History has a way of repeating itself, and that gets old fast. But, at least when Mel Brooks is involved, history has star power. For the first time since 1981, Mel Brooks is cracking open the history books with the long-delayed second part in his History Of The World series, and he’s got two of every star in Hollywood to help him out. However, the trailer for History Of The World, Part II, released earlier today, isn’t exactly the movie that Brooks promised at the end of History Of The World, Part I. Sadly, there’s no “Hitler on Ice” or “Jews In Space” here. Instead, the series picks up where the last one left off, riffing on the crucifixion, the Russian revolution, Shakespeare’s writers’ room, and the Civil War.

7 HOURS AGO