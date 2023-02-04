Read full article on original website
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Matt Riddle Shows Off 'Amazing' New Grill, Thanks Girlfriend For Supporting Him During 'Recovery'
Matt Riddle changes up his look during his time away from WWE. Riddle has been away from WWE television since the December 5 episode of WWE Raw where he was injured by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. At the time, WWE had announced that Matt Riddle would be out of action for up to six weeks.
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
Wrestle Zone
Brock Lesnar Challenges Brock Lesnar To A Match At WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar has thrown down the gauntlet, and Bobby Lashley will think it over. “The Beast Incarnate” returned to WWE on the January 23 episode of WWE RAW and attacked Lashley. He competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble, but he was eliminated in short order by Lashley. Enraged, Lesnar brutally attacked Baron Corbin at ringside and stormed to the back.
Shawn Michaels Says ‘There Is No Talk Of’ NXT Talent Taking Bookings Beyond ‘One-Shot’ Deal With ROW
Currently, Ivy Nile wrestling for a promotion outside of WWE is being viewed as a one-off. Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion announced that WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile would participate in an upcoming event on Saturday, February 11. Shawn Michaels addressed the booking and the possibility of more Superstars taking outside bookings on a post-show media call following WWE NXT Vengeance Day.
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Sami Zayn attacks Roman Reigns
Reigns vs. Zayn is now official for Elimination Chamber in Montreal.
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn/Cody Rhodes Controversy, WrestleMania 39 Main Event Update
A look at the ongoing controversy involving Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes, as well as what it means for the main event of WrestleMania 39. It’s getting close to decision time as the Road to WrestleMania heats up, so let’s take a look…. Should Roman Reigns Face Sami...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW
At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
Mercedes Mone Set To Appear At Planet Comicon 2023 In Kansas City
Mone is headed to Kansas City. Fightful has exclusively learned that NJPW star Mercedes Mone is set to appear at Planet Comicon 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The convention will held at the Kansas City Convention Center on March 17-19, 2023. Fans can see the full press release that was...
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Not Considered WrestleMania Headliner By WWE Management
Sami Zayn might be the talk of the wrestling world at the moment but a report suggests that he is still not seen as a WrestleMania headliner by WWE management. Sami Zayn finally had enough of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble when he slammed a chair into Reigns’ back after The tribal Chief demanded he use the weapon to finish off Kevin Owens.
FSW No Escape: Execution Day Results (1/29): Hammerstone, Danny Limelight In Action
Future Stars of Wrestling held its FSW No Escape: Execution Day on January 29 from Silver Nugget Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The event aired on FITE TV. Learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. FSW No Escape: Execution Day...
Samu Anoa'i Acknowledges Roman Reigns As 'Tribal Chief' And Explains Absence From WWE Raw XXX
Samu Anoa'i acknowledges The Tribal Chief and explains his absence from WWE Raw XXX. Samu of The Headshrinkers was scheduled to be at WWE Raw XXX along with Rikishi and The Wild Samoans, Afa & Sika. Originally scheduled to be an acknowledgment ceremony for Roman Reigns, The Bloodline ended up...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Producers, Backstage News, More
- Men's Royal Rumble: Michael Hayes, Shane Helms, Jason Jordan, Kenny Dykstra, Jamie Noble. - Pitch Black Change- Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight: Abyss. - Women's Royal Rumble: TJ Wilson, Moly Holly, Petey Williams, Jason Jordan. - Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns: Michael Hayes. Royal Rumble news. - Jason Cade...
Carmelo Hayes Explains What He Felt Could Have Been Done Better In Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Bout
Carmelo Hayes picked up a big victory at NXT Vengeance Day when he defeated Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three falls match. The bout featured the return of Dabba-Kato, who was once known as Commander Azeez and aligned with Crews. Hayes ended up winning two straight falls, which is a rare...
Roxanne Perez Recalls Booker T Being Mad At Her At Reality Of Wrestling, Sharmell Comforting Her
Roxanne Perez is on top of the NXT women's division as the reigning NXT Women's Champion. Roxanne has already made a significant impact in her young career and she started her journey early, joining Booker T's reality of wrestling as a teenager. Booker had faith in Roxanne during in her...
Preview The Opening For NXT Vengeance Day, Batista Not Joining DC Cinematic Universe | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update ahead of WWE NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4, 2023. - Tonight, NXT Vengeance Day is the first standalone NXT event outside Florida in 3 years. Tonight's show will be opened by one of nxt's greatest exports, Charlotte Flair. Fans can see the full opening above.
Top Flight, Castagnoli/Yuta, Billie Starkz, More Set For Action On 2/6 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for the February 6 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. All Elite Wrestling announced the following lineup for Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation:. AEW Dark: Elevation (2/6) Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) vs. Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) & Zack Clayton. Claudio Castagnoli...
Adam Cole Discusses Switching To A Babyface Approach, His Goals In AEW
On the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole made his return to the promotion after being sidelined from in-ring competition AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door with concussion issues. Cole has been a heel during his entire AEW run, and the last time fans saw him on screen in...
NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Title Bout Added To NJPW New Beginning In Osaka
A new title match has been added to NJPW New Beginning in Osaka. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that House of Torture (SHO, EVIL, & Yujiro Takahashi) will defend their NEVER Openweight Six-Man Titles against Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, & Ren Narita. The six-man bout was previously announced, but the six-man...
Fightful
