Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
Fed rate hike: What will a smaller increase do to savings account interest rates?
As predicted by economists, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates a quarter of a percentage point Feb. 1, the smallest hike since last March.
Americans struggling to make car payments is highest since Great Recession
Car repossessions are on the rise as more consumers fall behind on their payments amid an inflation crisis that has squeezed millions of U.S. households.
January’s ‘eye-popping’ jobs report is going to make the Fed’s inflation battle even harder
“Unless this labor market strength turns out to be a one-month blip…the Fed is likely to dig in and keep rates higher for longer,” BMO Wealth Management’s chief investment strategist, Yung-Yu Ma, said.
Will Your Home Lose Value in a Recession?
The big 'R' word: We've been hearing it tossed about through gritted teeth for months now. As the Federal Reserve has steadily hiked interest rates in its efforts to curb inflation, the unfortunate...
How one man's ego could plunge America into a recession
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell could push the economy into a tailspin in a misguided attempt to safeguard his own legacy.
Today’s mortgage rates for February 3, 2023
Looking for the most up-to-date mortgage rates to empower your purchasing or refinancing decisions? We’ve got you covered. Here, you can view today’s mortgage interest rates, updated daily according to data from Bankrate, so you can have the most current data when purchasing or refinancing your home. 30-year...
People buying homes today are paying $200 a month less for the same home than those with bad timing who purchased at peak rates
The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate is down to 6.13% from 7.08% in November, which actually makes a big difference for borrowers.
Mortgage rates keep dropping, making housing affordable for millions more: Freddie Mac
Mortgage rates dropped nearly one full percentage point from November levels, opening the market for as many as 3 million more homebuyers, Freddie Mac said.
Mortgage rates continue to downward shift
MCLEAN, Va. — Freddie Mac today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.09%. “Mortgage rates inched down again, with the 30-year fixed-rate down nearly a full point from November, when it peaked at just over seven percent,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “According to Freddie Mac research, this one%age point reduction in rates can allow as many as three million more mortgage-ready consumers to qualify and afford a $400,000 loan, which is the median home price.”
Americans Are Falling Behind On Auto Loans at an Alarming Rate
The economy hasn’t tumbled into the massive recession that some predicted, but there are signs of trouble brewing in the automotive lending industry. At the end of last year, more subprime borrowers were 60 days or more behind on their auto loans than at any point since the Great Recession in 2009.
20-Year Interest Rates for February 2023
Although a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is a less common choice for a home loan than a 15- or 30-year mortgage, it has some advantages to consider when buying a house. A 20-year mortgage is a home loan you take out that you repay over a 20-year period. It also has a fixed interest rate just like 15- and 30-year mortgages do.
Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
A Record Share of Americans Say the Stock Market Is Primed to Fall: Gallup
Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. The share of people who think the stock market will fall in the first half of the year is at the highest level ever recorded in a Gallup poll.
‘I’m really worried’: homeowners and would-be buyers on UK interest rates
Chris Felix-Hill, 47, and his wife, Adeline, from Steeple, Essex, are struggling to keep alive their dream of one day becoming homeowners, after “demoralising” house price rises during the pandemic and yet another interest rate rise from the Bank of England on Thursday, to 4%, a 14-year high.
Martin Lewis gives verdict on interest rate rise and what it means for mortgage holders
Financial expert Martin Lewis has given his verdict on the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates to 4 per cent. Mr Lewis, the Money Saving Expert founder, said the UK central bank’s tenth-rate hike in a row would result in further pain for some mortgage holders.People who are on deals linked to the Bank’s base rate will face hundreds of pounds of additional costs, he said.Writing on Twitter, Mr Lewis said: “Variable/tracker rate repayment mortgages will rise [around] £25/mth (£300/yr) per £100,000 of mortgage.“Existing fixes won’t change. New fixed rates [have] already baked rises in.” “Top paying...
US unemployment rate at lowest level since 1969, data indicate
The U.S. unemployment rate reached its lowest level in more than five decades in January as employers added 517,000 jobs in January, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% in January, marking the lowest the unemployment rate has been...
Brazil Interest-Rate Cuts Seen Kicking off in Nov, Cenbank Survey Shows
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Private economists now expect Brazil's central bank to start cutting rates in November rather than September, a bank survey showed on Monday, after policymakers alerted last week that they were looking at holding rates longer than the market expected. The central bank signaled in its policy decision...
Mortgage rates are falling back near 6%, reopening the housing market for 3 million home buyers, according to Freddie Mac
Mortgage rates have eased closer to 6%, a sign the housing market is cooling off. Lower rates open the market to 3 million borrowers who'd been priced out, according to Freddie Mac. Markets expect the Fed to stop hiking rates, which could help mortgages become more affordable. Mortgage rates are...
Homebuyers, rejoice! You can afford to bid on a more expensive home now that mortgage rates have fallen below 6%
Declining mortgage rates could bring more buyers back to the market at a time when many home sellers are dropping their prices.
