WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Wrestle Zone

Brock Lesnar Challenges Brock Lesnar To A Match At WWE Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar has thrown down the gauntlet, and Bobby Lashley will think it over. “The Beast Incarnate” returned to WWE on the January 23 episode of WWE RAW and attacked Lashley. He competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble, but he was eliminated in short order by Lashley. Enraged, Lesnar brutally attacked Baron Corbin at ringside and stormed to the back.
Fightful

Shawn Michaels Says ‘There Is No Talk Of’ NXT Talent Taking Bookings Beyond ‘One-Shot’ Deal With ROW

Currently, Ivy Nile wrestling for a promotion outside of WWE is being viewed as a one-off. Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion announced that WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile would participate in an upcoming event on Saturday, February 11. Shawn Michaels addressed the booking and the possibility of more Superstars taking outside bookings on a post-show media call following WWE NXT Vengeance Day.
wrestletalk.com

Sami Zayn/Cody Rhodes Controversy, WrestleMania 39 Main Event Update

A look at the ongoing controversy involving Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes, as well as what it means for the main event of WrestleMania 39. It’s getting close to decision time as the Road to WrestleMania heats up, so let’s take a look…. Should Roman Reigns Face Sami...
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW

At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
tjrwrestling.net

Sami Zayn Not Considered WrestleMania Headliner By WWE Management

Sami Zayn might be the talk of the wrestling world at the moment but a report suggests that he is still not seen as a WrestleMania headliner by WWE management. Sami Zayn finally had enough of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble when he slammed a chair into Reigns’ back after The tribal Chief demanded he use the weapon to finish off Kevin Owens.
Fightful

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Producers, Backstage News, More

- Men's Royal Rumble: Michael Hayes, Shane Helms, Jason Jordan, Kenny Dykstra, Jamie Noble. - Pitch Black Change- Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight: Abyss. - Women's Royal Rumble: TJ Wilson, Moly Holly, Petey Williams, Jason Jordan. - Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns: Michael Hayes. Royal Rumble news. - Jason Cade...
Fightful

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Title Bout Added To NJPW New Beginning In Osaka

A new title match has been added to NJPW New Beginning in Osaka. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that House of Torture (SHO, EVIL, & Yujiro Takahashi) will defend their NEVER Openweight Six-Man Titles against Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, & Ren Narita. The six-man bout was previously announced, but the six-man...
