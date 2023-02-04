ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Jupiter police: Car makes illegal U-turn to avoid traffic stop, hits, kills pedestrian

JUPITER — A pedestrian was fatally struck Friday night by a vehicle that was making an illegal U-turn to avoid a traffic stop, police said Saturday. Jupiter police initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle at approximately 10 p.m. Friday. The driver of the vehicle, avoiding police, proceeded to make an illegal U-turn, hitting and killing a pedestrian near Center Street and Loxahatchee Drive, police said.
JUPITER, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash At Palmetto Park Road And U.S. 441

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As of 5:46 a.m. — there is a major crash at the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and U.S. 441/SR 7. Traffic is being diverted from the intersection. Multiple cars are involved. We have learned one car may be […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Multi-vehicle wreck snarls SB I-95 traffic in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 prompted authorities to close several lanes during the early morning rush hour commute.The crash occurred at Stirling Road around 5 a.m., according to authorities.It was not clear if any injuries have been reported as a result of the wreck.As of 6:45 a.m., two southbound and express lanes remained closed but there was a heavy traffic backup.Motorists were urged to find an alternate route.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Do you know this man? Sheriff's office seeks family of bicyclist killed by car

LAKE WORTH BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding the family of a 27-year-old bicyclist who died after being hit by a car last month. Rocael Ramirez Perez, whose address was not known, was riding a Hyper Shocker bicycle eastbound on the Lake Worth Bridge just after midnight Jan. 30. A car driven by a 24-year-old Riviera Beach man was also headed eastbound over the drawbridge and hit Ramirez Perez, who died.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Thieves steal items valued at $30K from construction site

Police in Port St. Lucie are searching for the thieves responsible for stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment from a new apartment building job site Sunday. Officers responded to the construction site — located behind a Publix in the 900 block of Southeast Becker Road —...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cbs12.com

West Palm Beach Police say 'RIP' to K9 Thor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department have announced the passing of the retired K9 Thor. According to police, Thor passed away with his handler, Officer Sniffen, at his side. "Rest in Peace friend you will be missed by many. You protected us well,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Still no identification on body found in Okeechobee County

There are still unanswered questions in the case of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Autopsy results could be released as soon as Tuesday to confirm whether the human remains found in Okeechobee County over the weekend were those of Gary Levin. Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen said...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
downbeach.com

Police advise: don’t become a victim of crime

Margate Police Chief Matthew Hankinson Thursday, Feb. 2 advised city residents and visitors to take simple precautions to prevent them from becoming a victim of crime. “There has been a recent rash of car burglaries in offshore communities,” Hankinson said. “Lock your car doors and don’t invite crime.”
MARGATE, FL

