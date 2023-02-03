WALTHAM, Mass. – After holding an opponent to less than 50 points for the eighth time this season, the Bentley University women's basketball team will be on Long Island Tuesday looking to even the season series with Adelphi University. Game time at the Center for Sport and Recreation in Garden City is 5:30 pm and the game can be viewed over the NE10 NOW Digital Network.

WALTHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO