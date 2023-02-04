This Nashville Hotel Has a 3,000-square-foot Suite Where You Can Host Movie Screenings and Dinner Parties

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Titans Make Historic MoveOnlyHomersNashville, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Celebrates DonorsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN - You'll find it all here: whether you're looking for a place to eat hot chicken, Southern farm-to-table dishes, or a casual pub with a good beer list. And if you're looking for a place to celebrate with family and friends, the city has plenty of great options.
wpln.org
Goodbye coin meters and free night parking in downtown Nashville. Hello 24/7 parking enforcement.
If you’ve ever scrounged around your car looking for parking meter change, that won’t be necessary much longer in Nashville. This month, the Nashville Department of Transportation is trading downtown parking meters for QR codes and kiosks. The move is accompanied by another big change: an end to free night parking.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro's Alex Belew in Final 3 of "Hell's Kitchen"
Murfreesboro's very own Alex Belew has made it to the season finale of "Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages." He has competed all season on the Fox television show, which airs on the network Thursday nights at 7pm. This week is the season finale. Hell's Kitchen is an American reality...
Slim & Husky’s Pizza Plans to Expand After Becoming First Black-owned Business on Nashville’s Broadway
Slim & Husky’s owners have already made history as the first Black-owned business on Nashville’s historic Broadway. Now they want more. With all of the company’s success, Slim & Husky’s has taken a slice out of the music and retail industries, telling WATE 6 it’s called PRM or Pure Relentless Manifestation.
Talk a walk through Nashville's Civil Rights Sit-Ins history
Now, with the help of a Fisk University professor, you can learn more about our city's history and the Civil Rights Movement.
Prince’s Hot Chicken continues to expand after a century of serving up the dish
Prince's Hot Chicken will be expanding its enterprise soon with two new locations in Music City, which would mark a total of six locations for customers to enjoy its famous deliciously spicy dish.
‘Cuddlegrams’ return to Williamson County Animal Center for Valentine’s Day
Cuddlegrams are back at the Williamson County Animal Center just in time for Valentine's Day!
Employees feel threatened after shoplifters hit Donelson liquor store twice
A Donelson liquor store has taken measures into their own hands after alleged thieves struck twice, stealing expensive liquor and allegedly threatening employees with violence.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila Opening First Nashville Location Next Year
The popular Mexican restaurant is opening its first location outside of Florida, in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood
Metro Center reimagined with first-of-its-kind design in TN
Alta Riverwalk was named Tennessee's first "Fitwel" community and won "Most Walkable Bikeable Urban Project" at Walk Bike Nashville's 2022 Streets for People Awards.
New 'wind telephone' helps grievers find closure in East Nashville
A new addition in East Nashville is causing a lot of buzz, and it's the first of its kind in Middle Tennessee: a "Wind Telephone." It's something that's been around in Japan for years.
Nashville Parent
Donate Food for Free Nashville Zoo Tickets
Nashville Zoo is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to host the 3rd annual Souper Bowl Food Drive on February 11 and 12. As an added incentive for supporting our local community, the Zoo is offering a complimentary admission ticket when you donate four or more eligible food items (max of two tickets per household/donation).
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this historic spot in Tennessee.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities around the country, including one in Tennessee.
WSMV
Witness: Man jumps from balcony to escape apartment fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of families in South Nashville are without a home after their apartment building when up in flames overnight. The fire started around 10:15 p.m. at Hickory Creek Apartments on Vultee Boulevard. One neighbor credits people knocking on doors for saving their life. Witnesses said a man had to jump off his balcony to get away from the fire.
Man charged with attacking, shooting woman in Green Hills neighborhood
The Metro Nashville Police Department says a 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in a shooting that left a woman injured in a Green Hills neighborhood last week.
WSMV
Dog saved after ‘aggressive’ house fire breaks out in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An “aggressive” fire broke out at a home on Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill, according to officials. Crews at the Chapel Hill Fire Department were called to a home in the Forrest Fields neighborhood. The crews quickly got the fire under control, according...
WTVCFOX
Homeless people continue to sleep in hallways at Antioch apartment complex
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tenants living at The Park At Richards Road apartment complex in Antioch are coming home in the middle of the night to a homeless person sleeping in their hallway. Unfortunately for these tenants, they say this is not the first time they have had homeless people...
Alleged copper wire thief caught after series of burglaries at Nashville business
After a series of burglaries at an insulation supply company, Nashville police reportedly caught one of the suspected burglars with a large amount of copper wire stuffed in his backpack.
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America List
Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Tennesseans take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Tennessee that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
Travel + Leisure
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Your connection to the world of travel, brought to you by our editors. Questions? Stories?https://www.travelandleisure.com
Comments / 0