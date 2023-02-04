Scottsdale residents receive academic honors, successes

Two Scottsdale students have made great strides in their college education, making dean’s lists and graduating from their respective institutions.

Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn. congratulated Ryann Bloom of Scottsdale on earning dean’s list honors during the fall 2022 semester.

According to a press release, dean’s list recognition is earned by full-time, undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4. Lee University is a private, Christ-centered university located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.

Over the past three decades, Lee has experienced remarkable transformations including growth in academic programs, athletics, institutional facilities, student enrollment and faculty expertise and diversity.

At Youngstown State University’s fall commencement, Kristin Palumbo of Scottsdale was one of more than 775 students awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates.

Palumbo earned a master of science in education in curriculum and instruction, focused on literacy, a press release explained.

