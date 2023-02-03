Financial expert Martin Lewis has given his verdict on the Bank of England’s decision to raise interest rates to 4 per cent. Mr Lewis, the Money Saving Expert founder, said the UK central bank’s tenth-rate hike in a row would result in further pain for some mortgage holders.People who are on deals linked to the Bank’s base rate will face hundreds of pounds of additional costs, he said.Writing on Twitter, Mr Lewis said: “Variable/tracker rate repayment mortgages will rise [around] £25/mth (£300/yr) per £100,000 of mortgage.“Existing fixes won’t change. New fixed rates [have] already baked rises in.” “Top paying...

4 DAYS AGO