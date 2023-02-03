ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Money

Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s mortgage rates for February 3, 2023

Looking for the most up-to-date mortgage rates to empower your purchasing or refinancing decisions? We’ve got you covered. Here, you can view today’s mortgage interest rates, updated daily according to data from Bankrate, so you can have the most current data when purchasing or refinancing your home. 30-year...
lbmjournal.com

Mortgage rates continue to downward shift

MCLEAN, Va. — Freddie Mac today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.09%. “Mortgage rates inched down again, with the 30-year fixed-rate down nearly a full point from November, when it peaked at just over seven percent,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “According to Freddie Mac research, this one%age point reduction in rates can allow as many as three million more mortgage-ready consumers to qualify and afford a $400,000 loan, which is the median home price.”
Truth About Cars

Americans Are Falling Behind On Auto Loans at an Alarming Rate

The economy hasn’t tumbled into the massive recession that some predicted, but there are signs of trouble brewing in the automotive lending industry. At the end of last year, more subprime borrowers were 60 days or more behind on their auto loans than at any point since the Great Recession in 2009.
MICHIGAN STATE
msn.com

20-Year Interest Rates for February 2023

Although a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is a less common choice for a home loan than a 15- or 30-year mortgage, it has some advantages to consider when buying a house. A 20-year mortgage is a home loan you take out that you repay over a 20-year period. It also has a fixed interest rate just like 15- and 30-year mortgages do.
CNBC

Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September

The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
money.com

A Record Share of Americans Say the Stock Market Is Primed to Fall: Gallup

Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. The share of people who think the stock market will fall in the first half of the year is at the highest level ever recorded in a Gallup poll.
The Independent

Martin Lewis gives verdict on interest rate rise and what it means for mortgage holders

Financial expert Martin Lewis has given his verdict on the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates to 4 per cent. Mr Lewis, the Money Saving Expert founder, said the UK central bank’s tenth-rate hike in a row would result in further pain for some mortgage holders.People who are on deals linked to the Bank’s base rate will face hundreds of pounds of additional costs, he said.Writing on Twitter, Mr Lewis said: “Variable/tracker rate repayment mortgages will rise [around] £25/mth (£300/yr) per £100,000 of mortgage.“Existing fixes won’t change. New fixed rates [have] already baked rises in.” “Top paying...
WCPO

US unemployment rate at lowest level since 1969, data indicate

The U.S. unemployment rate reached its lowest level in more than five decades in January as employers added 517,000 jobs in January, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% in January, marking the lowest the unemployment rate has been...
US News and World Report

Brazil Interest-Rate Cuts Seen Kicking off in Nov, Cenbank Survey Shows

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Private economists now expect Brazil's central bank to start cutting rates in November rather than September, a bank survey showed on Monday, after policymakers alerted last week that they were looking at holding rates longer than the market expected. The central bank signaled in its policy decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy