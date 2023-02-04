Five Reebok Basketball Shoes That Won't Go Out of Style

Listing five legendary Reebok basketball sneakers that will never go out of style.

Nostalgia is a drug, especially when it comes to sneakers. People of all ages and backgrounds line up to buy old-school shoes every chance they get. Luckily for basketball fans of a certain age, Reebok has us covered.

During the golden era of the NBA , Reebok was one of the biggest brands in the sneaker industry. All of its shoes were iconic, while the players wearing them on the court were equally legendary. Below are five retro Reebok sneakers that every basketball must own.

Reebok Question Mid

A detailed look at the Reebok Question Mid. Reebok

Product Description: Reebok was around long before Philadelphia 76ers rookie Allen Iverson crossed over Michael Jordan in a Question Mid shoes. However, no player is as synonymous with the brand as Iverson. Luckily, Reebok re-releases Iverson's retro shoes on a regular basis.

How to Buy: The Reebok Question Mid is available for multiple colorways at a retail price of $160 on Reebok's website.

Reebok Hurrikaze II

A detailed look at the Reebok Hurrikaze II. Reebok

Product Description: Most of the younger generation have never heard of the Seattle SuperSonics. Much less Shawn Kemp. The 'Reign Man' was one of the most violent dunkers in NBA history. Reebok is here to remind fans of all ages that Kemp was a force to be reckoned with on the court, and so were his kicks.

How to Buy: The Reebok Hurrikaze II is available in two colorways for $120 on Reebok's website.

Reebok Shaq Attaq

A detailed look at the Reebok Shaq Attaq. Reebok

Product Description: Fans can entertain the GOAT debate all they want, but the most dominant player ever was Shaquille O'Neal. During his days with the Orlando Magic, O'Neal wore the Reebok Shaq Attaq, which recently enjoyed its 30th birthday.

How to Buy: The Reebok Shaq Attaq is available in multiple colorways for $150. However, the black and blue colorway releases on Friday, February 10 at midnight Eastern Standard Time for $180.

Reebok Shaq Victory Pump

A detailed look at the Reebok Shaq Victory Pump. Reebok

Product Description: Just as O'Neal helped elevate Reebok's status in the basketball world to new heights, several of the world's best tennis players wore the brand on the court. The new Reebok Shaq Victory Pump celebrates the best of both worlds.

How to Buy: The Reebok Shaq Victory Pump releases on Friday, February 17 at midnight Eastern Standard Time for $180.

Reebok Pump TZ

A detailed look at the Reebok Pump TZ. Reebok

Product Description: Every basketball fan wanted some Reebok Pump basketball shoes after Dee Brown's performance in the 1991 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Reebok is reprising the iconic hoop shoe later this month.

How to Buy: The Reebok Pump TZ releases on Friday, February 17, at midnight Eastern Standard Time for $170.