Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Yes, the "World's Most Dangerous Tree" can be found here in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
Cruise Ships, Orlando to PanamaOscarOrlando, FL
NBA Makes Major Announcement After BrawlOnlyHomersOrlando, FL
Of course, the weirdest world record ever came from OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade
The Brooklyn Nets have sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks
Sixers Rumored to Have Interest in a Reunion With Pistons Center
The Sixers could look into reuniting with Pistons center, Nerlens Noel.
Magic rookie Kevon Harris revealed what Mo Bamba really said to Austin Rivers before they fought
Well, folks We might have an idea on what set things off between Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba on Friday night. For those who don’t know, the two got into a scuffle at the tail end of the 3rd quarter of the Timberwolves-Magic matchup. It all just seemed so random considering the two of them didn’t have any prior history together.
NBA announces significant discipline for Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers
The NBA did not take long to announce discipline for those who participated in the fight during Friday night’s Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game that was started by Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers. The league said Saturday that Bamba was suspended four games and Rivers three games for their roles in the altercation (video of the... The post NBA announces significant discipline for Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim
Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Kevin Durant's True Feelings On Playing With Ben Simmons After Kyrie Irving Trade
NBA Insider reveals KD's thoughts on Ben Simmons.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers, Jalen Suggs suspended after Magic-Timberwolves brawl
The NBA has handed down suspensions for the Timberwolves' Austin Rivers and the Magic's Mo Bamba and Jalen Suggs following Friday's altercation.
James Harden, Doc Rivers Highlight Tyrese Maxey’s Play vs. Spurs
Tyrese Maxey gave the Sixers what they needed on Friday night against the Spurs.
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Outduels Hakeem Olajuwon, Ralph Sampson In Win Over Rockets
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA yet he doesn’t get talked about nearly enough in those conversations. Regardless, Kareem remains far and away the greatest scorer of all-time and his exploits stretched even into the latter stages of his career. No...
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
Bleacher Report
Nets Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton Discussed with Raptors amid Siakam Buzz
The Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors continue to be at the center of plenty of trade rumors leading up to Thursday's deadline, and the latest includes Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton as potential targets. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the Nets are interested in Pascal Siakam, while Toronto "covets" Claxton....
Bleacher Report
Mavericks' Christian Wood Says He Hopes He's Not Traded amid Clippers Rumors
Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood is aware that he's been the subject of trade discussions recently, but he's hoping to stay put. Wood told reporters on Monday that he's been trying to talk to head coach Jason Kidd and general manager Nico Harrison as much as possible before Thursday's trade deadline.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Thanks Nets Fans After Mavs Trade: 'Grateful I Got to Live out My Dream'
Kyrie Irving posted a farewell message to Brooklyn Nets fans after his reported trade to the Dallas Mavericks:. The Mavericks acquired Irving and Markieff Morris in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move came after...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LAL Seeks to Limit Repeater Tax Hit While Exploring Deadline Trades
The Los Angeles Lakers may be trying to thread an impossibly small needle as they potentially look to trade Russell Westbrook before the Feb. 9 deadline and bolster the roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Alongside the complications of moving Westbrook's massive $47 million deal, the Lakers also reportedly...
Bleacher Report
Clippers Criticized by Fans in Tight Win over Nets After Failed Kyrie Trade Pursuit
It was anything but pretty, but the Los Angeles Clippers managed to escape Barclays Center with a 124-116 victory over the significantly shorthanded Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Los Angeles ended its six-game road trip against Eastern Conference foes with a 4-2 record and improved to 31-26 on the season behind 29 points from Paul George, 24 points from Kawhi Leonard and a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds from Ivica Zubac.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James 'Disappointed' Lakers Didn't Trade for Kyrie Irving for NBA Title Push
LeBron James admitted he's "definitely disappointed" the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to land Kyrie Irving ahead of the NBA trade deadline. With Irving reportedly on his way to the Dallas Mavericks, James told ESPN's Michael Wilbon his mindset has shifted back to making the most of what the Lakers have moving forward.
Comments / 0