ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Separate trials and juries, but same verdict for two co-defendants: guilty

Two trials. Two days. Two co-defendants, with separate juries deciding their fate. Carlos Jermaine Davis, 24, and his friend and co-defendant, 26-year-old Deverious Leon Kiahee Jackson, were found guilty on different days last week for a 2019 armed home invasion robbery. The Orlando residents are convicted felons, and their sentencings...
ORLANDO, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Ex-employee at World of Beer sentenced after keying car of former boss

An ex-employee at World of Beer is accused of keying the vehicle of her former boss when she went to pick up her final check. Shae McKenzie Kyne, 22, of Wildwood, has been ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and has been placed on probation for two years after pleading no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of criminal mischief.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to escape prosecution in ‘hate crime’ involving shopping cart

A resident of The Villages is poised to escape prosecution in a “hate crime” involving a shopping cart last year at a grocery store in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested Oct. 13 after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

New Yorker fined after caught with marijuana on golf course in The Villages

A visitor from New York has been fined after being caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. Naya Kamree Boyd, 21, of the Bronx, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was ordered to pay $550 in fines and court costs.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options

Several residents recently submitted letters to further discuss the topic of grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “I read the letters by residents requesting more grocery stores and I felt the need to put my two cents in. First of all, all the complaints should have been considerations before choosing a location to live. You should have researched the area before you moved there. You want grocery stores built near you in a county where growth is already out of control. These grocery stores provide hundreds of part-time, minimum wage jobs that will do nothing but increase homelessness in your area. A grocery store employee cannot pay rent when he or she only makes $250 a week because of the lack of affordable housing in this town. People are ready to make demands without thinking of the consequences. Something to chew on,” says Silver Springs resident Colleen O’Brien.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Suspected shoplifter arrested after sneaking out of Walmart with cartload of merchandise

A suspected shoplifter was arrested after sneaking out of Walmart with a cartload of merchandise. Kenneth Edward Farris, 56, of Lady Lake, at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday entered the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. He had been lingering near the benches at the exit and waited for the Walmart employee to turn around, providing him with the opportunity to sneak out with a cart loaded with merchandise for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He got into a blue Nissan Sentra and a store employee was able to take a photo of the car’s license plate before Farris drove away.
THE VILLAGES, FL
News4Jax.com

2 abducted Missouri children found in Alachua County supermarket

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in an Alachua County grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested for stealing man’s vehicle, cellphone

A 23-year-old Ocala woman was arrested over the weekend after she was accused of stealing a man’s vehicle and cellphone. On Saturday, February 4, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 2100 block of SE 52nd Court in Ocala in reference to the theft of a vehicle.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Mother arrested after small boy found wandering along U.S. 301

A mother was arrested after her five-year-old son was found wandering along U.S. 301 in Wildwood. A couple found the boy, who was wearing only socks and shorts, at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. 301 and Johnson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple had been driving when they spotted the boy near the roadway. They dialed 911 and turned the boy over to police. He appeared to be “unhurt and happy,” the report said. He was holding a cell phone.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Zenaida Acevedo

Zenaida Acevedo, 81, passed away on January 8th, 2023, in HCA Florida Ocala Hospital. Zenaida and her husband, Luis Evelio Acevedo, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on December 22, 2022. Sadly, two weeks later, Zenaida suffered a massive brain hemorrhage. In the end, she was surrounded by friends and family who prayed her beloved rosary as she took her final breaths. Born Zenaida Lopez in Tibasosa, Boyaca, Colombia to Maria Luisa Camargo and Jose Arcadio Lopez, on November 11, 1941. She worked as a nurse when she met Evelio in 1960. They dated and were married in December 1962, a year later she gave birth to her son, Edward. Evelio and Zenaida decided to come to the US, for a better life for their son and themselves. They were in New Jersey when their daughter, Grace, came along in November 1973. Evelio worked at Hertz Corporation as an Accountant and Zenaida was a home Health Aide. In the late 1990s, they moved to Ocala, Florida where they would eventually retire. Son Edward is a Chiropractor in NY, nearly thirty years in practice. He and his wife Ana (a former seamstress) have two sons, Emmanuel and Edward Jr. Emmanuel works for the NYPD and Edward Jr. will graduate from NYC College of Technology with a degree in IT, later this year. Daughter Grace has worked at Warner Music Group for the past twenty years in the Human Resources Department. Zenaida was a devoted and faithful Catholic; daily after waking up and before falling asleep she prayed. Her faith was unwavering and constant. She and Evelio went to church nearly every week of their lives up until Covid and then watching virtual masses became the norm. Nightly they prayed the rosary together without fail. She will be dearly missed for everything that defined her: her Colombian sayings; her cooking; her prayers; her mannerisms and her classy fashion sense that was always compared to Jackie O. There was none like her before and there will never be another even close to her.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy