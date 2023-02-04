ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cindy Crawford Shares Nostalgic Throwback From Vintage Photo Shoot

By Ananya Panchal
 2 days ago

The supermodel has been in the industry for almost four decades.

Cindy Crawford.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford is feeling nostalgic. The 56-year-old shared a cheeky Instagram throwback post from an old photo shoot with Sante D’Orazio. She wore a white button-up shirt and left it open and hanging off her shoulders. Crawford paired the top with a bold pendant necklace and sultry makeup, including a dark lip and feathered brows. She wrapped her arms around her chest.

#TBT from @santedorazio ’s archives ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥,” she captioned the post.

The photographer chimed in to the comments with some emojis: “❤️❤️🔥❤️ 😘.”

“I love his work,” chirped Rita Wilson . “Was lucky to shoot with him twice.”

“Wow @santedorazio one of the greats shooting the GOAT,” piped in Lyndie Benson .

Crawford quickly became a force of nature after entering the modeling industry in the early 1980’s.

“She changed the perception of the ‘sexy American girl’ from classic blue [eyed] blonde to a more sultry brunette with brains, charm and professionalism to spare,” designer Michael Kors said after the supermodel moved to New York City and signed with Elite Model Management agency in 1986.

“I remember as a teenage girl, being very excited to see a top model who was brunette,” one fan quipped in the comments. “Because, prior to that, it seemed like they were all blonde. Thanks for blazing the trail!”

Crawford landed in the 1988 SI Swimsuit Issue, and 10 years later, she posed for the cover of Playboy . In 2004, the 18-time Vogue cover star cofounded Meaningful Beauty , a product line developed in partnership with renowned anti-aging doctor Jean-Louis Sebagh. The company is worth an estimated $400 million today.

