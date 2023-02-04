Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Five teens accused of burglary ring targeting Mercer County Amish
State Police have arrested five teenagers they say were part of a burglary ring that committed 21 break-is that netted more than $31,000 in stolen goods and cash from members of Mercer County’s Amish community. Caden Hinkson, 19, of Fredonia faces 40 criminal counts including burglary, theft, criminal mischief,...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report.
WFMJ.com
Two accused of ignoring evacuation zone at East Palestine tanker fire
Two men have pleaded not guilty to charges of misconduct at an emergency filed after police say they ignored orders to stay away from the fiery tanker derailment in East Palestine over the weekend. One of the men, 43-year-old Frederick Hennan of Columbiana was also charged with two counts of...
local21news.com
92-year-old dead after fatal house fire in Fairview Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 92-year-old woman has died after a house fire in Fairview Township. State police say PSP Fire Marshals were called around 1:49 a.m. to the 300 block of Thorley Road. Police say the home is determined to be a total loss due to how...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Cranberry Twp. Domestic Dispute, Stolen Vehicle in Emlenton Area
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Domestic Dispute in Cranberry Twp. Franklin-based State Police have released the details of a domestic dispute that occurred last month in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police said the incident happened January 8 around 11:36 a.m. at...
Austintown police investigating death of toddler who ingested fentanyl
A coroner's report released Monday said the toddler died Sept. 18 of "multiple drug toxicity due to acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl" and ruled his death an accident.
Police: Man doused victim in gasoline, threatened to light them on fire
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is accused of dousing a victim in gasoline and then threatening to light them on fire, police said Monday. Police say that they received a report of a disorderly person in the area of W 7th Street and Washington Street and located 42-year-old Nathan Strickland a short distance […]
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Stealing His Girlfriend’s Car
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old Jamestown man is accused of stealing his girlfriend’s car. Just after midnight on Monday, officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to a north side residence for a peace officer call. Following an investigation, it was alleged Najee Finley took...
Erie County man found dead hours after being reported missing while hiking
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of an Erie County man, found hours after being reported missing in Crawford County. The body of a 26-year-old man from West Springfield was found early Saturday in the Helen B. Katz Natural Area area in Hayfield Township, Crawford County. According to State Police, friends said they had […]
Police forced to break down door in Youngstown to free woman
Reports said police Sunday were forced to break down a door on the South Side to free a woman who was being held by a man after being dragged out of the bathroom.
explore venango
Seneca Man Accused of Attempting to Kidnap Ex-Girlfriend with BB Gun Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Seneca man who allegedly attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend with a BB pistol at a residence in Oil City is scheduled for Wednesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 44-year-old Brenton Lee Shaw, of Seneca, is scheduled...
One dead after car hits pedestrian in Trumbull County
One person died Sunday night after a car hit a pedestrian in Weathersfield Township.
butlerradio.com
Woman Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died over the weekend whenever a vehicle hit a woman on a major roadway. The accident happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on Evans City Road in Butler Township near the Dollar General. When crews got on scene they found an elderly woman who had been hit by...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft at SCI-Forest
FOREST/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incident:. State Police in Marienville are investigating a theft at SCI Forest located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County. According to police, a theft of $130.00 from an inmate’s account was reported. Police say...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Corsica Man Found with Meth in Clarion Borough Residence
CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is behind bars after probation officers reportedly found him in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at a residence in Clarion Borough. According to court documents, Clarion Borough Police filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Michael David Bish, of Corsica, in Magisterial...
WFMJ.com
Warren Police block road with crime scene tape
An investigation is underway at a home on Warren's Southeast Side. Police were called to a home on Milton Street Southeast near Hazelwood at around 3 o'clock Sunday morning. It's not yet clear what exactly happened but officers were seen inside the home and the street was blocked off with crime scene tape.
wtae.com
Investigation underway after man is shot in Butler
BUTLER, Pa. — Butler City police were investigating after a man was shot on Sunday morning. Police said the incident happened shortly before 2:25 a.m. on West New Castle Street. Officers were alerted by a neighbor who heard yelling and a gunshot. The 43-year-old victim was found nearby with...
explore venango
Driver Seriously Injured After Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was seriously injured after her vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Rocky Grove Avenue on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:36 a.m. on Friday, February 3, on Rocky Grove Avenue near its intersection with Warren Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
Neighbors heard yelling before man shot in Butler, police say
A man was taken to a Pittsburgh trauma center after he was shot in Butler overnight.
explore venango
Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, February 5, the accident happened on Big Egypt Road, south of Education Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 2:47 p.m. on January 22.
