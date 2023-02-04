ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

WFMJ.com

Five teens accused of burglary ring targeting Mercer County Amish

State Police have arrested five teenagers they say were part of a burglary ring that committed 21 break-is that netted more than $31,000 in stolen goods and cash from members of Mercer County’s Amish community. Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia faces 40 criminal counts including burglary, theft, criminal mischief,...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

92-year-old dead after fatal house fire in Fairview Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 92-year-old woman has died after a house fire in Fairview Township. State police say PSP Fire Marshals were called around 1:49 a.m. to the 300 block of Thorley Road. Police say the home is determined to be a total loss due to how...
FAIRVIEW, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Accused Of Stealing His Girlfriend’s Car

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old Jamestown man is accused of stealing his girlfriend’s car. Just after midnight on Monday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to a north side residence for a peace officer call. Following an investigation, it was alleged Najee Finley took...
JAMESTOWN, NY
butlerradio.com

Woman Dies In Pedestrian Accident

One person died over the weekend whenever a vehicle hit a woman on a major roadway. The accident happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on Evans City Road in Butler Township near the Dollar General. When crews got on scene they found an elderly woman who had been hit by...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft at SCI-Forest

FOREST/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incident:. State Police in Marienville are investigating a theft at SCI Forest located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, a theft of $130.00 from an inmate’s account was reported. Police say...
MARIENVILLE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Corsica Man Found with Meth in Clarion Borough Residence

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is behind bars after probation officers reportedly found him in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at a residence in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, Clarion Borough Police filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Michael David Bish, of Corsica, in Magisterial...
CORSICA, PA
WFMJ.com

Warren Police block road with crime scene tape

An investigation is underway at a home on Warren's Southeast Side. Police were called to a home on Milton Street Southeast near Hazelwood at around 3 o'clock Sunday morning. It's not yet clear what exactly happened but officers were seen inside the home and the street was blocked off with crime scene tape.
WARREN, OH
wtae.com

Investigation underway after man is shot in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — Butler City police were investigating after a man was shot on Sunday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly before 2:25 a.m. on West New Castle Street. Officers were alerted by a neighbor who heard yelling and a gunshot. The 43-year-old victim was found nearby with...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Driver Seriously Injured After Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Sugarcreek Borough

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was seriously injured after her vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Rocky Grove Avenue on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:36 a.m. on Friday, February 3, on Rocky Grove Avenue near its intersection with Warren Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, February 5, the accident happened on Big Egypt Road, south of Education Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 2:47 p.m. on January 22.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

