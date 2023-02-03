ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

Aronowitz, Hesslink and Lynch Named Captains of Women’s Lacrosse Team

WALTHAM, Mass. – Seniors Hannah Aronowitz (Niskayuna, N.Y./Niskayuna), Katherine Hesslink (Shelburne, Vt./Canterbury) and Sydney Lynch (Bedford, N.H./Bedford) will be the captains of the Bentley University women's lacrosse team for the 2023 season, head coach Taylor Bastien announced. "We are excited to announce Hannah Aronowitz, Katherine Hesslink and Sydney Lynch...
Bentley Visits Adelphi Tuesday, Looking to Even Season Series

WALTHAM, Mass. – After holding an opponent to less than 50 points for the eighth time this season, the Bentley University women's basketball team will be on Long Island Tuesday looking to even the season series with Adelphi University. Game time at the Center for Sport and Recreation in Garden City is 5:30 pm and the game can be viewed over the NE10 NOW Digital Network.
