Refinery29
Margot Robbie Is Chaos Personified In Babylon’s 1920s Hollywood
Mild spoilers ahead. In many ways, Margot Robbie is strikingly similar to her character in Babylon — both possess the inherent drive, ambition and undeniable acting talent needed to make it to the big screen. But the chaotic energy and head-spinningly fast pace of the film about Hollywood's 1920s silent movie era lands Robbie in different territory as she portrays Nellie LaRoy, an aspiring actor who scores her big break in silent movies, but later struggles to transition to talkies (movies with sound).
One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest: 10 Facts Only Huge Fans Know About The Jack Nicholson Classic
When it comes to award-winning movies that everyone deserves to see at least once, few are as impressive as "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest." Miloš Forman's 1975 classic takes Ken Kesey's beloved 1962 novel of the same name and brings the story to the next level with a star-studded cast.
Collider
One Role Forever Changed How Hollywood Saw Humphrey Bogart
Every now and again a star will completely eviscerate their own image, playing a character worthy of Greek Tragedy for their ethical flaws and ambiguities. Humphrey Bogart certainly did in 1948 when he starred in none other than John Huston’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, now turning 75.
A.V. Club
A list with a twist: Every M. Night Shyamalan film ranked
M. Night Shyamalan is a director you can find at the top of just as many Best Movies Of All Time lists as Worst Movies Of All Time lists. The India-born auteur was initially one of the most mesmerizing mavericks in Hollywood. He stunned cinephiles with the surprise ending of The Sixth Sense, then doubled down on his now-signature twist storytelling by using Unbreakable to subvert the superhero genre.
Explaining Hollywood: How to get a job as a dialect coach
Dialect coaches in Hollywood often feel invisible, but the job is becoming more important as Hollywood pursues more diverse and global storytelling.
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
‘Yellowstone’ Shocker: Kevin Costner Cowboy Drama Series To End As Taylor Sheridan Plots Franchise Extension With Matthew McConaughey
EXCLUSIVE: Yellowstone, TV’s top-rated drama, may end in spectacular fashion. Deadline understands that Taylor Sheridan, co-creator and showrunner, Paramount Global and Paramount Network are moving to end their signature show in its current form. But they are plotting a potential franchise extension to continue the Dutton saga, a new show with Matthew McConaughey in talks to star. It is unclear which of the Yellowstone cast will move over to the McConaughey-led series, but it is expected to include several of the big stars. “We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Tom Cruise’s 2023 Oscars Snub For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leaves Twitter Furious: “The Oscars Are Stupid”
The 2023 Oscars nominations came and went without paying the slightest attention to Tom Cruise and his performance in Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 action movie has been nominated in Best Picture categories for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, but Cruise has yet to be nominated for Best Actor. What gives? Many have expressed that Cruise and Top Gun can’t be separated, calling the movie a star vehicle for the actor. Following the Oscar nominations, journalist Max Weiss tweeted, “I will say this. If you’re going to nominate Top Gun: Maverick For Best Picture, you’ve gotta nominate...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Oscars 2023: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Turned the VFX Action Film Upside Down — and Got Nominated for It
Ryan Tudhope is ready to talk. Now that the visual effects in “Top Gun: Maverick” have received an Oscar nomination and the team responsible for them is no longer embargoed from promoting their impressive work, VFX production supervisor Tudhope can finally reveal how his team achieved the essence of invisible effects but with a very substantial 2,400 CG shots. As revealed during the VFX “bake-off” last month at the Academy Museum, artists from Method (now part of Framestore), MPC, and Lola performed several tasks in support of the film’s practical ethos. They integrated VFX plates into the amazing aerial photography and stunt...
Gizmodo
A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming
In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
Collider
The 10 Best Harrison Ford Movies, Ranked According to IMDb
Harrison Ford is largely known for playing iconic franchise characters, Han Solo and Indiana Jones as well as starring in hit films such as Witness, The Fugitive and Blade Runner. Ford continues to captivate audiences with his most recent role as Jacob Dutton in the newest Yellowstone spin-off series,1923 alongside Oscar-winner, Helen Mirren.
A.V. Club
AMC shares great news for people who love to sit all the way in the front of theater
Like everything else in this godforsaken capitalist hellscape, AMC Theatres are about to deploy a tiered ticketing system. That means if you want one of “the best” seats in the theater, you’re going to have to pay more for it. On the other end of the spectrum, if you don’t mind sitting close to the screen, it will save you just a little bit of money (we’ll get into the stipulations of that in a bit).
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
America's movie mom Melinda Dillon of 'A Christmas Story,' dies at 83
Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee best known for the movies A Christmas Story and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, has died at 83.
ComicBook
Guy Ritchie's The Covenant Trailer Released
Guy Ritchie has made many fan-favorite films ranging from Snatch to Sherlock Holmes, and his 2019 movie The Gentleman is becoming a Netflix series. But first, the director has a new movie hitting theaters in April called The Covenant. The new action-thriller stars Jake Gyllenhaal as John Kinley, a sergeant in Afghanistan who gets hit in the head and loses his memory before being saved by a local interpreter named Ahmed who is being played by Dal Salim.
A.V. Club
History Of The World, Part II
History has a way of repeating itself, and that gets old fast. But, at least when Mel Brooks is involved, history has star power. For the first time since 1981, Mel Brooks is cracking open the history books with the long-delayed second part in his History Of The World series, and he’s got two of every star in Hollywood to help him out. However, the trailer for History Of The World, Part II, released earlier today, isn’t exactly the movie that Brooks promised at the end of History Of The World, Part I. Sadly, there’s no “Hitler on Ice” or “Jews In Space” here. Instead, the series picks up where the last one left off, riffing on the crucifixion, the Russian revolution, Shakespeare’s writers’ room, and the Civil War.
