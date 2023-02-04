ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows migrants struggling to stay warm overnight at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Asylum seekers at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal migrant facility are urging the city to improve conditions after they had to sleep in the cold.

News 12 received video from an asylum seeker that shows people inside the center sleeping with their jackets on and struggling to stay warm.

He told News 12 the conditions were unbearable, and he had to keep his coat on throughout the night.

The mayor’s office told News 12 the facility is temperature controlled and it is looking at additional heating options.

It added that if someone at the facility is feeling cold, they can request another blanket from the staff.

Raphael A
2d ago

Let me understand this, the countries that you deserted have warm climate. Not sure why you're here complaining. Guess this is a case that the grass isn't greener on the otherside.

Emma Agosto
2d ago

NYCHA have many tenants living in precarious conditions. Why complaint. Be grateful you have a place to stay while many of our veterans are homeless.

jenny
2d ago

Este comentario lo voy a escribir en español para ver si así les llega todos los que se están quejando: Dejen de ser SINVERGUENZAS y agradezcan primero a Dios y luego a este país por la ayuda que están recibiendo, también somos muchas las mujeres que hemos emigrado desde hace muchos años y nunca pedimos nada al gobierno todo lo contrario pagamos impuestos que es un deber moral de todo ciudadano, al día siguiente de haber llegado ya buscábamos trabajo y así nos mantenemos con el fruto de nuestro trabajo, estos dice que” hombres solos” llegan y quieren todo servido, están filmando por una noche que están pasando frío. Me gustaría hacerles una pregunta? Si se filman y llaman a los periodistas cuando están recibiendo dinero gratis, teléfonos gratis, lugar donde vivir gratis? No verdad!! Eso se llama ser mal agradecidos. Si no les gusta el lugar donde les dieron para que vivan GRATIS, porque no buscan un un apartamento y rentan; No lo van a hacer porque les gusta lo GRATIS. HE DICHO

