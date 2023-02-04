Let’s face it, things have gone better for the St. Louis Blues. While some fans are left scratching their heads at this season, others are protesting online to burn the roster down to the bare bones and “tank hard for (Connor) Bedard.” The team currently sits with a 23-25-3 record, good enough for sixth in the Central Division, 11th place in the Western Conference, and eight points from tying Colorado at 57 points for the second wild card position. There may be doom and gloom among the fanbase right now, but hope may still be on the horizon.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO