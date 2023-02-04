Auburn at Tennessee odds, picks and predictions

The No. 23 Auburn Tigers (17-5. 7-2 SEC) visit the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 7-2 SEC) in a top-25 matchup on Saturday. Tip from Thompson-Boling Arena is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Auburn vs. Tennessee odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Auburn dismantled Georgia 94-73 Wednesday, covering as 12.5-point home favorites. It has now covered in back-to-back games and is 4-2 against the spread (ATS) in its last 6 games. Auburn is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 to improve to 11-11 ATS this season. The Tigers’ defense has been their strong point this year, ranking in the top 20 in both opponent field goal percentage (19th, 39.421%) and 3-point percentage (7th, 27.8%).

The Volunteers fell to Florida 67-54 Wednesday, failing to cover as 4.5-point road favorites. It was their first loss, both outright and ATS, in 5 games. In that past 10 games, the Volunteers are 6-4 ATS to improve to 13-9 ATS on the season. Tennessee has one of the best defenses in the nation ranking 3rd in points per game (55.1) and 1st in both field goal percentage (34.85%) and 3-point percentage (22.5%).

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Auburn at Tennessee odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:45 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Auburn +350 (bet $100 to win $350) | Tennessee -500 (bet $500 to win $100)

: Auburn +350 (bet $100 to win $350) | Tennessee -500 (bet $500 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Auburn +9.5 (-110) | Tennessee -9.5 (-110)

: Auburn +9.5 (-110) | Tennessee -9.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 134.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Auburn at Tennessee picks and predictions

Prediction

Tennessee 68, Auburn 63

PASS.

At -500 odds for Tennessee, the moneyline is not worth the play in this matchup.

BET AUBURN +9.5 (-110).

In the last 7 matchups between these programs, the underdog is 5-2 ATS.

Auburn has covered the spread in its last 4 away games, and this spread will be their largest in the past 10 games. At 4-3 on the road this season and 7-2 in the SEC, this Tigers team is more than capable of manning a competitive balance on the road against Tennessee, especially within 10 points.

LEAN UNDER 133.5 (-115).

With 2 top-ranked defenses, points may be difficult to come by. Tennessee holds opponents to just 55 points per game while Auburn holds its opponents to 64 points per game.

The Under is 2-1 in Tennessee’s last 3 games and 2-1 in its last 3 home games. The Under also hit by 13 points in the previous matchup this season.

