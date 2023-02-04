ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Charles Barkley explains what Kevin Durant has to do to earn old heads' respect -"The rules are already there"

By Peter Sunjic
 2 days ago

In the eyes of Charles Barkley and the old heads, Kevin Durant is still not among the best basketball players ever, at least not until he wins the title with "his" team

Kevin Durant

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports/© Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone knows that Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley have a hot and cold relationship with a lot of friction. The NBA Hall of Famer has often called out the Nets star for being overly sensitive . But Chuck went a step further and claimed that the Nets' superstar would never get the respect he deserves from the old heads if he doesn't win NBA titles without the Warriors' help.

Winning with his team

It is a well-known fact that Kevin Durant is one of the most potent offensive players of all time. A 6'11" forward who can create his own shot and score the ball from anywhere on the court, no doubt his skillset is out of this world. However, his move to the Golden State Warriors in 2016 stirred up the NBA scene, and many still resent him for that move. Kevin won two NBA championships with the Warriors, taking home 2 Finals MVP awards along the way.But according to the great Charles Barkley, who spoke about the issue on the All The Smoke podcast, Durant will never earn his respect and enter the conversation for greatest players ever unless he wins a title with "his" team.

"KD is a great, great player, but he is going to have to win a championship without the Warriors to get the old heads' respect."

Kobe and LeBron have done it

The analogies Barkley uses in this example are those of Kobe and LeBron. In the recent past, both players have also handled such situations and emerged victorious. The late great Kobe Bryant also had to silence the critics and win a title without Shaq, and that's exactly what he did. LeBron James was also heavily criticized for taking his talents to South Beach, teaming up with Wade and Bosh, and winning the championship the "easy" way. He did it a couple of years later with the Cavs and the Lakers. Both examples speak in favor of how the rules exist, as Barkley points out.

"The rules are already there, and if you don't want to follow the rules you can get mad and call me names. K.D. is great, but he is going to have to win a championship before we put him up here with these guys." Chuck pointed out. "As much as I love LeBron, I said we are not going to give you flowers until you win one without D-Wade, and those are the rules. You can get mad when guys say it, but those are the rules."

Therefore, the question remains whether KD will be able to bring a title to the team that he will be able to call his own and earn the respect of the old heads that he deserves.

Comments / 1

ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

