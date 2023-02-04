ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to prepare your home before Arctic blast arrives

BOSTON - The frigid forecasted temperatures this weekend will serve as a stress test for many homes. Pipes will be at risk of freezing or busting and heaters will be running overtime. Steve Akian owns Akain Plumbing Heating & Air and said there are a few easy things people can do before the cold snap to prepare their homes. "One thing we encourage people to do before a weekend like this is to do a walk around the house and seal any gaps if they can with basic insulations to keep cold air from blowing through the house,"...
Dangerous arctic blast ushering coldest air of 2023 across northern US

An arctic blast impacting the northern tier of the country is producing dangerously cold weather as some of the coldest temperatures since December plunges southward. Highs were 25 to 40 degrees below average Sunday for much of the central and northern Plains and Midwest, with highs more than 30 degrees below average from Montana to western Kansas, according to the FOX Forecast Center. This will correspond to temperatures staying in the teens and single digits. At night, lows will drop below zero for more than 20 million people across parts of 15 states from Idaho to Michigan.  The coldest morning will be Monday as actual temperatures drop into...
Brutal 'epic, generational Arctic outbreak' cold front set to blast northeast

Forecasters are predicting frigid temperatures and ice storms will continue to batter the northeastern United States though the weekend. Temperatures in the Washington, D.C. area are set to drop to below freezing, with "wind chills in the teens," per the National Weather Service, while temperatures in Maine are set to hit wind chill temperatures which are "rarely seen."
Polar vortex to unleash dangerous cold blast in northeastern US

A quick but intense blast of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast later this week to deliver quite a cold shock to the Northeast and neighboring Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wave of freezing air will serve as a harsh reminder that it's still the dead of winter despite January producing temperatures of 5-15 degrees above average across the region.
Northeast braces for coldest air in nearly 7 years late week and into weekend

Don’t get used to those seasonable temperatures in the Northeast this week because they won’t be around for long. The coldest air in several years is eyeing the region late this week and into the weekend, the Fox Forecast Center warned. “We are going to end up getting a huge dip in the jet stream that is going to end up unlocking all of that cold air from Canada,” Fox Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. Any time we start to see pinks pop up on the weather maps, that means we are talking about bone-chilling and disrespectful temperatures. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur in as little as 10 minutes, so precautions...
Record wind chill of 108 degees below zero set atop Mount Washington

A record-setting wind chill of 108 degrees below zero hit Mount Washington in New Hampshire as arctic air brought dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to the Northeast. The Mount Washington Observatory is set at the peak of the Northeast's highest mountain. The area is famous for extreme weather conditions. On Saturday, wind gusts peaked at around 127 miles per hour. The observatory also recorded an actual temperature of 47 degrees below zero, tying an observatory record set in 1934. Video shared on Twitter shows the intense weather. The conditions are recorded as arctic air causes freezing temperatures across the Northeast. Record lows were...
Quick burst of Arctic air to bring dangerously low temperatures to Northeast

A quick but intense blast of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast later this week to deliver quite a cold shock to the Northeast and neighboring Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wave of freezing air will serve as a harsh reminder that it’s still the dead of winter despite January producing temperatures of 5-15 degrees above average across the region.
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the Northeast

A powerful arctic blast has brought a chill to the Northeast with "dangerously cold wind chill temperatures" and blizzard conditions in northern Maine. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will be 10 to 30 degrees below average across the region, and wind chill warnings and advisories have been issued.
Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas

Life-threatening wind chills are expected across parts of the Midwest on Thursday as the bitter cold sweeps into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.Wind chill temperatures will plummet as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (F) below zero in New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, the coldest in decades.Forecasters warned that the subzero conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in ten minutes and told residents to limit their time outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.The Arctic blast comes after a prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee...
Winter blast brings extreme cold — and possible frost quakes

New Englanders are used to cold temperatures, but a combination of extreme cold accompanied by powerful winds is downright dangerous, and enough to send even bundled-up skiers scampering indoors.It's that potentially deadly combination that sparked worries as weather forecasters talked about "once-in-a-generation" wind chills in parts of New England.What's causing the extreme cold?New England's temperature swing is being caused by two things: The blast of Arctic air has reached the region just as a rapid cyclogenesis is developing over Labrador and Newfoundland, churning up powerful winds, said meteorologist Donald Dumont at the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.A cyclogenesis refers...
Brief visit from polar vortex to bring record-challenging cold to Northeast

A shift in the polar vortex will allow Old Man Winter to deliver some of the coldest air of the season so far to parts of the northeastern United States from Friday through Saturday, AccuWeather forecasters say. The extreme cold coming directly from the Arctic will produce extraordinary AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures and challenge several long-standing record-low temperatures.

