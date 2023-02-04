TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. There were hints near the end of last season and at the start of this campaign that this is what Everton would become. They wouldn't attempt pretty passing patterns or charming trickery; instead, they'd focus on the basics - rush at rivals, gnaw at heels, punt it into the box - and hope that would be enough to pinch a result here and there.

2 DAYS AGO