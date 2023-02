Firefighters responded Friday night in bitter cold temperatures to a house fire in Throggs Neck.

The FDNY reported to the 281 Hollywood Ave. home around 10:30 p.m. Firefighters quickly got the blaze under control.

They say the fire happened near the back of their second floor. It was not immediately clear if the family was allowed back into the home.

FDNY says they responded to many fires in New York City on Friday night.