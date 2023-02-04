Read full article on original website
Related
How to prepare your home before Arctic blast arrives
BOSTON - The frigid forecasted temperatures this weekend will serve as a stress test for many homes. Pipes will be at risk of freezing or busting and heaters will be running overtime. Steve Akian owns Akain Plumbing Heating & Air and said there are a few easy things people can do before the cold snap to prepare their homes. "One thing we encourage people to do before a weekend like this is to do a walk around the house and seal any gaps if they can with basic insulations to keep cold air from blowing through the house,"...
Dangerous arctic blast ushering coldest air of 2023 across northern US
An arctic blast impacting the northern tier of the country is producing dangerously cold weather as some of the coldest temperatures since December plunges southward. Highs were 25 to 40 degrees below average Sunday for much of the central and northern Plains and Midwest, with highs more than 30 degrees below average from Montana to western Kansas, according to the FOX Forecast Center. This will correspond to temperatures staying in the teens and single digits. At night, lows will drop below zero for more than 20 million people across parts of 15 states from Idaho to Michigan. The coldest morning will be Monday as actual temperatures drop into...
Arctic blast sweeps through US north-east with record-breaking temperatures
Temperatures will be 10 to 30 degrees below average over parts of the north-east as millions under wind chill warnings
Washington Examiner
Brutal 'epic, generational Arctic outbreak' cold front set to blast northeast
Forecasters are predicting frigid temperatures and ice storms will continue to batter the northeastern United States though the weekend. Temperatures in the Washington, D.C. area are set to drop to below freezing, with "wind chills in the teens," per the National Weather Service, while temperatures in Maine are set to hit wind chill temperatures which are "rarely seen."
Dangerous Arctic blast to hit Northeast, shattering records: Friday weather updates
The Northeast region of the United States is facing a dangerous Arctic blast that is expected to shatter records and bring life-threatening cold temperatures to the area. This winter storm system is predicted to be one of the coldest and most severe in recent years, and residents of the region are being advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe.
AOL Corp
Polar vortex to unleash dangerous cold blast in northeastern US
A quick but intense blast of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast later this week to deliver quite a cold shock to the Northeast and neighboring Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wave of freezing air will serve as a harsh reminder that it's still the dead of winter despite January producing temperatures of 5-15 degrees above average across the region.
Ice cold: The coldest wind chill ever in the US was recorded this week!
Think it is cold in Cleveland?! How about a -108 degree wind chill and hurricane-force winds?! This will likely break the all-time US record.
Northeast braces for coldest air in nearly 7 years late week and into weekend
Don’t get used to those seasonable temperatures in the Northeast this week because they won’t be around for long. The coldest air in several years is eyeing the region late this week and into the weekend, the Fox Forecast Center warned. “We are going to end up getting a huge dip in the jet stream that is going to end up unlocking all of that cold air from Canada,” Fox Weather meteorologist Jason Frazer said. Any time we start to see pinks pop up on the weather maps, that means we are talking about bone-chilling and disrespectful temperatures. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur in as little as 10 minutes, so precautions...
Record wind chill of 108 degees below zero set atop Mount Washington
A record-setting wind chill of 108 degrees below zero hit Mount Washington in New Hampshire as arctic air brought dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills to the Northeast. The Mount Washington Observatory is set at the peak of the Northeast's highest mountain. The area is famous for extreme weather conditions. On Saturday, wind gusts peaked at around 127 miles per hour. The observatory also recorded an actual temperature of 47 degrees below zero, tying an observatory record set in 1934. Video shared on Twitter shows the intense weather. The conditions are recorded as arctic air causes freezing temperatures across the Northeast. Record lows were...
TODAY.com
Arctic blast blamed for Massachusetts infant’s death as ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures envelop Northeast
The arctic temperatures and gusting winds are now responsible for at least one death as Friday’s high winds were blamed for the death of an infant in Southwick, Massachusetts. The winds brought a tree branch down on a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old Winstead, Connecticut, woman, according to a...
Videos Show Boiling Water Turn Instantly to Snow Amid Extreme Wind Chill
The Arctic air front that hit New Hampshire and Maine on Thursday is expected to last through Saturday.
Arctic front to dump weekend snow from Rockies to Midwest, including Chicago and Milwaukee
An arctic front plowing across the northern tier of the U.S. through the weekend will be accompanied by a burst of snow from the northern Rockies and Plains to the Upper Midwest.
Quick burst of Arctic air to bring dangerously low temperatures to Northeast
A quick but intense blast of Arctic air will barrel into the Northeast later this week to deliver quite a cold shock to the Northeast and neighboring Canada, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The wave of freezing air will serve as a harsh reminder that it’s still the dead of winter despite January producing temperatures of 5-15 degrees above average across the region.
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the Northeast
A powerful arctic blast has brought a chill to the Northeast with "dangerously cold wind chill temperatures" and blizzard conditions in northern Maine. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will be 10 to 30 degrees below average across the region, and wind chill warnings and advisories have been issued.
Ice storm: Wind chill to bring Northeast areas to 50F below zero as nine dead, 400,000 without power in Texas
Life-threatening wind chills are expected across parts of the Midwest on Thursday as the bitter cold sweeps into the Northeast over the next 24 hours.Wind chill temperatures will plummet as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit (F) below zero in New England, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned, the coldest in decades.Forecasters warned that the subzero conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in ten minutes and told residents to limit their time outdoors and wear appropriate clothing.The Arctic blast comes after a prolonged ice storm has wreaked havoc across a large stretch of the South from Texas to Tennessee...
Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast continues
Bitter wind chills as low as more than 100 below zero are being recorded in the Northeastern United States this weekend as cold continues to blast the region. The combination of low temperatures and strong winds caused what was likely the U.S.’s lowest-ever reported wind chill of negative 109 degrees Fahrenheit at Mount Washington in…
Winter blast brings extreme cold — and possible frost quakes
New Englanders are used to cold temperatures, but a combination of extreme cold accompanied by powerful winds is downright dangerous, and enough to send even bundled-up skiers scampering indoors.It's that potentially deadly combination that sparked worries as weather forecasters talked about "once-in-a-generation" wind chills in parts of New England.What's causing the extreme cold?New England's temperature swing is being caused by two things: The blast of Arctic air has reached the region just as a rapid cyclogenesis is developing over Labrador and Newfoundland, churning up powerful winds, said meteorologist Donald Dumont at the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.A cyclogenesis refers...
BITTER BLAST: Cold temps, sunshine through the week
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says seriously cold temperatures are coming for Friday night into Saturday.
Millions in US north-east brace for ‘once-in-a-generation’ Arctic blast
Meteorologists warn frigid weather could bring record-breaking low temperatures to New York, New Jersey and New England
AOL Corp
Brief visit from polar vortex to bring record-challenging cold to Northeast
A shift in the polar vortex will allow Old Man Winter to deliver some of the coldest air of the season so far to parts of the northeastern United States from Friday through Saturday, AccuWeather forecasters say. The extreme cold coming directly from the Arctic will produce extraordinary AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures and challenge several long-standing record-low temperatures.
Comments / 0