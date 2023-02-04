Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Shooting Suspect Detained After Wild High-Speed Pursuit Across LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Related
This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
12tomatoes.com
“Earthship Homes” Are Taking Over Tiny Living And It’s Easy To See Why
“Earthship homes” are one of the latest trends that we have seen online and we are going to be honest, we were struggling to wrap our minds around them at first. They certainly do not look like the homes that we are familiar with. We are used to homes that have a box-like shape, with sharp corners and straight lines as far as the eye can see.
msn.com
Woman Goes Against Everyone’s Advice and Paints Brick House Black
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The red brick house dates back to the era of the 1870s, and was typically a sign of wealth amog homeowners as yellow bricks were far less expensive. Today we see lots of red brick house that have a Victorian and colonial style look, being large, typically two to three stories, and feature dormers on the top of the houses.
domino
I Owe My Clutter-Free Countertop to This Steel Frame Dish Rack
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Hand-washing dishes has long been a laborious yet comforting chore for me. Manual cleaning gives me peace of mind, and since I don’t cook often, scrubbing isn’t typically a heavy lift. But the dish rack I’ve been working with for the past several months makes the process anything but smooth. It’s a too-small, all-plastic number that can’t keep up with my lenient organization tactics and routinely disappears beneath piles of container lids, a corkscrew, a pot, and other miscellanies that quickly turn into an eyesore.
This TikToker Made Her Oak Kitchen Look Fresh — Without Refinishing the Cabinets
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Back in the early 2000s when “Tuscan” and “country kitchen” aesthetics were all the rage, oak cabinets were all the rage, too. Paired with dark red paint, beige or tiled countertops and backsplashes, these cabinets were everywhere — and now so many people are tearing them out of their homes because they just feel dated.
Guy cut hole in the Wall and was shocked by what comes pouring out.
Nick Castro, who runs Nick’s Extreme Pest Control in California, has been in business for over 20 years but in all that time, he’s never encountered something quite like this.
The Porcelain Goodyear Sign That Cost American Pickers $275
While antiquing may not sound like something one could build an entertainment career on the back of, that couldn't be further from the truth. Look no further than the folks from History's "American Pickers," which is a series all about uncovering the trinkets and treasures of yesteryear in the most unlikely of places. Should their owners choose to let them go — a decision made predominantly on the amount of money they'd get in exchange for their wares — these items will join the massive and incredibly diverse inventory of the Antique Archaeology store.
Dawn Dish Soap and This Special Sponge Is the Magic Tools for Actually Cleaning Walls
Step aside messy kids, mom's got this.
Tim Dowling: I found a secret loft in our house. Foolishly, I also told my wife about it …
The new mystery room has rekindled her craving for more storage space
A flight attendant reveals which seats should not be reserved to avoid sitting near young children
Young children and babies on a flight may likely cry and get loud, which is a given on every flight. While it can be difficult for the parents of the young children, it can also be difficult for strangers who may want to enjoy a peaceful flight.
Drivers blown away by proper use for a button you’ll find in every car – and it’ll help you save money
DRIVERS have been left stunned by a video showing a useful hack for keeping your car cool and saving fuel. TikTok star "Megan's Bubble" regularly posts hints and tips on the social media site across a range of subjects including cars. However this car-related hack has already been watched by...
Nobody Seems to Know What ‘AM’ or ‘PM’ Actually Means — Do You?
Millions of people use TikTok daily for entertainment, hacks and DIY ideas, but sometimes we learn something new that blows our minds. For example: Many on the social media app are gobsmacked after learning the true meaning behind the popular time-related abbreviations AM and PM. In a viral video, TikTok...
A couple renovated their house after 10 years and found a hoard of 264 King James I gold coins under the kitchen floor
A North Yorkshire British couple living in the village of Ellerby were renovating their 18th-century home when they found a hoard of 264 gold coins dating back to King James I.
People are only just finding out XXL and 2XL aren’t the same size
If shopping for your size has ever left you feeling seriously confused, you’re not alone. Watch the video below:. Many of us have felt the frustration of trying on a garment from one shop and it's a perfect fit, but in another shop it’s too tight or too big.
I'm an interior designer. Here are 10 things I'd never have in my own home.
As an expert focused on luxury designs, here are some trends and decor pieces I don't like and would never take part in, from posters to ceiling fans.
dontwasteyourmoney.com
The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about
Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
I bought a painting for $130 at a thrift store – it turns out it might be worth up to $350k after I saw a subtle detail
A GAUDY thrift store painting might be worth more than one shopper realized after noticing a subtle detail. Dr Stephen Burgess was out shopping at a discount shop and found what he thought was a regular frame with a painting inside for $130. Burgess purchased the piece at the Courtenay...
5 Foods That You Should Never Put In An Air Fryer
Thinking about air frying burgers and bacon? Forget about it.
pennypinchinmom.com
How To Keep Your House Smelling Good All The Time
There are a multitude of reasons that someone may want to keep their house smelling fresh all the time. Usually, kids, dogs, husbands, and/or dirty laundry have something to do with it, but as a stay-at-home mom of two amazing boys, with a husband who works away from home a lot, and a large dog…. We make messes. We are the epitome of messes. But in the midst of the chaos and the smells, I continually strive to make our house “homier.”
Travel + Leisure
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Your connection to the world of travel, brought to you by our editors. Questions? Stories?https://www.travelandleisure.com
Comments / 1