ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale residents receive academic honors, successes

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UguIl_0kcVefQD00

Two Scottsdale students have made great strides in their college education, making dean’s lists and graduating from their respective institutions.

Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn. congratulated Ryann Bloom of Scottsdale on earning dean’s list honors during the fall 2022 semester.

According to a press release, dean’s list recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4. Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.

Over the past three decades, Lee has experienced remarkable transformations including growth in academic programs, athletics, institutional facilities, student enrollment and faculty expertise and diversity.

For information, visit www.leeuniversity.edu.

At Youngstown State University’s fall commencement, Kristin Palumbo of Scottsdale was one of more than 775 students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates.

Palumbo earned a master of science in education in curriculum and instruction, focused on literacy, a press release explained.

Located in the heart of the Tech Belt between Cleveland and Pittsburgh, Youngstown State University is a comprehensive urban research university that offers nearly 11,000 students more than 100 undergraduate and graduate programs backed by a tradition of teaching, scholarship and public service.

The 145-acre campus includes high-tech classrooms, state-of-the-art labs and performance facilities, a variety of on-campus housing options and recreational facilities among the best in the nation.

For information, visit www.ysu.edu.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Courthouse News Service

‘We will run out’: Arizona community desperate for water solution

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CN) — Politicians and other state officials say they’re working diligently toward both short- and long-term solutions for the Rio Verde Foothills, which entered its second month without a reliable water source on Wednesday. But the community can’t wait forever. “As soon as we hit...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
peoriatimes.com

New veterans-focused clinic opens in Peoria

On Jan. 24, Loyal Source Government Sources unveiled its new Medical Disability Examination Clinic, targeted to give top-of-the-line care to the veteran community of Peoria. This is the first clinic of its kind in the area and will be crucial in helping former service members in their recoveries. “It was...
PEORIA, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

QCUSD: Former teacher, student now work together as mentor, teacher

It is always heart-warming to see the success of Queen Creek Unified School District (QCUSD) alumni and the career paths they take after graduating. There have even been a few who have returned to the district to work. But it is a rare moment when a former QCUSD student returns and works with their former teacher.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
PLANetizen

The Water Crisis Comes Home to Roost in Arizona

Expanding on the saga of the Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated Arizona community that recently found itself cut off from water supplies from nearby Scottsdale as part of that city’s efforts to conserve water, Sarah Tory describes the situation in High Country News, speaking with Susanna Eden, assistant director of the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Builders super-size to fight drive-thru regs

The City of Mesa’s proposed rule changes on new drive-thru eateries have not changed since November, but industry opposition has evolved and has been gaining steam since then. At the latest public meeting last week, speakers opposing the new drive-thru rules included a representative for the International Council of...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show returns for 68th year

The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona (AHAA) is excited to announce the return of the 68th annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The world’s largest Arabian horse show will run from Thursday, Feb. 16 through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, featuring the world’s best Arabians, exciting competitions, a shopping expo and more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Bell Bank Park could see management shakeup

A year after Bell Bank Park opened to great expectations, the park has hosted hundreds of thousands visitors and reported 4.3 million individual visits in Mesa, but it remains under a dark financial cloud since defaulting on the terms of its loan in October. The profits the park was expected...
MESA, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Boy Scouts dropped off 150,000 pounds of food to local food banks

On Saturday, Boy Scouts from across Arizona came together to collect 150,000 pounds of food for local families in need. Scouting for Food is an annual drive to teach boys and girls the importance of community service and the issues of food insecurity. Boy Scout Grand Canyon Council conducted the...
ARIZONA STATE
Upworthy

Black mothers open micro-schools to support children of color and to help them feel safe

Christina Foster's 12-year-old daughter is just like any other kid who loves playing with her hair in class. However, her teacher did not think so. Speaking to TODAY, Foster recalled the time her daughter's teacher pulled her aside one day. "She said, 'I recommend that you not braid your daughter's hair because she flips and plays with it in class. It's very distracting,'" she recounted.
TEMPE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Vistancia commercial core sees activity in north Peoria

Much of the Vistancia commercial core still remains vacant, but has seen more permitting activity lately, signaling that construction could be near. Most importantly, the 123,000-square-foot Fry’s Marketplace, planned as the anchor of Vistancia’s commercial core, has seen some significant movement in the permitting process. Fry’s site plan...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

WM Phoenix Open caterer to feed 250,000 people next week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Each day next week, tens of thousands of people will head to TPC Scottsdale for the Greatest Show on Grass. The WM Phoenix Open begins Saturday night with the opening Concert in the Coliseum at the 16th hole. M Culinary is the main caterer for the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

January 2023 Restaurant Openings and Closings

After 20 years, the Chandler branch of this family-owned, made-to-order pizza restaurant is moving to a bigger space in Las Tiendas Village. They also dish up wings, sandwiches, pasta and salads. 2935 S. Alma School Rd., Chandler, barrospizza.com. BJ’s Brewhouse. This national chain offers 48 beers on tap and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy