Illinois at Iowa odds, picks and predictions

The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (14-8, 6-5) in a Big Ten battle Saturday afternoon. The contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena will tip off at 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Illinois vs. Iowa odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Illinois is 7-1 straight up and against the spread since Jan. 7. Despite playing at a quick tempo, the Illini has posted solid defensive numbers of late. Over that 7-1 stretch, UI has held foes under 61 points 5 times.

The Hawkeyes lost a pair of road games Jan. 21 at Ohio State and Jan. 26 at Michigan State, but they have bounced back with 2-straight wins (straight up and against the spread) at home. Iowa has won 5 in a row on home hardwood and is 11-2 at home this season.

Rankings courtesy the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Illinois at Iowa odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Moneyline: Illinois +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Iowa -135 (bet $135 to win $100)

Illinois +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Iowa -135 (bet $135 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Illinois +2.5 (-115) | Iowa -2.5 (-105)

Illinois +2.5 (-115) | Iowa -2.5 (-105) Over/Under (O/U): 153.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Illinois at Iowa picks and predictions

Prediction

Iowa 76, Illinois 72

The Hawkeyes are at a decent price to preserve their home floor. As mentioned, they’re 11-2 and home and home won 5 straight. Take IOWA (-135).

The last 6 games of this series have amounted to a 3-3 ATS split. The spread here is a fair one with the Hawkeyes at home where they are 22-for-45 (48.9%) on 3-pointers over their last 2 games.

PASS and stick to the ML.

The Under is 3-1 across the last 4 Illinois-Iowa games, and it’s 3-0-1 in the Illini’s last 4 games.

The pace in this one should be brisk, but both teams do well to prevent 3s and force more inefficient midrange jumpers. Illinois is especially stout in its all-around defense. Recent Illini games against top-50 foes have tilted toward the Under.

TAKE THE UNDER 153.5 (-110).

