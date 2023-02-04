ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Elk checked for brucellosis test negative

MISSOULA, Mont. — Elk that were captured in the Pioneer Mountains as part of a targeted elk brucellosis surveillance project tested negative for the disease. Wildlife officials tested 149 samples of blood from the captured elk. All results were negative. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released the following information:
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Montana’s Highest Bridge Isn’t Where You Think It Is

If you're a person who appreciates varied bridge design, it can be a real treat to wander the highways and byways of the Treasure State. That's because Montana, which is laced with rivers and streams, has an astonishing amount of bridges. Montana Department of Transportation tracks over 5,000 in all, which includes huge spans across the major rivers like the Missouri, Clark Fork, and Yellowstone all the way down to itty bitty bridges you might not even notice on county roads.
MONTANA STATE
theelectricgf.com

City considering amended energy contract

City Commissioners will consider amending their energy contract during the Feb. 7 meeting in an effort to keep costs more stable. The city retained a consultant, Jim Morin, in October and again in January to review their energy contract and options. In November 2022, commissioners renewed their natural gas supply...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana educators, lawmakers seek better Indian education enforcement

HELENA, Mont. — On Monday in the House Education Committee, lawmakers heard a bill that would strengthen laws related to Indian Education for All. House Bill 338 would ensure certified personnel and students receive instruction on American Indian Studies and would also increase the standards of for IEFA education districts must meet to receive state payments.
MONTANA STATE
ypradio.org

Feds to explore delisting of Greater Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Friday that it is exploring whether grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems are sufficiently recovered to no longer be considered as an endangered species. The agency’s announcement was welcomed by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and other Republican officials,...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

FWP seeks input on proposed project to benefit westslope cutthroat trout

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks invites the public to share their thoughts on efforts to benefit native westslope cutthroat trout in tributaries in the Middle and North forks of the Flathead River. The current proposal from FWP would continue extracting and relocating hybrid and rainbow trout...
KALISPELL, MT
rmef.org

Landowners Sought to Improve Hunter Access

Below are two news releases – one from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the other via Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks – about landowner programs that open or improve public access for hunting. Several other states have similar programs. Attention landowners: Idaho Fish and Game...
IDAHO STATE
NBCMontana

MT Contractors Association recognizes 3 Bozeman area projects

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Contractors Association awarded 16 Montana contractors for excellence in construction at its annual winter convention in Helena last week. To be nominated for an award for each category, the MCA went over the complexity and quality of each project. During the winter convention, three...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Snowpack percentages decrease after low precipitation in January

MISSOULA, Mont. — Experts are seeing snowpack percentages decrease in Montana after one month of below-normal precipitation. Weather patterns changed in early January and produced relatively dry conditions for the month, with the lowest precipitation totals along the Rocky Mountain Front. The Natural Resources Conservation Service released the following...
MONTANA STATE
BizReport.com

How To Start An LLC In Montana 2023: Free Guide

Creating an LLC in Montana can be a smart way to protect your personal assets and enjoy a more favorable taxation situation. But is this business entity right for you? And how do you go about starting an LLC, anyway?. We’ve created this article to answer those questions. Below, you’ll...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Study shows Montanans share love for grizzly bears

MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks conducted a survey, and the results show Montanans hold strong opinions for grizzly bears. According to co-author Alex Metcalf, 80-90% of respondents think bears make Montana special and residents should learn to live with them. However,...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Montana's snowpack decreased after a dry January

Montana’s snowpack decreased statewide following January’s relatively dry conditions. According to the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman, three months of ample precipitation across much of Montana ground to a halt last month. Snowpack percentages are near to above normal east of the Continental...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana ranks in top 15 for domestic migration

Missoula, MT — The pandemic brought several changes to everyday life, one of those being the great migration. New data from the data ranks Montana as 13th for domestic migration in 2022. New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a population increase of 1.5% totaling 16,003 people who...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Three school-based health centers in Great Falls are the first to receive autism certification in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alluvion Health announced its three school-based health centers have received the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. The centers are the first in the state of Montana to earn autism certification. To receive the CAC designation, Alluvion Health’s School-Based Health Centers at Longfellow, Paris Gibson, and...
GREAT FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

SBA deadline approaches for Montanans to apply for federal disaster loan

MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration reminds small nonfarm businesses in seven Montana counties to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. The deadline is March 1 for the following counties: Powell, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, and Missoula. These loans...
POWELL COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Montana Historical Society to host 2 free programs this February

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Historical Society will host two free public programs for the month of February in honor of Black History Month and Valentine's Day. On Feb. 9, director of the MTHS's Montana African American Heritage Resources Project, Kate Hampton will lead a discussion on the history of Montana laws that affected Black residents.
MONTANA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede

(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy