrence County responded to a brush fire of hay bales at 5:03 p.m. Sunday near BNSF railroad tracks. The railroad coordinated with the Pierce City Fire Protection District to slow the trains down as they traveled close to the scene. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 p.m.
PIERCE CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Van drives into GameCo in Joplin

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Tipsters alerted us Friday evening, February 3, 2023, about 5:30 p.m. of a minivan crashing through the wall, into GameCo, 3816 East 7th. On scene we learn the minivan driver hit reverse, driving through the front wall, and almost to the back wall, then skid marks back towards the front of the store.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Fatal Shed Fire in Noel; No foul play suspected

NOEL, Mo. — Sunday, January 29, 2023, Noel Fire Dept were dispatched to a shed fire behind a residence near Kings Highway and Railroad within the city limits. As the flames were extinguished, in the remains of the structure they discovered a body. At the time Sgt Travis Sheppard...
NOEL, MO
kggfradio.com

Investigation Continues In Casino Parking Lot Shooting

A person shot by Tribal police in the parking lot of River Bend Casino in Wyandotte last Thursday remains in critical condition. Records show the person was shot in the stomach after a taser was used around 9:48 that morning. The individual continued to show aggression toward the officer, with the officer wounding the individual with their service weapon at 9:50 A.M.
WYANDOTTE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Body found after Noel shed fire ID’d

NOEL, Mo. — An autopsy into a mysterious death in McDonald County has provided authorities the victim’s identity, and more clues in the case. Earlier this week, firefighters with Noel FD responded to a rural shed fire where a body was found after extinguishment. Now, after an autopsy in Ozark, officials released the identity of the victim.
NOEL, MO
KSN News

Kansas woman killed in Oklahoma crash

BLUEJACKET, Okla. (KSNF) — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket. […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

River Bend Casino shooting; records show officer shot suspect after failed tasing

WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The person wounded in the River Bend Casino parking lot shooting was shot in the stomach, according to police records. According to records obtained by KSN/KODE the Wyandotte Nation police officer deployed a Taser©-like weapon on the individual around 9:48 A.M., but the individual did not respond to the taser.
WYANDOTTE, OK
Kait 8

Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kggfradio.com

Parsons Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault and Criminal Threat

A Parsons man is arrested for aggravated assault. Parsons Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers spoke with the victim and other witnesses and discovered an altercation had taken place between 23-year-old Tyreece Demott Kendrick and the victim. Kendrick used a firearm while threatening the victim and the victim’s child, who was not there at the time. The victim pulled their own gun and Kendrick fled from the scene.
PARSONS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Two arrested following high-speed chase in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A high-speed chase ends in Newton County, with two people in custody. Earlier this afternoon (2/2), the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received information from Joplin Police about a suspect wanted for drugs and firearm’s warrants. Sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle on Highway 43,...
kggfradio.com

Officer Involved Shooting In Wyandotte

The FBI and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino in Wyandotte. The incident took place Thursday morning when a person pulled a weapon on a Wyandotte Nation police officer. The officer then shot the person. The person's condition has not been revealed. The FBI is involved because the incident took place on Indian Trust Land.
WYANDOTTE, OK
fortscott.biz

Corbin Sheldon Arrested for Arson On Feb. 2

Yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 1:32 am, officers from the Fort Scott Police Department along with personnel from the Fort Scott Fire Department, responded to a house fire in the 900 block of S Osbun, Fort Scott, Kansas. Due to the suspicious circumstances of the fire, the Kansas State...
FORT SCOTT, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Private Christian school to open in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin area parents now have a new option when it comes to a Christian-based education for their kids. Beginning in the fall, a new Christian school will open up inside the old Duquesne school building. Celebration Church is leasing it to Pleasantville Christian School. It will...
JOPLIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy