ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, IA

Adventureland won't reopen Raging River following 2021 fatal accident

By Des Moines Register Staff Reports
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJguA_0kcVedel00

Adventureland's Raging River ride will not resume operations.

General Manager Bill Lentz announced in a letter on the theme park's website Friday that after completing a safety review the company decided not to reopen the simulated river rapids ride.

The Raging River has been closed since July 3, 2021 when 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo died following an accident on the ride . His family was in a raft that overturned and trapped members underneath. His 15-year-old brother, David, spent a month in the hospital following the accident , including his 16th birthday. Their father suffered a crushed shoulder.

Lentz became general manager of the Altoona-based park in 2022 after the resort's long-time owners sold it to Palace Entertainment . His letter addressed changes the company has made since taking over, including new rides , the launch of Phantom Fall Fest and changes to operations "with an emphasis on safety as the most important element."

From January 2023: 20-year-old worker dies at Adventureland Resort in Altoona

The decision not to reopen the Raging River was made after consulting with the manufacturer and reviewing what changes would be necessary to meet operating standards, Lentz wrote. The park decided to close the ride and focus on enhancements elsewhere. It did not say if the ride would be torn down or what might replace it.

Adventureland plans to debut a new water ride in 2023 . Two Viking-themed rides will open in 2023 ― the Flying Viking, a junior coaster, and Draken Falls, a new log ride that represents a kind of attraction that has been in high demand since Adventureland's original log ride closed after the 2015 season , and the Monster roller coaster replaced it.

In depth: Rides like Adventureland's Raging River are connected to serious, sometimes fatal, accidents

Questions about Adventureland park safety raised after accident

Jaramillo's death was not the first fatality on the ride. Steve Booher, a 68-year-old worker, died in 2016 when he fell on the ride's conveyor belt, fracturing his skull and suffering a major brain injury. It was his sixth day on the job. Adventureland was later fined $4,500 by Iowa's Occupational Safety and Health Administration for creating an unsafe work environment.

The park was cited by state officials in November 2021 for 17 safety violations related to Jaramillo's death. They included using Flex Seal, a product marketed primarily through TV infomercials, rather than approved patches, to fix leaks in rafts' flotation bladders, which keep the ride afloat, and not adequately documenting or testing repairs.

More: Officials faced confusion, a chained gate during Adventureland fatal accident response, records and recordings show

A lawsuit remains pending against Adventureland's former owners. The Jaramillo family alleges poor maintenance, lack of training and Adventureland managers' decision to operate the ride in the face of "serious problems" led to the accident. The former owners have repeatedly said the ride was safe.

In a November court filing , the former owners asked a Polk County district court judge for permission to name Crygenic Plastics Inc. — the company that sold the park inflation bladders for its Raging River ride — as an additional defendant. The filing claims the plastics company failed to maintain flotation bladders and failed to warn Adventureland officials of the risks.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Adventureland won't reopen Raging River following 2021 fatal accident

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs2iowa.com

Adventureland's Raging River ride permanently closing after deadly accident

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland's owners have decided not to reopen the Raging River rider after a Marion boy died nearly two years ago while riding it. In a letter from General Manager Bill Lentz, he announced the decision. "The decision comes after months of examination of the ride, working closely with its manufacturer to identify what enhancements each would need to meet our operating standards. Based upon that review, the best path forward is to close Raging River, and focus on enhancing the Adventureland experience elsewhere."
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

Fleur Drive rebuild final phase begins this spring

DES MOINES, Iowa — The final phase of rebuilding Fleur Drive is set to begin this spring. It means some hiccups on Fleur Drive just north of the Des Moines International Airport. Phase 3 is between McKinley and Watrous. Crews will tear up all the lanes and build a new roadway. that will impact a lot of businesses.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man dies in 2-vehicle crash

SUMNER, Iowa — An Altoona man died over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly was driving northbound yesterday afternoon when his car was hit by another vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. It...
SUMNER, IA
WHO 13

Two people die in Boone County car accident

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a car accident in Boone Friday evening. At around 5:11 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Pamela Mary Borkowski, 55, was stopped at a stop […]
BOONE COUNTY, IA
who13.com

Weather Why: Where does wind come from?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wind is a massive driver of weather, but where does it come from? Meteorologist Gabe Prough explains how pressure and temperature differences drive wind locally and around the globe.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa pastor hit by SUV has been released from the hospital

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A beloved former Oskaloosa pastor is out of the hospital nearly a month after beinghit by an SUV. Eighty-year-old Alvern Boetsma was welcomed home Monday by members of the Good News Chapel. He led worship there for several decades. Boetsma was severely hurt last month when...
OSKALOOSA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Boone County Crash Claims 2 Lives

(Boone) Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in Boone County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 5:11 p.m. on Friday at Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street in Boone. Authorities say 55-year-old Pamela Mary Borkowski and 32-year-old Stephanie Jeanne Borkowski were killed in the crash. According...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Winterset once again turned into film set for new action movie

WINTERSET, Iowa — People around the Winterset and Truro area may have noticed some film cameras in the area recently. The film is called “Winterset,” it’s the creation of a writer, producer, and director named Michael P. Blevins who lives in Beverly Hills, but grew up in Kansas City. He spent summers coming to Truro, […]
TRURO, IA
tourcounsel.com

Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa

Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines home on fire

Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it on fire Thursday night. Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines …. Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa State Daily

BREAKING: Shots fired in south Ames

The Ames Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired at 10:39 a.m. Sunday at 204 Jewel Drive in Ames. Upon arriving at the location, officers found shell casings. A witness told officers that a suspect was hiding under a car on the 3300 block of South Duff. The suspect was injured while fleeing the scene, but officers were able to track footprints in the snow. The weapon has been located.
AMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report February 3-5, 2023

12:06pm: A deputy was advised of a dog running around the 300 blk of 17th Street North in Grand Junction. 12:36pm: A deputy investigated an aggressive dog in the 100 blk of Cartwright Street in Rippey. 12:40pm: A deputy was advised of multiple parking complaints in the City of Scranton.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Supervisors Consider Multiple Secondary Road Items

The Dallas County Supervisors will meet on Tuesday. The Board will consider several different secondary road items such as a city of Dexter reconstruction grant application and a bid for the River Oaks rehabilitation project. Also the Board will consider for approval a hazard mitigation plan, the County Sheriff’s union contract, and a wetland bank consultant agreement. The meeting may end in a closed session for a particular real estate.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Lottery Ticket Worth Over $440,000 Sold on Des Moines' South Side

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery says a ticket worth more than $440,000 was purchased on Des Moines' south side. The ticket, worth $443,507 was bought at the Quik Trip on 849 Army Post Road on Sunday as part of the Iowa Lottery's Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game. The winning ticket breaks the previous record for an InstaPlay prize, set by a Maquoketa man who won $303, 674 in January of last year.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Fort Dodge Man Arrested for Alleged December Incident at Casino in Jefferson

A Fort Dodge man faces felony charges for an alleged December incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine on December 30, 2022 and the machine hit a jackpot of $3,898. The woman asked 51-year-old John Cook of Fort Dodge to switch places with her. Cook claimed the jackpot winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form. Court documents show surveillance video was reviewed by the assigned Division of Criminal Investigation agent to the casino and saw that the woman won the jackpot.
FORT DODGE, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy