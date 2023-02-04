FORT LAUDERDALE -- A multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 prompted authorities to close several lanes during the early morning rush hour commute.The crash occurred at Stirling Road around 5 a.m., according to authorities.It was not clear if any injuries have been reported as a result of the wreck.As of 6:45 a.m., two southbound and express lanes remained closed but there was a heavy traffic backup.Motorists were urged to find an alternate route.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO