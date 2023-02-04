Opinion: The problem of two-bills-in-one

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a rally to support school choice, hosted by the Utah Association of Public Charter Schools, at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

In response to HB215 , the Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox have missed the point. This issue is not about school choice; the matter is about sponsoring two opposing bills together which damages faith between educators and the governor. While building trust with the educational community over the past few years, this bill only dampened the trust between the governor and the Utah educational community.

When the governor and Legislature pride themselves on doing things the “ Utah Way ,” this law is the antithesis of it. It is following the federal government’s omnibus example, by packaging rival bills, simply to pass school choice. Rather than doing it the Utah way, they are attempting to push through a school voucher rider.

The governor and Legislature should have run two separate and distinct bills. Teachers should not be held hostage to a school voucher program that they oppose.

Dave Nielsen

Highland