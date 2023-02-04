ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn at Tennessee odds, picks and predictions

By Seth Orlemann
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUk1Y_0kcVdYED00

The No. 23 Auburn Tigers (17-5. 7-2 SEC) visit the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 7-2 SEC) in a top-25 matchup on Saturday. Tip from Thompson-Boling Arena is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Auburn vs. Tennessee odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Auburn dismantled Georgia 94-73 Wednesday, covering as 12.5-point home favorites. It has now covered in back-to-back games and is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in its last 6 games. Auburn is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 to improve to 11-11 ATS this season. The Tigers’ defense has been their strong point this year, ranking in the top 20 in both opponent field goal percentage (19th, 39.421%) and 3-point percentage (7th, 27.8%).

The Volunteers fell to Florida 67-54 Wednesday, failing to cover as 4.5-point road favorites. It was their first loss, both outright and ATS, in 5 games. In that past 10 games, the Volunteers are 6-4 ATS to improve to 13-9 ATS on the season. Tennessee has one of the best defenses in the nation ranking 3rd in points per game (55.1) and 1st in both field goal percentage (34.85%) and 3-point percentage (22.5%).

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Auburn at Tennessee odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:45 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Auburn +350 (bet $100 to win $350) | Tennessee -500 (bet $500 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Auburn +9.5 (-110) | Tennessee -9.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 134.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Auburn at Tennessee picks and predictions

Prediction

Tennessee 68, Auburn 63

PASS.

At -500 odds for Tennessee, the moneyline is not worth the play in this matchup.

Stream select live college basketball games and full replays: Get ESPN+

BET AUBURN +9.5 (-110).

In the last 7 matchups between these programs, the underdog is 5-2 ATS.

Auburn has covered the spread in its last 4 away games, and this spread will be their largest in the past 10 games. At 4-3 on the road this season and 7-2 in the SEC, this Tigers team is more than capable of manning a competitive balance on the road against Tennessee, especially within 10 points.

LEAN UNDER 133.5 (-115).

With 2 top-ranked defenses, points may be difficult to come by. Tennessee holds opponents to just 55 points per game while Auburn holds its opponents to 64 points per game.

The Under is 2-1 in Tennessee’s last 3 games and 2-1 in its last 3 home games. The Under also hit by 13 points in the previous matchup this season.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this basketball game or any other sports contest? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @seth_orlemann on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tennessee basketball drops in updated AP Poll

Tennessee basketball (19-4, 8-2 SEC) dropped four spots to No. 6 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. UT and Alabama (No. 3) are the only two SEC teams ranked in this week's poll. The Vols, who climbed to No. 2 in last week's poll,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal

Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

From student to assistant director, University of Tennessee sportscaster retires after three decades

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known photojournalist, sportscaster, and VFL has retired. Link Hudson was the Assistant Athletic Director of Video and Broadcasting at the University of Tennessee working a combined three decades on Rocky Top. “I started at UT as a sophomore in college,” said Hudson. “That was 1991.” From student to a media specialist, to the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two killed in crash on Alcoa Highway

Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. Two people died Sunday after a multivehicle crash that shut down lanes of Alcoa Highway for several hours. News at 11 on 2/06. The Seven on 2/06. News at 6 on 2/06.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. Identities of victims in Clinton HWY crash released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified two drivers who died in a multivehicle crash in North Knox County. News at 11 on 2/06. The...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee softball

Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

3 Dead in Vehicle Accident

3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tennessee volunteer fire departments receive $5 million in grant money

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office announced 147 volunteer fire departments in Tennessee will receive grants in 2023 and a department in Sevier County says the grant money is coming just in time. The money is being distributed through the $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program. The program was created […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

1 dead after ‘crazy accident’ in Morgan County, officials say

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died Monday after what Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials called “a crazy accident.”. The accident was not a wreck, an MCSO spokesperson confirmed. “A person was surveying, and it was a crazy accident,” she said. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A person called 911 and alerted Knoxville Fire Department crews of a fire at their neighbor’s house on Saturday afternoon. The caller said they could see the smoke coming from the eyes of the house, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks. When KFD crews arrived,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
265K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy