Read full article on original website
Related
wtatennis.com
Parks upsets Garcia in Lyon to win first WTA singles title
Alycia Parks won her first WTA singles title at the Open 6ème Sens Métropole de Lyon on Sunday, wrapping up her breakthrough week on the Hologic WTA Tour with her first Top 5 victory. The 22-year-old American upset No.1 seed and local hope Caroline Garcia, 7-6(7), 7-5, collecting...
wtatennis.com
Zhu defeats Tsurenko in Hua Hin to win first title
Zhu Lin's tremendous start to 2023 continued at the Thailand Open presented by E@, where the 29-year-old captured her first Hologic WTA Tour title with a 6-4, 6-4 defeat of Lesia Tsurenko in a 1-hour, 45-minute final. "I’m super happy to win my first title here in Hua Hin," Zhu...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Upper Austria Ladies Linz WTA Draw including Sakkari, Alexandrova, Vekic and Parks
The draw has been confirmed ahead of Upper Austria Ladies Linz which takes place between 6-12 February, 2023 and is one of the only tournaments not in the Middle East during this month. A continuation of hard court action, Maria Sakkari returns aiming to break her title duck, she faces...
wtatennis.com
Ostapenko edges Collins in seesaw Abu Dhabi opener
No.5 seed Jelena Ostapenko came out on top of a rollercoaster first round at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, edging Danielle Collins 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 in 2 hours and 18 minutes. Ostapenko, who collected her fifth and most recent title in Dubai last February, is now on a six-match winning streak on Emirati soil. It was her second win in as many meetings at pro level with Collins; the Latvian also triumphed 7-6(1), 6-3 in the 2018 Miami semifinals.
tennisuptodate.com
"His meltdown after the win in final spoke loudly": Mouratoglou believes Djokovic banished demons after Australian Open win
Patrick Mouratoglou spoke about the Australian Open in a tweet he shared after the final believing that Djokovic was able to overcome a very emotional event for him. Mouratoglou highlighted the return of Djokovic to Melbourne as something that will be emotional for him and to an extent it was. The deportation in 2022, the injury this year. There was a lot Djokovic had to overcome to win and he did it in superb fashion. Mouratoglou believes it was like an exorcism for him:
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks stuns Caroline Garcia to lift maiden WTA trophy in Lyon
A new tennis star is emerging with Alycia Parks beating Caroline Garcia 7-6(7) 7-5 to win her maiden WTA trophy in the hometown of Garcia in front of packed stands. Parks played a superb match to take down Garcia as the French player nearly lost her mind in this match. It was such a great display by the American, particularly under pressure because anytime Garcia had a chance the American would find a way to get out of it. She served incredibly hitting 15 aces which is just absurd.
tennisuptodate.com
“It is the hardest time to win a Grand Slam”: Mouratoglou praises Medvedev for winning Grand Slam tittle in Big Three era
Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou opined on Daniil Medvedev's Grand Slam win and Stefanos Tsitsipas' chance of winning a Grand Slam. The coach has a lot of experience on the tour, in addition to being Serena Williams's coach for 10 years (in which the American won 10 Grand Slams) he has worked with some important names in the WTA and ATP, such as Coco Gauff, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Simona Halep and Holger Rune.
tennisuptodate.com
"I am not there yet, but that is the reason why I keep playing": Thiem motivated to return to the top after injury woes
Dominic Thiem is still struggling with getting to a high level but the Austrian player is determined to get there as he didn't stop believing in his tennis. It's been a long time since Dominic Thiem injured his wrist in Mallorca and his tennis career has been very lacklustre since then. It took him a long time to even make it to the courts, but it's not been the same for him as he struggled with hitting a high level on a consistent basis. 2023 hasn't started much better but he's not losing hope:
tennisuptodate.com
"I am sure Domi will be back in the top 10 soon": Coric predicts Thiem resurgence after facing him at Davis Cup
Borna Coric defeated Dominic Thiem in the Davis Cup and he backed him to return to the top 10 where he belongs despite not being able to find a good rhythm recently. Thiem's struggles after his wrist injuries are well known as he's yet to fully string together several good performances. He plays well at times but generally, it's been a struggle and nowhere near his best from a few years ago. Coric has no worries about that as he believes that Thiem will be back there:
FOX Sports
Croatia advances in Davis Cup as Coric beats Thiem
Borna Coric beat 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 7-6 (3), 6-2 on Sunday to send Croatia into the group stage of the Davis Cup. Coric helped the Croatians win their second Davis Cup title in 2018, but he was sidelined when they lost in the 2021 final while missing a year of action with a right shoulder injury.
Tennis-South Korea delight in stunning Davis Cup win over Belgium
Feb 6 (Reuters) - South Korea captain Park Seung-kyu was left in a state of disbelief after his team overturned a 2-0 deficit to complete a famous 3-2 Davis Cup victory over Belgium on Sunday and reach the group stage of the men's team tournament.
tennisuptodate.com
Nicolas Mahut critical of Davis Cup, calls it a 'total failure'
Nicolas Mahut was very critical of the previous four iterations of the Davis Cup which were held under the direction of Kosmos as the event transferred back to the ITF this year. Not many tennis players were fans of the new format Kosmos brought to the Davis Cup and after...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Upper Austria Ladies Linz Prize Money and Points Breakdown with €225,480 on offer
Winner - €29,76 + 280 pt.
CBC News
Wilkerson, Humana-Paredes stopped by Dutch duo in Doha beach volleyball quarterfinals
Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes' first Beach Pro Tour event as partners ended in a 2-0 sweep at the hands of Dutch duo Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon on Saturday at the Volleyball World season opener in Doha, Qatar. The Toronto athletes, who joined forces in late October in a...
Comments / 0