wflx.com
FHP searching for 2nd person responsible for fatal hit-and-run in Jupiter
A deadly investigation in the front of a Jupiter home. "I don't know if he was trying to cross the street and then the body was thrown," Juliana Dominguez said. Dominguez is still processing just what happened late Fridayyards from her front door. "They just hit him. He landed on...
wqcs.org
Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Arrest of Two Suspects
Indian River County - Monday February 6, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies arrested 57-year-old Gary Robin Kirkland last Thursday afternoon, February 2, on burglary and vehicle theft allegations. According to a release from the IRCSO, the events leading up to his apprehension began shortly after noon Thursday when IRC...
Jupiter police: Car makes illegal U-turn to avoid traffic stop, hits, kills pedestrian
JUPITER — A pedestrian was fatally struck Friday night by a vehicle that was making an illegal U-turn to avoid a traffic stop, police said Saturday. Jupiter police initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle at approximately 10 p.m. Friday. The driver of the vehicle, avoiding police, proceeded to make an illegal U-turn, hitting and killing a pedestrian near Center Street and Loxahatchee Drive, police said.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash At Palmetto Park Road And U.S. 441
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As of 5:46 a.m. — there is a major crash at the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and U.S. 441/SR 7. Traffic is being diverted from the intersection. Multiple cars are involved. We have learned one car may be […]
wflx.com
Increase in construction thefts, burglaries likely to raise cost of building
The cost of building projects is likely going up even more as construction site thefts and burglaries become more and more common on the Treasure Coast. Port St. Lucie police responded Monday morning to a burglary at a construction site located off Southeast Becker Road, the third on the Treasure Coast in less than a week.
tamaractalk.com
Tragic Murder Mystery Solved: Two Suspects Arrested for Killing of Tamarac Resident
A deadly mystery has been unraveled in Tamarac. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and the Missing Persons Unit, in collaboration with several other law enforcement agencies, arrested two suspects in connection to the murder of 28-year-old Gianni Coto of Tamarac. Coto was reported missing by his family on...
wflx.com
Woman, man face murder charges after victim found dead in Vero Beach
The remains of a man's body found along State Road 60 in Vero Beach on Jan. 30 have been identified and a Taramac woman and Tennessee man have been arrested in the homicide, Broward Sheriff's Office said Monday. Gianni Coto, 28, of Tamarac, had been missing since Jan. 25. The...
cw34.com
Over $30K of copper wire, materials stolen from construction site in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a construction site theft after over $30,000 worth of copper wire was stolen, along with other materials. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said they are looking for the burglars responsible for breaking into multiple storage contains and stealing tools, material and over $30,000 in copper wiring.
Multi-vehicle wreck snarls SB I-95 traffic in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 prompted authorities to close several lanes during the early morning rush hour commute.The crash occurred at Stirling Road around 5 a.m., according to authorities.It was not clear if any injuries have been reported as a result of the wreck.As of 6:45 a.m., two southbound and express lanes remained closed but there was a heavy traffic backup.Motorists were urged to find an alternate route.
Do you know this man? Sheriff's office seeks family of bicyclist killed by car
LAKE WORTH BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding the family of a 27-year-old bicyclist who died after being hit by a car last month. Rocael Ramirez Perez, whose address was not known, was riding a Hyper Shocker bicycle eastbound on the Lake Worth Bridge just after midnight Jan. 30. A car driven by a 24-year-old Riviera Beach man was also headed eastbound over the drawbridge and hit Ramirez Perez, who died.
Arrest made in shooting near Boynton Beach that killed bystander
BOYNTON BEACH —The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in what it called a "rolling gun battle" in December that killed a man in his home. A teen who turned 18 last month was arrested Jan. 31 and booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center. The sheriff's...
6-car crash on I-95 in Martin County closes all lanes, injures 7
A six-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95 north of Indiantown in Martin County closed all lanes and injured seven people Saturday morning.
cbs12.com
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A routine traffic stop led to a drug arrest in Indian River County. On Feb. 3, around 11:40 p.m., deputies with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle that failed to stop at the intersection of US Highway 1 and Highland Drive.
wflx.com
Thieves steal items valued at $30K from construction site
Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for the thieves responsible for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment from a new apartment building job site Sunday. Officers responded to the construction site — located behind a Publix in the 900 block of Southeast Becker Road —...
Student arrested after loaded gun confiscated at Palm Beach Gardens HS
A student is in custody after a loaded gun was confiscated Monday at Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, according to the Palm Beach County School District.
wflx.com
Man severely hurt in hit-and-run after recording vigil on Facebook Live in rehab
Progress is step by step and lately 70-year-old activist Bishop Bernard Wright has been making big one. They have taken him from Delray Beach Medical Center to Pinecrest Rehab Hospital. The progress has amazed Wright’s family, friends and medical staff, who said he has made a complete turn-around. “It’s...
cbs12.com
West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
wflx.com
Still no identification on body found in Okeechobee County
There are still unanswered questions in the case of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Autopsy results could be released as soon as Tuesday to confirm whether the human remains found in Okeechobee County over the weekend were those of Gary Levin. Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen said...
Autopsy Conducted On Remains Found Near Where Lyft Driver Went Missing
Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen says there was extreme decomposition of the remains discovered off State Road 70.
downbeach.com
Police advise: don’t become a victim of crime
Margate Police Chief Matthew Hankinson Thursday, Feb. 2 advised city residents and visitors to take simple precautions to prevent them from becoming a victim of crime. “There has been a recent rash of car burglaries in offshore communities,” Hankinson said. “Lock your car doors and don’t invite crime.”
