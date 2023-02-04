Video shows migrants struggling to stay warm overnight at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

Asylum seekers at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal migrant facility are urging the city to improve conditions after they had to sleep in the cold.

News 12 received video from an asylum seeker that shows people inside the center sleeping with their jackets on and struggling to stay warm.

He told News 12 the conditions were unbearable, and he had to keep his coat on throughout the night.

The mayor’s office told News 12 the facility is temperature controlled and it is looking at additional heating options.

It added that if someone at the facility is feeling cold, they can request another blanket from the staff.