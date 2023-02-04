ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Okku Federiko, Marcus Adams Jr.

There’s plenty of Syracuse recruiting news as we turn the calendar into February. So let’s get right to it!. We start with basketball, where Syracuse made the top five of an elite 2024 forward. Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top five schools on Wednesday, and Syracuse made the cut along with UCLA, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas. The 6-foot-8, 200 pound athlete from Narbonne High in California previously took an official visit to Central New York from Jan. 28 – 30.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Comeback

Sports world reacts to Jim Boeheim announcement

Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim caused quite a stir this weekend when he made some shocking comments that seemed to be accusing multiple ACC programs of recruiting violations. But it looks like he’s now walking those comments back. Following Saturday’s win over the Boston College Eagles, Jim Boeheim claimed that the Pittsburgh Panthers, the Read more... The post Sports world reacts to Jim Boeheim announcement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Melo’s 4-star son heads to country’s top super league

Kiyan Anthony, a Syracuse basketball recruiting target and the son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony, is transferring from one of New York’s top high-school teams to one of the best squads around the country. The 6-foot-3 Kiyan Anthony, a 2025 four-star shooting guard who received a scholarship offer from...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: The year of NIL has led to at least one season of parity

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The ACC action off the court might be more exciting than on it this week. Thirteen of the ACC’s men’s basketball coaches are scheduled to participate in a regular-scheduled weekly teleconference on Monday. It seems almost certain that Jeff Capel, Steve Forbes and Jim Larranaga will be asked about Jim Boeheim’s accusations to ESPN that their rosters were bought.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score at Boston College

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 77-68 victory against Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Men's Basketball at Boston College by The Post-Standard on...
SYRACUSE, NY
thenewshouse.com

A cheerleader’s drive leads her to cheer at Syracuse University

When Alejandra “Allie” Lupton saw the team ahead of her hit their last pose, all knowledge of her own routine left her mind. In the middle of January of last year, Orlando, FL played host to the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship where Syracuse University is a regular customer.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Joey Tomasso receives state Player of the Year award

VERONA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a special weekend for Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso. Waverly quarterback Joey Tomasso has been named the Class C Player of the Year by the New York State High School Football Coaches Association. The junior received the award on Friday at Turning Stone Casino in Verona. The Wolverines and Tomasso had […]
WAVERLY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont

Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse, Cazenovia home to significant moments in Black history

Local historians are recognizing the role Central New York played in the abolitionist movement this Black history month. The region is home to key moments of resistance to slavery in the 19th century. Cazenovia, about 25 miles southeast of the city of Syracuse, was the site of a historic event...
SYRACUSE, NY

