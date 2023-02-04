Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Elk checked for brucellosis test negative
MISSOULA, Mont. — Elk that were captured in the Pioneer Mountains as part of a targeted elk brucellosis surveillance project tested negative for the disease. Wildlife officials tested 149 samples of blood from the captured elk. All results were negative. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released the following information:
Montana’s Highest Bridge Isn’t Where You Think It Is
If you're a person who appreciates varied bridge design, it can be a real treat to wander the highways and byways of the Treasure State. That's because Montana, which is laced with rivers and streams, has an astonishing amount of bridges. Montana Department of Transportation tracks over 5,000 in all, which includes huge spans across the major rivers like the Missouri, Clark Fork, and Yellowstone all the way down to itty bitty bridges you might not even notice on county roads.
theelectricgf.com
City considering amended energy contract
City Commissioners will consider amending their energy contract during the Feb. 7 meeting in an effort to keep costs more stable. The city retained a consultant, Jim Morin, in October and again in January to review their energy contract and options. In November 2022, commissioners renewed their natural gas supply...
NBCMontana
Montana educators, lawmakers seek better Indian education enforcement
HELENA, Mont. — On Monday in the House Education Committee, lawmakers heard a bill that would strengthen laws related to Indian Education for All. House Bill 338 would ensure certified personnel and students receive instruction on American Indian Studies and would also increase the standards of for IEFA education districts must meet to receive state payments.
ypradio.org
Feds to explore delisting of Greater Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Friday that it is exploring whether grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems are sufficiently recovered to no longer be considered as an endangered species. The agency’s announcement was welcomed by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and other Republican officials,...
NBCMontana
FWP seeks input on proposed project to benefit westslope cutthroat trout
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks invites the public to share their thoughts on efforts to benefit native westslope cutthroat trout in tributaries in the Middle and North forks of the Flathead River. The current proposal from FWP would continue extracting and relocating hybrid and rainbow trout...
rmef.org
Landowners Sought to Improve Hunter Access
Below are two news releases – one from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the other via Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks – about landowner programs that open or improve public access for hunting. Several other states have similar programs. Attention landowners: Idaho Fish and Game...
NBCMontana
MT Contractors Association recognizes 3 Bozeman area projects
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Contractors Association awarded 16 Montana contractors for excellence in construction at its annual winter convention in Helena last week. To be nominated for an award for each category, the MCA went over the complexity and quality of each project. During the winter convention, three...
NBCMontana
Snowpack percentages decrease after low precipitation in January
MISSOULA, Mont. — Experts are seeing snowpack percentages decrease in Montana after one month of below-normal precipitation. Weather patterns changed in early January and produced relatively dry conditions for the month, with the lowest precipitation totals along the Rocky Mountain Front. The Natural Resources Conservation Service released the following...
BizReport.com
How To Start An LLC In Montana 2023: Free Guide
Creating an LLC in Montana can be a smart way to protect your personal assets and enjoy a more favorable taxation situation. But is this business entity right for you? And how do you go about starting an LLC, anyway?. We’ve created this article to answer those questions. Below, you’ll...
NBCMontana
Study shows Montanans share love for grizzly bears
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks conducted a survey, and the results show Montanans hold strong opinions for grizzly bears. According to co-author Alex Metcalf, 80-90% of respondents think bears make Montana special and residents should learn to live with them. However,...
mtpr.org
Montana's snowpack decreased after a dry January
Montana’s snowpack decreased statewide following January’s relatively dry conditions. According to the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman, three months of ample precipitation across much of Montana ground to a halt last month. Snowpack percentages are near to above normal east of the Continental...
NBCMontana
Montana ranks in top 15 for domestic migration
Missoula, MT — The pandemic brought several changes to everyday life, one of those being the great migration. New data from the data ranks Montana as 13th for domestic migration in 2022. New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a population increase of 1.5% totaling 16,003 people who...
NBCMontana
Bill changing Judicial Standards Commission nominations clears 2nd reading
HELENA, Mont. — Republicans in the Montana legislature are continuing to work on passing bills that they say will make the judicial branch of the state more transparent and less likely to have conflicts of interest. The latest piece of potential law regarding the judiciary that is making its...
montanarightnow.com
Three school-based health centers in Great Falls are the first to receive autism certification in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Alluvion Health announced its three school-based health centers have received the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. The centers are the first in the state of Montana to earn autism certification. To receive the CAC designation, Alluvion Health’s School-Based Health Centers at Longfellow, Paris Gibson, and...
Montana bill addresses security and foreign ownership of land
A Miles City legislator has a bill that addresses the potential spying by other countries. Some were concerned about the Chinese even before the Chinese spy balloon over Billings this week.
Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Ending
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end in a few weeks, and two of the state’s top officials were in the KGVO studio on Friday’s Talk Back show to discuss it. Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of...
NBCMontana
SBA deadline approaches for Montanans to apply for federal disaster loan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Small Business Administration reminds small nonfarm businesses in seven Montana counties to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. The deadline is March 1 for the following counties: Powell, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, and Missoula. These loans...
NBCMontana
Montana Historical Society to host 2 free programs this February
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Historical Society will host two free public programs for the month of February in honor of Black History Month and Valentine's Day. On Feb. 9, director of the MTHS's Montana African American Heritage Resources Project, Kate Hampton will lead a discussion on the history of Montana laws that affected Black residents.
newsnationnow.com
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede
(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
