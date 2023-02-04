Read full article on original website
Mikel Arteta ‘forced to drag Zinchenko off pitch after Arsenal loss’ after bizarre coming together with Everton’s Maupay
MIKEL ARTETA was allegedly forced to pull Oleksandr Zinchenko off the pitch after Arsenal's loss at Goodison Park. The Ukrainian had been involved in an altercation with Neal Maupay towards the end of the game, and it has been suggested that the arguments continued after the full-time whistle. Arsenal tempers...
Yardbarker
Patrick Vieira accuses Casemiro of lacking respect towards after red card vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has accused Casemiro of a lack of respect after the Manchester United midfielder was sent off on Sunday. United picked up an important set of three points after a 2-1 win at Old Trafford. Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford sealed the win, but United had to hang on at the end after losing Casemiro to a red card and conceding in the aftermath.
Gerrard lifts Premier League and Mourinho wins Man Utd title if Man City lose points from 2009-18
Many are calling for Man City to be stripped of their titles from that period in light of the charges - and if that extreme punishment ever materialised it would alter the history books significantly.
Rio Ferdinand reveals his Premier League title favourites after Arsenal’s shock loss to strugglers Everton
RIO FERDINAND believes that Arsenal are still the favourites to win the Premier League despite their loss to Everton. The Gunners suffered a shock defeat to the relegation candidates at Goodison Park after James Tarkowski's winning header. The goal gave new manager Sean Dyche the perfect start to his tenure...
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Harry Kane delivers again for Tottenham | Man City's problems mount
Manchester City's issues are mounting up. They have lost three away games in a row for the first time in six years. They are still five points off Arsenal even though the Gunners were beaten at Everton on Saturday. And despite rare public outbursts from Pep Guardiola, they are showing no signs of being kicked into life.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Kane urged against move, Osimhen BATTLE, Casemiro ban LATEST, takeover updates
CASINO SPECIAL - BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR 2023. Follow ALL of the latest updates below... With both Arsenal and Man City slipping up in the title race, and United winning against Crystal Palace - Red Devils fans might be thinking they're in the hunt for the Premier League. However, after...
Soccer-Everton halt Arsenal march, Liverpool slide continues
LIVERPOOL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal suffered a reality check in their pursuit of the Premier League title on Saturday, losing 1-0 at struggling Everton in manager Sean Dyche's first game in charge, while Liverpool imploded in their third consecutive away defeat.
SkySports
West Ham Women 0-0 Arsenal Women: Gunners lose more ground on WSL front-runners Chelsea in title race
Arsenal were made to pay for failing to land any of the strikers they identified as January transfer targets as they were held to a goalless draw by resolute West Ham - the first time the Hammers have taken WSL points off their London counterparts. Jonas Eidevall's side caused a...
Arsenal's shock defeat to Everton sees Mikel Arteta continue unwanted record
The Premier League leaders lost for just the second time this campaign on a disappointing afternoon at Goodison Park
SB Nation
Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era
45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
BBC
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: What Dyche said
Everton boss Sean Dyche, speaking to BT Sport: "It's all about the players and they are the focal point for me. They have taken a lot on this week. The minimum requirement is maximum effort and we saw that today. "They have been in a position where it has not...
Yardbarker
Premier League team of the week: Man United duo join Tottenham record-breaker Harry Kane in BBC XI
The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Tottenham star Harry Kane unsurprisingly making the line up after his record-breaking goal in the win over Manchester City. The England international netted the winner for Spurs against City, making him the north London giants’ all-time leading scorer with...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Mitoma, Dawson, Tarkowski, Tete, Onana
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Arsenal Beaten In EPL For First Time Since September As Sean Dyche Makes Winning Start With Everton
Arsenal lost in the Premier League for only the second time this season when they fell to a shock 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday.
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Instant Reaction | A win made in Burnley
Everton started the Sean Dyche era at home against Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 4-5-1 formation with the back four unchanged, with from left to right Iwobi - Onana - Gueye - Doucoure - McNeil in midfield and Calvert-Lewin up top. There was plenty of discipline on show from...
Arsenal and the Everton curse: Why Mikel Arteta is cursed away to his former club
Arsenal put their worst performance of the season in against Everton this weekend – and this is a recurring pattern for former Toffee Mikel Arteta
Yardbarker
Watch: Wolves 3-0 Liverpool Match Highlights - Klopp's Reds Disappoint Again
Klopp made two changes to the team that were agonisingly beaten in injury time against Brighton in the FA Cup a week ago with Joel Matip replacing the injured Ibrahima Konate, and Darwin Nunez in for Harvey Elliott. It was a typical slow start to the match for the Reds...
theScore
Marsch out as Leeds manager after a year in charge
LEEDS, England (AP) — American coach Jesse Marsch was fired by Leeds on Monday after nearly a year in charge of the relegation-threatened Premier League team. Leeds hasn't won any of its last seven games in the league and has dropped into 17th place in the 20-team division, only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.
theScore
Key thoughts and analysis from Saturday's Premier League action
TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. There were hints near the end of last season and at the start of this campaign that this is what Everton would become. They wouldn't attempt pretty passing patterns or charming trickery; instead, they'd focus on the basics - rush at rivals, gnaw at heels, punt it into the box - and hope that would be enough to pinch a result here and there.
Yardbarker
Title Race: Manchester City Handed Major Boost As Arsenal Suffer Shock Defeat
Manchester City were handed a major boost in the race for the Premier League title after their title rivals Arsenal fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park. The Gunners remain top of the Premier League but their advantage could be decreased to two points, should The Cityzens secure a win against Spurs in their next game.
