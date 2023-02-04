Warrior wrap-up (2-3): Tomesh nets hat-trick as Rice Lake hockey ends skid against WSFLG Blizzard

Carson Tomesh recorded a hat-trick as the Rice Lake boys hockey team got back in the win column with a 7-0 victory at Rice Lake Hockey Arena over the WSFLG Blizzard on Friday night.

Tomesh, Remi Wager and Jake Kunz teamed up for three different Warrior goals as Tomesh finished the game with four points — three goals and one assist — and Wager and Kunz each had three assists.

Also scoring in the win, which ended a 10-game slide, were Paul Sirek, Andrew Hoff and Landon Hoff, who found the net twice.

Rice Lake (4-15) had a 26-20 advantage on shots as Evan Hillyer stopped every shot from the Blizzard (5-15), a co-op of Webster, Siren, Frederic, Luck and Grantsburg.

Tomesh's goal — with help from Kunz and Wager — two minutes, and 38 seconds into the contest got the Warriors on the scoreboard during a four-goal first period. Just 15 seconds later Sirek notched a goal with help from Lucas Peters. In the 10th minute of the game it was Andrew Hoff getting his first score of the season as Tytan Haughian collected an assist. Before the 11th minute Tomesh made it 4-0 as Wager and Kunz once again earned assists.

With less than six minutes to go in the second period Tomesh had his hat-trick to make it 5-0. Rice Lake quickly made it a six-goal lead as Landon Hoff scored his first goal of the season 23 seconds later. He scored again with six minutes left in the final period for the final margin. Sirek collected an assist on Landon Hoff's first goal, while Carson and Max Tomesh each assisted on the Warriors' last score.

Rice Lake is back on the ice Saturday night at home against Spooner.

Girls basketball

Eau Claire Memorial 75, Rice Lake 55

After a strong opening half that saw the Warriors in front for much of it, the Old Abes controlled the last few minutes before the break and the second half in a Big Rivers matchup in Eau Claire.

Rice Lake (8-11, 4-7) had an early double-digit lead but Eau Claire Memorial (13-5, 8-2) climbed back and had a 10-2 run to close the first half up 36-30. A 13-2 spurt from the Old Abes to begin the second half put the game out of reach as Rice Lake trailed 50-32 as the game ticked under 11 minutes to play.

Rice Lake shot 52.3% overall but had double-digit turnovers in each half. Eau Claire Memorial made 42.6% of its shots but had 11 second-chance points off 13 offensive rebounds.

Eliana Sheplee led all scorers with 27, while Adaline Sheplee scored 13. Kendra Richter knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as she and Isabelle Schmidt both scored six. The Old Abes had five in double figures led by 15 apiece from Lily Cayley and Brenna Lasher.

The Warriors had gotten off to a hot start in scoring points on seven of their first nine possessions. After Schmidt had made the first of two free throw the second bounced out but Eliana Sheplee secured the rebound and quickly scored two points as Rice Lake jumped ahead 17-6 after 5:27 of play. Eau Claire Memorial had a stretch of four 3-pointers in six trips down the floor to tie the game at 20 apiece. Eliana Sheplee's bucket with 4:43 to go before halftime put the Warriors in front 28-26 but eight empty possessions allowed the Old Abes to go on a run as Rice Lake went without a score until Adaline Sheplee's layup at the buzzer which cut the deficit to six at halftime.

Eau Claire Memorial took advantage of fouls in the second half as it was in the bonus with 14 minutes still left in the game. The Old Abes made 12 of 17 free throws in the second half and were 17 of 24 overall. Rice Lake went 5 of 13 from the foul line.

The Warriors return to play at Hudson on Tuesday.