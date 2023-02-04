Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock
While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
Classified Chinese satellite releases small object in orbit
A classified Chinese technology verification satellite that launched earlier this month has released an object into orbit alongside it, for reasons that remain mysterious.
A mysterious region of space shuts down spacecraft and causes astronauts to see "shooting stars"
There is a mysterious region in space that is similar to the Bermuda Triangle on Earth. The mysterious region is called the South Atlantic Anomaly and it is the cause of the weird behavior of the Earth's magnetic field.
Updates: SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 and a Spanish communications satellite from Cape Canaveral
Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here. --- ...
petapixel.com
NASA Satellite Captures a Photo of a ‘Bear’ on Mars
A NASA satellite has captured an unusual object staring out from the surface of Mars — a bear face. The space agency’s Mar Reconnaissance Orbiter operated by the team at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory released the image on Wednesday, January 25. The High...
South Korea's lunar orbiter unveils jaw-dropping images of Earth and the moon
The Danuri spacecraft arrived in lunar orbit in Dec. 2022, and its first image dump is out of this world.
Phys.org
Soon every spacecraft could navigate the solar system autonomously using pulsars
If you want to know where you are in space, you'd better bring along a map. But it's a little more complicated than riding shotgun on a family road trip. Spacecraft navigation beyond Earth orbit is usually carried out by mission control. A series of radio communication arrays across the planet, known as the Deep Space Network, allows operators to check in with space probes and update their navigational status. The system works, but it could be better. What if a spacecraft could autonomously determine its position, without needing to phone home? That's been a dream of aerospace engineers for a long time, and it's getting close to fruition.
The space between Earth and the moon is about to get a little more crowded
The moon is hot right now. By some estimates, as many as 100 lunar missions could launch into space over the next decade — a level of interest in the moon that far surpasses the Cold War-era space race that saw the first humans set foot on the lunar surface.
scitechdaily.com
Peering Into the Ocean’s Future – Map of Ancient Ocean “Dead Zones” Could Predict Future Locations, Impacts
OMZs (Oxygen Minimum Zones) are regions in the ocean with insufficient oxygen levels in the mid-waters (100-1000m below the surface) to support marine life. These dead zones play an important role in the ocean’s overall health. “OMZs are very important for geochemical cycling in the ocean,” says Catherine Davis,...
Rolls-Royce's new micro-reactor design could send humans to Mars
It is "designed to use an inherently safe and extremely robust fuel form."
NASA Discovers Exoplanet Similar to Earth, May Be Key to Extraterrestrial Life
NASA has made an exciting announcement that is sure to capture the attention of space enthusiasts everywhere: the discovery of an Earth-sized planet that could potentially be habitable. The planet, named TOI 700E, is 95% the size of Earth and is believed to be rocky in composition.
SpaceX's 200th Falcon 9 rocket launch looks absolutely gorgeous in these photos
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket notched its 200th successful orbital mission on Thursday (Feb. 2), and the company marked the milestone by sharing some stunning photos of the spaceflight action.
Cremated remains, satellites aboard latest SpaceX rocket to launch from Vandenberg
The cargo included a payload from StardustMe, a New Zealand-based firm offering space burials.
Watch 2 astronauts perform 2nd spacewalk of 2023 today
NASA astronaut Nicole Mann and Japan's Koichi Wakata are scheduled to make the second spacewalk of 2023 on Thursday morning (Feb. 2), and you can watch it live.
msn.com
Jupiter has too many moons and there’s a bear on Mars: This Week in Outer Space
They say space is the place — and there’s a whole lot going on out there. Here’s what you may have missed this week in outer space. Early in the week, the internet was ablaze over an image captured by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter that bears a striking resemblance to a bear.
SpaceX Crew-6 astronauts gear up for Feb. 26 launch to space station
Crew-6 will head to the International Space Station after its Feb. 26 launch, but three of its four crewmembers are preparing for the next generation of missions to the moon.
Watch SpaceX launch big communications satellite today after weather delay
SpaceX plans to launch Hispasat's Amazonas Nexus communications satellite to orbit Monday (Feb. 6), and you can watch the action live.
Futurism
SpaceX to Launch "Hunter" Satellites for Targeting Rival Spacecraft
The US Federal Communication Commission (FCC) just filed documents detailing plans for the test launch of two private-sector spy satellites, Wired reports. The satellites, built by space combat startup True Anomaly, are slated for launch onboard a SpaceX rocket in October of this year. Once there, each "Jackal" — as the models are called — will practice engaging in what the company calls "orbital pursuit." In layman's terms, space tag.
