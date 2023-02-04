Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline
For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
Yardbarker
Throwback: Wayne Gretzky returns to Edmonton at the 1989 NHL All-Star Game
The 1989 NHL All-Star Game was a homecoming for Wayne Gretzky. He had already suited up as an opponent at the Northlands Coliseum earlier in the season but Gretzky captaining the Campbell Conference gave fans in Edmonton an opportunity to again cheer for him as one of their own for a final time.
NBC Sports
Crosby admits red-hot Bruins are 'kind of a different breed right now'
The NHL regular season is on pause right now as the league celebrates its best players at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida this weekend. The league standings are pretty tight at the All-Star break. In the Eastern Conference, six of the eight teams outside of a playoff spot are...
Would Thatcher Demko make sense for the Buffalo Sabres?
Thatcher Demko is the latest potential trade candidate whose name has been linked to none other than the Buffalo Sabres. But would this make sense?. We’re less than one month from the NHL trade deadline, and as is the case every single season, the rumor mill is afloat with plenty of names linked to the Buffalo Sabres. One shocking name is Vancouver Canucks goaltender, Thatcher Demko, who missed an extended period of time this season thanks to a lower body injury.
Islanders GM seems to already hate new contract he just handed out
After trading for center Bo Horvat late last week the New York Islanders acted quickly to sign him to a brand new eight-year contract extension on Sunday. The man that handed out that contract, general manager Lou Lamoriello, already seems to hate it. Horvat's new deal is reportedly worth $8.5...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Linked to Marquee Forwards Ahead of Trade Deadline
While the New York Islanders have already made a big splash in the trade deadline market by acquiring the highly coveted Bo Horvat, they may not be done there. The question remains on how much of the team’s future general manager Lou Lamoriello is willing to sacrifice to go all in this season. Acquiring Horvat has helped solidify the Islanders’ top six; however, with Oliver Walhstrom reportedly done for the season, the team will be looking to add a top-six winger to their forward group.
theScore
Toronto to host 2024 NHL All-Star Game
The NHL is headed to Toronto for the 2024 All-Star Game, commissioner Gary Bettman announced Saturday ahead of this year's edition in Florida. "We are thrilled to bring the Honda NHL All-Star Game back to Toronto for the ninth time and to shine a spotlight on our current stars in a setting that evokes over a century of league history," Bettman said.
chatsports.com
AHL All-Star Skills Competition: Alex Nylander helps East win
The All-Stars of the American Hockey League showed off their considerable skills to open the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic Sunday night in Laval. Here’s a recap of everything that went down. Event 1: Inglasco Puck Control Relay. The Puck Control relay consisted of two three-player relay race and two...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Oilers, Senators, Rangers, Devils, Wild
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are said to be looking closely at two Chicago Blackhawks defensemen. Meanwhile, are the Oilers reconsidering the idea of adding Jakob Chychrun? The Ottawa Senators will likely be sellers and the biggest name they might move is Cam Talbot. The New York Rangers and New Devils are considered favorites to acquire Timo Meier and the Minnesota Wild are being cautious about a Matt Dumba trade.
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues AHL Players Deserving of a Call-Up
Let’s face it, things have gone better for the St. Louis Blues. While some fans are left scratching their heads at this season, others are protesting online to burn the roster down to the bare bones and “tank hard for (Connor) Bedard.” The team currently sits with a 23-25-3 record, good enough for sixth in the Central Division, 11th place in the Western Conference, and eight points from tying Colorado at 57 points for the second wild card position. There may be doom and gloom among the fanbase right now, but hope may still be on the horizon.
Yardbarker
Ontario Reign: Three takeaways from 5-2 win against Tucson
TUC: Cam Dineen (4), ASST: Michael Carcone (40), Cameron Hebig (5) ONT: Samuel Fagemo (13), ASST: Tobie Bisson (9), Samuel Helenius (8) ONT: PP Alex Turcotte (6), ASST: Martin Chromiak (10), Tobias Bjornfot (3) Second period:. Third period:. TUC: Jean-Sebastian Dea (19), ASST: Laurent Dauphin (21) ONT: EN TJ Tynan...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Can Add Depth Via Blues’ Acciari & Barbashev
The Toronto Maple Leafs have previously been connected to the St. Louis Blues in regards to a potential deal ahead of the 2023 Trade Deadline. There were previous ties as there were discussions surrounding captain Ryan O’Reilly. While O’Reilly would be a great fit for the Maple Leafs, if...
Yardbarker
Canadiens William Trudeau Emerging As Laval’s Best-Kept Secret
Montreal Canadiens prospect William Trudeau was eligible to return to junior, but, thanks to a major step up in his development, instead finds himself on the top pair of the Laval Rocket. The Montreal Canadiens’ 4th-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, William Trudeau, has often been forgotten within the...
chatsports.com
Canadiens’ Suzuki Can’t Enjoy Year of Chipotle Won at All-Star Event
This was not the NHL's plan.
chatsports.com
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell, Ahcan, Harrison, Poitras & More
The 2023 NHL trade deadline is less than a month away on March 3. The Boston Bruins are expected to be active in looking to make additions to their roster for the remainder of the regular season and into the postseason. While there are a lot of rumors swirling around the big club, some of the Bruins’ prospects are continuing to impress with their current teams.
markerzone.com
PROMINENT NHL AGENT CALLS OUT FRANK SERAVALLI FOR FALSE REPORT ABOUT HIS CLIENT
Rumours are flying as we lead up to the trade deadline, which is officially less than one month away. But sometimes those reports aren't always true, as was the case with recent news from DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli regarding St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev. Seravalli reported that the St. Louis...
