Athens, OH

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 2 days ago
The Miami (Ohio) Redhawks (7-15, 1-8 MAC) and Ohio Bobcats (11-11, 3-6) engage in a Saturday afternoon rivalry tussle in Athens. The Mid-American Conference contest at the Convocation Center will tip off at 2 p.m. ET (ESPN3). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Miami vs. Ohio odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Since Jan. 19, Miami is 0-6 straight up and 2-4 against the spread. Despite playing at an average pace, MU’s defense has been touched up for 75.2 points per game, which ranks 325th in the nation. The Redhawks have allowed a 48.8% mark from the field in their losing streak.

The Bobcats have lost 2 in a row (SU and ATS), but return home, where they are 9-1 this season. Ohio has been much better defensively and behind the 3-point line on its home floor. OU coughed up 173 points over its last 2 games; the Bobcats have allowed more than 71 points in just 1 home game this season.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:10 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Miami +340 (bet $100 to win $340) | Ohio -475 (bet $475 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Miami +9.5 (-115) | Ohio -9.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 151.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio picks and predictions

Prediction

Ohio 81, Miami (Ohio) 75

PASS: lots of juice in the way here.

Ohio is the lean but only a value one at a price closer to -6.5 or -7. Recent defensive efforts have been dodgy enough, and Miami could triple its way into a backdoor cover if the Bobcats do get to a 10-point edge.

PASS.

The Over has hit the last 2 MU-OU meetings. The Over is 8-2 in the Redhawks last 10 road games against teams with a winning home mark. And its 8-0 after the last 8 SU Ohio losses.

Miami will likely be behind and firing 3s and is a frequent-shooting-from-the-perimeter team to begin with. Three-point defense is not an OU strength. Mix in some significant edge for the Bobcats in getting 2nd-chance and turnover-transition looks, and the OVER 151.5 (-110) is worth a play.

