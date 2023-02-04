Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Related
WVNews
Mahomes, Hurts latest Texas prep QBs on Super Bowl stage
DALLAS (AP) — Texas high school quarterbacks guru Todd Dodge got what he wanted when Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia won their conference championship games. “I really like Joe Burrow,” Dodge said with a chuckle in reference to Cincinnati's star quarterback, “but I'm not going...
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Who are the youngest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl?
Jalen Hurts’ ascension could augment yet again. The young Philadelphia Eagles star has taken his game to a new level in 2022, thus seeing him become an irreplaceable piece to the team’s run to Super Bowl LVII. The 2020 second-round pick will become one of the youngest quarterbacks...
Four Commanders Ranked Among All-Time Super Bowl QBs
Are Washington Commanders QBs ranked too low as the best-ever quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl?
Patrick Mahomes injury update: How Chiefs QB is feeling ahead of Super Bowl 57
The Kansas City Chiefs will have quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the starting lineup for Super Bowl 57 against the Eagles. But how will his high ankle sprain impact him?. Patrick Mahomes commented on his injury over the weekend, saying that much of his concern is mental, rather than physical. Mahomes has done all he can to prepare himself for the big game with an extra week of rest. Odds are, he’s had the necessary recovery time.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
NBC Sports
Madden simulation predicts Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were instant classics. If EA Sports’ Super Bowl LVII prediction plays out on the field, this year’s game will be more of a dud. The video game company released its “Madden NFL 23” Super Bowl...
Madden NFL 23 picks Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl winner
Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and a Madden video game simulation has predicted a winner. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Madden NFL 23′s official simulation has the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-17. The simulation also predicts Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts will be named Super Bowl MVP.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles-Chiefs: Super Bowl LVII Positional Breakdown
In many ways Super Bowl LVII is like the famed Spiderman meme. On paper there are so many similarities between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s a little freaky. Both teams are 16-3 and entered the postseason as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. Through the 17 games of the regular season, each team scored exactly 564 points and had six All-Pro selections, a group that included their starting quarterbacks and a Kelce brother.
Wichita Eagle
Recap: Kansas City Chiefs talk during Super Bowl Opening Night in Arizona
The countdown to Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles showdown is on, and one of game week’s most time-honored (and unscripted) traditions kicks things up a notch Monday evening:. Opening Night at Super Bowl LVII. We’re following the action here, with how to watch and other details about tonight’s...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs get good news on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs. Eagles
The first indication that L’Jarius Sneed had good news to share about the injury he’d suffered early in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals came on Opening Night for Super Bowl LVII. As in, he was there. While meeting with reporters crowded around his platform during...
Wichita Eagle
For the Chiefs, the reality of the Super Bowl experience hits home on Opening Night
The Super Bowl LVII media spectacle known as Opening Night held court Monday evening, and over-the-top exposure took center stage. The event at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix — home of the NBA’s Suns — brought its usual zaniness, including one “reporter” wearing a barrel and possibly not much else, and another donning the mask of a wrestler.
Wichita Eagle
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Scheduled to Speak at Astrology Seminar
As he mulls his future in football, Aaron Rodgers is staying busy. This past weekend, he won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, proving his skills on the golf course, and on Monday he’ll focus on another one of his interests off the gridiron: astrology. Rodgers is scheduled to be a...
Wichita Eagle
New Team Makes Big Move in Rodgers’ Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – If the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers decide a trade is in their best interests, two obvious trade destinations have emerged. One is the New York Jets, with a talented roster and a new offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, that would come with a huge seal of approval from Rodgers.
Wichita Eagle
Jonathan Wells Endorses Texans Pick of Ohio State QB: ‘C.J. Stroud For President’
HOUSTON — The hiring of coach DeMeco Ryans has brought new life to the Houston Texans. But the promise fans have felt since Ryans' return will reach another level with the possibility of drafting either quarterback prospects C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young. There will be a massive debate between...
Wichita Eagle
Ray Lewis to Help Ravens LB Roquan Smith be ‘Freaking Phenomenal’
During Ray Lewis' time in the NFL, he brought the linebacker position to another level with both his play on the field and his leadership qualities. And now Lewis, 10 years into retirement, thinks he can still help the Ravens' defense by making current linebacker and recent trade acquisition Roquan Smith better.
Eagles, Chiefs arrive in Arizona for Super Bowl 57
PHOENIX, Az. (WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Phoenix on Sunday one week before a showdown between two of the league’s most dynamic quarterbacks. The Eagles arrived in their team Super Bowl outfits while quarterback Jalen Hurts wore a throwback Eagles jacket. Both team planes had flags out the pilots’ […]
Wichita Eagle
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: LB Isaiah Land, Florida A&M
The Las Vegas Raiders had an inside look at some of the top NFL draft prospects in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, and there were a handful of players that made a case on why they should get selected in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Silver and Black will...
Wichita Eagle
What Alabama’s Coordinator Hires Mean For The SEC’s Future
Head coach Nick Saban managed to stay in the news during the coaching carousel. Alabama parted ways with offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, as both left the program to take the same role in new locations. Golding moved on to Ole Miss to work under head...
Comments / 0