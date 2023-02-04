Read full article on original website
Related
A 1969 Chevrolet Corvette was just auctioned for $3.14 million. Here's why it's worth so much
The only 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible ZL-1 ever built was auctioned for $3.14 million at the RM Sotheby's event in Arizona.
Classic Chevy Camaro RS Found Abandoned In Italian Mansion
An abandoned 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS found in the basement of an ex-rich person is all the proof you need that when times get tough, even the most prized possessions will get left behind. This classic muscle car was discovered in a basement in Italy after its previous owner abandoned...
MotorTrend Magazine
1-of-7 Rarity! 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Sells for a Cool Million at Mecum Kissimmee
Let's be honest, muscle cars are not the first thought when we hear about vehicles that sell for $1 million (and more in some instances) at high-end sales like Mecum Auctions' events. Seven-figure rides typically are called "exotics" or "supercars" and hail from somewhere in Europe or other continents, can be the only one of their kind and in impeccable condition, and often show fewer than 100 original miles on their odometers.
MotorTrend Magazine
GM’s Vortec 8100 Engine: The 454’s Forgotten Big Brother
The General Motors Vortec 8100 V-8 engine was introduced in 2001 fullsize Chevy and GMC pickup trucks, RVs, vans, and SUVs as an alternative to the then-new Duramax diesel for customers seeking maximum hauling capability without the sourcing hassles and cost of diesel fuel. Also popular in maritime applications, the nautical version marketed by Crusader was branded Captains Choice, a great name if ever there was one. Of concern to car crafters, the Vortec 8100 (also known by its RPO number L18) was never offered in Chevrolet passenger cars because its hefty cast-iron heads and block bring total engine weight to 761 pounds.
Autoweek.com
This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8
General Motors is investing $854 million into its small-block V8 production facilities to prepare to launch the sixth generation of this venerable engine. This announcement came after a report of a failed battery factory under the LG partnership. The sixth-generation engine is expected to make more power and be more...
fordauthority.com
1971 Ford Bronco With Camper Up For Auction
With the entire Ford Bronco market – as a whole – heating up in a big way over the past several years, we’re seeing a wide variety of SUVs pop up for sale and go for big bucks. That includes both nice, low-mile examples and even higher-mile, well-worn ones – from all generations, not just a few. One of the more unique offerings in recent memory was a 1970 Ford Bronco equipped with a vintage camper that popped up for sale back in October 2021, and now, this 1971 Ford Bronco with the same kind of Bronco-branded Four Wheel pop-up camper is up for grabs over at Bring a Trailer.
fordauthority.com
1967 Ford Mustang GT350 Tribute Convertible Up For Auction
Early Ford Mustang Shelby models are – and always have been – favorites among both enthusiasts and collectors alike, but for those that don’t have a hefty amount of money in the bank, are generally unobtainable. That’s precisely where tribute cars come into play – vehicles made to look just like something like a Shelby GT350 or GT500, albeit without the hefty price tag or historical prominence. That also figures to be the case with this very nice 1967 Ford Mustang GT350 tribute convertible that’s currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer, too.
Here’s the Cheapest Full-Size V8 Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Dreaming of a reasonably priced pickup truck with a V8 engine? Here are your most budget-friendly options. The post Here’s the Cheapest Full-Size V8 Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
What The Current Market For 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 Roadster Looks Like
The 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 Roadster is a true masterpiece of automotive engineering. Born from the collaboration of Ford and British automaker AC, this iconic sports car was created to challenge the Chevrolet Corvette and become the leading American sports car of its time. With its powerful engine and lightweight...
fordauthority.com
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang Revealed
Carroll Shelby – a name that grew synonymous with Ford performance over the years thanks to his monumental motorsports efforts and many fortified Blue Oval-based builds – passed away back in 2012, but his legacy lives on to this day in the form of not only official Ford products – but also the company that bears his name – Shelby American. That particular outfit celebrated its own 60th anniversary last year with the launch of the latest Shelby GT500KR, based on the S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Now, that same organization is celebrating 100 years since its namesake’s birth with the debut of another special model – the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang.
marketplace.org
Without the range and the rumble, Harley-Davidson finds e-motorcycles a hard sell
Harley-Davidson told investors on Thursday that it had a pretty good close to 2022. Global motorcycle shipments were up 18% in the fourth quarter compared to the year before. But the news was not so great for LiveWire, Harley’s electric motorcycle business. Revenue there was down by 28%. Harley spun out LiveWire into a separate entity last year, though it still owns most of it.
Ford vs. GM: A tale of two automakers
GM and Ford are driving down two different paths for investors, creating a divide within the automotive sector after quarterly earnings and input from the CEOs.
5 Cars Owned By Brian Johnson That Proves He Has Great Taste
Brian Johnson, the lead singer for AC/DC, has an amazing car collection in his Florida garage. Here is a list of five of our favorite cars the rock star owns.
torquenews.com
2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 - What Makes It So Special?
We show you exactly why the 2023 Silverado ZR2 pickup truck is considered Chevrolet’s “flagship” vehicle. We counted a dozen things lesser trucks don’t have. Special pickup trucks are all the rage. Raptor, TRX, Lightning, Tremor, TRD Pro, Pro-4X, Big Horn, and all the rest are the special nicknames given to some of Chevrolet’s pickup truck competitors. To match this list of better-than-standard pickups, Chevrolet’s Silverado has the ZR2 trim. It’s very special in many ways.
Man Gets Back Heirloom 1955 Corvette Lost In Coin Toss
One of the best parts of going to car shows, meets, cruises, etc. is hearing people’s stories about their classic cars. One of the more amazing stories we’ve heard in a while was shared by Keith Tholin in an article in The Wall Street Journal recently. It’s a story of the loss of a 1955 Chevrolet Corvette in a coin toss and how the man got the beloved sports car back later.
Mechanic Stumbled Upon the Last of the Charger Models in Production and It Has Folks in Their Feels
Goodbye, beautiful machine
fordauthority.com
Ford Leaves Truck And Engine Manufacturing Association
Ford is investing heavily in all-electric vehicles as it aims to eventually convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs in Europe by 2030, though it hasn’t yet determined a date to do so in North America. Regardless, The Blue Oval has set lower expectations in terms of when it might electrify its heavier-duty commercial vehicles, which is understandable given the state of current EV battery technology. In the meantime, FoMoCo continues to back efforts to reduce climate change, which is precisely why it has decided to exit the Truck and Engine Manufacturing Association (EMA), according to Politico.
MotorTrend Magazine
That Time When HOT ROD’s XR-6 Won America's Most Beautiful Roadster
You know what they say about beauty and the eye of the beholder. To my eye, the angular, asymmetrical XR-6 isn't a beautiful hot rod, but the judges at the Grand National Roadster Show thought differently, and awarded the HOT ROD project car the America's Most Beautiful Roadster trophy in 1963.
I’m a mechanic – six cars’ expenses ruined my customers’ lives and one driver even destroyed his marriage
DAVID Long is an auto mechanic who has seen car repair bills ruin several of his customers’ lives. Fortunately, David made a video highlighting how these car owners incurred their high service expenses so you can avoid making the same mistakes. 2007 GMC Acadia. Long stated that he believes...
1987 Camaro IROC-Z In Trailer Full Of Muscle Cars
The third generation Chevrolet Camaro is a very interesting automobile for so many reasons but the major one has got to be their popularity with enthusiasts. Richard Rawlings is one of those people who is just drawn to these cars for one reason or another. Luckily he recently uncovered a massive treasure of cars, one of which perfectly embodies the best examples of that generation ever made. Somehow, the automobiles wound up inside a trailer full of muscle cars and eventually made their way onto the set of Gas Monkey Garage.
Comments / 0