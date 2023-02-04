Read full article on original website
Indianapolis police searching for missing 31-year-old man
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old man. IMPD Missing Persons detectives are looking for Grant Davis, 31, who was last seen around 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Oakhaven Court on the city’s northeast side. Davis, according to IMPD, is described […]
IMPD: Man in custody after southeast side shooting, SWAT situation
INDIANAPOLIS — One man was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a shooting and SWAT situation on Indianapolis' southeast side Sunday evening, police said. Shortly before 7 p.m., IMPD officers responded to a house in the 5700 block of Tansy Court, near Interstate 465 and South Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
YAHOO!
Teen fatally shot overnight in Irvington
Indianapolis police are investigating the death of a juvenile who was fatally shot late Saturday night in the Irvington neighborhood. IMPD east district officers responded to the 5600 block of Lowell Avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday on reports of a person shot, police said. When officers arrived at the...
WISH-TV
Boy dies after shooting in residential area on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is dead after a Saturday night homicide in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police said Sunday morning. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not provide the boy’s age in a news release issued Sunday morning. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the boy’s name once his family has been notified, IMPD says.
WISH-TV
Man stabbed in attempted robbery downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was stabbed downtown in what detectives believe stemmed from an attempted robbery Sunday evening, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just after 4 p.m. Sunday, IMPD responded to a report of a person stabbed on East Washington Street. Officers arrived and located a man...
Police investigating overnight homicide on westside
IMPD is investigating an overnight homicide on the west side of Indianapolis near the intersection of W. Michigan and Holt Rd.
IMPD: 1 dead in shooting on West Michigan Street
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting Saturday on the city's west side. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 of West Michigan Street, which is near Holt Road. Metro police officers answering a report of a person shot found a man with an apparent...
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
Fox 59
Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana
Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
WISH-TV
2 juveniles lead police on chase, crashing in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two juveniles crash in Marion County Saturday morning after leading police on chase. Early Saturday morning, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to slow down a speeding white Ford Escape traveling with no lights. According to a release, the driver sped up and pulled away from the deputy.
Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made
About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
New Castle man dead after fatal crash on I-70
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died following a fatal vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Henry County. Henry County Emergency Services responded to a 911 call Friday morning that a driver, 86-year-old John Beck Sr., had crashed his bronze 2010 Cadillac into the back of a parked semi-trailer on I-70. The semi-trailer was off […]
IMPD uses license plate readers to make arrest after rash of shootings into homes and cars
INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man is under arrest after a rash of shootings on Indy’s near west side that included homes and vehicles being shot up along with a person being grazed by a bullet. Elijah Oates was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday for his alleged role in these incidents. Oates […]
Heavy fire in Howard County apartments
An apartment fire has broken out in Howard County, in the town of Center, which is a community just outside of Kokomo.
WISH-TV
2 wanted men, 2 women arrested after police chase in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men wanted for theft and two women were arrested Thursday morning after leading police on a chase on the west side, Indiana State Police say. At 3:15 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a red Hyundai that made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal near 38th Street and Shore Drive. That is west of the I-465 interchange. The car sped away, leading police on a chase for several miles through city streets.
Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition. According to online court records, Hamilton County […]
cbs4indy.com
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with...
tourcounsel.com
Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana
Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
Swensons opens Monday in Avon
AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
