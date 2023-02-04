Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Related
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Okku Federiko, Marcus Adams Jr.
There’s plenty of Syracuse recruiting news as we turn the calendar into February. So let’s get right to it!. We start with basketball, where Syracuse made the top five of an elite 2024 forward. Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top five schools on Wednesday, and Syracuse made the cut along with UCLA, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas. The 6-foot-8, 200 pound athlete from Narbonne High in California previously took an official visit to Central New York from Jan. 28 – 30.
MLive.com
Rutgers assistant accuses Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim of buying teams, paying players
Brandin Knight threw his two cents into a controversial situation this weekend. In response to comments made by Jim Boeheim to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Rutgers associate head coach and former Pittsburgh star guard accused the Syracuse head coach of buying teams and paying players during his near-five-decades at the helm of the program.
Jim Boeheim, Syracuse Coaches Made Big Impression on Marcus Adams During Visit
All Syracuse caught up with Elev8 Elite head coach Cory DeSanti, who is priority Orange target Marcus Adams' AAU coach, to discuss the recent official visit, an update on a decision timeframe and what type of player Syracuse is targeting. Of note, the Syracuse coaching staff was on point with its ...
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Syracuse
Jan 24, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim watches play against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Boeheim, Weitsman discuss NIL remarks the coach made to ESPN: ‘That’s the future of basketball’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim clarified comments he made about Adam Weitsman’s involvement in Name, Image and Likeness payments to SU athletes during the ACC coaches’ teleconference on Monday. Boeheim was quoted by ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Saturday as saying that Weitsman “talks...
Sports world reacts to Jim Boeheim announcement
Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim caused quite a stir this weekend when he made some shocking comments that seemed to be accusing multiple ACC programs of recruiting violations. But it looks like he’s now walking those comments back. Following Saturday’s win over the Boston College Eagles, Jim Boeheim claimed that the Pittsburgh Panthers, the Read more... The post Sports world reacts to Jim Boeheim announcement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Melo’s 4-star son heads to country’s top super league
Kiyan Anthony, a Syracuse basketball recruiting target and the son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony, is transferring from one of New York’s top high-school teams to one of the best squads around the country. The 6-foot-3 Kiyan Anthony, a 2025 four-star shooting guard who received a scholarship offer from...
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: The year of NIL has led to at least one season of parity
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The ACC action off the court might be more exciting than on it this week. Thirteen of the ACC’s men’s basketball coaches are scheduled to participate in a regular-scheduled weekly teleconference on Monday. It seems almost certain that Jeff Capel, Steve Forbes and Jim Larranaga will be asked about Jim Boeheim’s accusations to ESPN that their rosters were bought.
Former Pitt PG Brandin Knight Responds to Jim Boeheim's Accusations
Former Pitt Panther Brandin Knight didn't take kindly to Jim Boeheim's accusations.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 77-68 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your mobile...
Syracuse’s Judah Mintz responds to benching with stellar stretch run against Boston College: ‘It propelled us’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Jim Boeheim sent a message to Judah Mintz when he took the freshman guard out of Syracuse’s game against Boston College on Saturday. Boeheim had another message for Mintz when he sent him back into the game. Mintz received both messages loud and clear.
Syracuse basketball box score at Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 77-68 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Men's Basketball at Boston College by The Post-Standard on...
thenewshouse.com
A cheerleader’s drive leads her to cheer at Syracuse University
When Alejandra “Allie” Lupton saw the team ahead of her hit their last pose, all knowledge of her own routine left her mind. In the middle of January of last year, Orlando, FL played host to the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship where Syracuse University is a regular customer.
Joey Tomasso receives state Player of the Year award
VERONA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a special weekend for Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso. Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso has been named the Class C Player of the Year by the New York State High School Football Coaches Association. The junior received the award on Friday at Turning Stone Casino in Verona. The Wolverines and Tomasso had […]
Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont
Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
Joey Spallina went shot-crazy in Syracuse’s win over Vermont. Gary Gait says ‘the goals will come’
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Syracuse men’s lacrosse attacker Joey Spallina finally found the back of the net late in the third period, it felt like it should have been his third or fourth goal. The newest No. 22 wearer for the Orange had nine shots by that point...
New boys hockey state poll: Two Section III teams rise in latest rankings
Two Section III teams moved up in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Baldwinsville rose one slot to No. 9 in Division I. The Bees, who are currently on 14-game win streak, knocked off rival West Genesee earlier this week for control of the Division I standings.
waer.org
Syracuse, Cazenovia home to significant moments in Black history
Local historians are recognizing the role Central New York played in the abolitionist movement this Black history month. The region is home to key moments of resistance to slavery in the 19th century. Cazenovia, about 25 miles southeast of the city of Syracuse, was the site of a historic event...
police1.com
N.Y. police contract would raise pay, provide LEOs with more backup and days off
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse city councilors today will consider a new five-year police contract that would give patrol officers 49 more days off each year while also increasing the number of cops on duty during the busiest shifts. The revamped patrol schedule – a key component designed to improve...
Legendary CNY boys basketball coach with most Section III victories gets 600th: ‘I can’t believe it’
There isn’t a single boys basketball coach with more Section III victories than Hamilton’s Tom “Blackie” Blackford.
Comments / 1