Yardbarker

Patrick Vieira accuses Casemiro of lacking respect towards after red card vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has accused Casemiro of a lack of respect after the Manchester United midfielder was sent off on Sunday. United picked up an important set of three points after a 2-1 win at Old Trafford. Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford sealed the win, but United had to hang on at the end after losing Casemiro to a red card and conceding in the aftermath.
Reuters

Soccer-Everton halt Arsenal march, Liverpool slide continues

LIVERPOOL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal suffered a reality check in their pursuit of the Premier League title on Saturday, losing 1-0 at struggling Everton in manager Sean Dyche's first game in charge, while Liverpool imploded in their third consecutive away defeat.
SB Nation

Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era

45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
BBC

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: What Dyche said

Everton boss Sean Dyche, speaking to BT Sport: "It's all about the players and they are the focal point for me. They have taken a lot on this week. The minimum requirement is maximum effort and we saw that today. "They have been in a position where it has not...
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Instant Reaction | A win made in Burnley

Everton started the Sean Dyche era at home against Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 4-5-1 formation with the back four unchanged, with from left to right Iwobi - Onana - Gueye - Doucoure - McNeil in midfield and Calvert-Lewin up top. There was plenty of discipline on show from...
Yardbarker

Watch: Wolves 3-0 Liverpool Match Highlights - Klopp's Reds Disappoint Again

Klopp made two changes to the team that were agonisingly beaten in injury time against Brighton in the FA Cup a week ago with Joel Matip replacing the injured Ibrahima Konate, and Darwin Nunez in for Harvey Elliott. It was a typical slow start to the match for the Reds...
theScore

Marsch out as Leeds manager after a year in charge

LEEDS, England (AP) — American coach Jesse Marsch was fired by Leeds on Monday after nearly a year in charge of the relegation-threatened Premier League team. Leeds hasn't won any of its last seven games in the league and has dropped into 17th place in the 20-team division, only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.
theScore

Key thoughts and analysis from Saturday's Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. There were hints near the end of last season and at the start of this campaign that this is what Everton would become. They wouldn't attempt pretty passing patterns or charming trickery; instead, they'd focus on the basics - rush at rivals, gnaw at heels, punt it into the box - and hope that would be enough to pinch a result here and there.
Yardbarker

Title Race: Manchester City Handed Major Boost As Arsenal Suffer Shock Defeat

Manchester City were handed a major boost in the race for the Premier League title after their title rivals Arsenal fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park. The Gunners remain top of the Premier League but their advantage could be decreased to two points, should The Cityzens secure a win against Spurs in their next game.

